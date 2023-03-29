7 best earbuds under 2,500: Buyer's guide

Earbuds under ₹ 2,500 help in cancelling background noises.

As a college student, music is a vital part of your daily routine. Whether walking to class or studying in the library, having the right earbuds can make all the difference. However, with so many options available, finding the perfect pair that fits your budget and audio preferences can be overwhelming. That's where we come in. In this blog post, we've compiled a list of the best earbuds under 2500 in India that are perfect for college students. From impressive sound quality to a comfortable fit, these budget-friendly earbuds offer the best bang for your buck. We've also included a comprehensive earbuds review of each option, so you can make an informed decision before purchasing. So, without further ado, let's dive into India's top 7 earbuds under 2500. Product Descriptions: 1. Oppo Enco Buds

The Oppo Enco Buds are a sleek and stylish pair of wireless earbuds that provide crystal-clear sound quality. With noise cancellation and long-lasting battery life, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go use. The compact and lightweight design ensures a comfortable fit for extended periods of use, making them ideal for workouts or daily commutes. Additionally, the earbuds are IP54 rated for water and dust resistance, making them durable and suitable for outdoor use.



Specifications: Brand: Oppo

Model Name: Enco Buds

Colour: Blue

Headphones form factor: In Ear

Connector Type: Bluetooth 5.2

Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth Pros Cons Clear and immersive sound quality with active noise cancellation Slightly expensive compared to other earbuds in the same price range. Long-lasting battery life with quick charging capabilities Low latency mode for seamless audio and video sync

2. Boult Audio Ammo

The Boult Audio Ammo earbuds are a great budget-friendly option for those looking for a high-quality listening experience. These earbuds provide clear and immersive sound quality, with enhanced bass, for a more dynamic and engaging audio experience. With Bluetooth 5.0 support and quick charging capabilities, the earbuds are perfect for those on the go. Additionally, the earbuds come equipped with touch controls for easy access to music and calls, making them convenient and user-friendly.



Specifications: Brand: Boult Audio

Model Name: Ammo

Colour: Black

Headphones form factor: In Ear

Connector Type: Wireless, Bluetooth

Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth Pros Cons Budget-friendly option for those on a tight budget Slightly bulky design may not be comfortable for extended periods of use Touch controls for easy access to music and calls Quick charging capabilities for on-the-go use

3. truke Buds A1

The truke Buds A1 wireless earbuds are a great option for those who want a balance between affordability and features. With Bluetooth 5.0 support, these earbuds provide seamless connectivity and a stable signal, ensuring that your music and calls are never interrupted. Additionally, the earbuds feature quad mics for superior call quality and touch controls for easy access to music and calls. The earbuds come with a compact charging case that provides up to 20 hours of playback time, making them perfect for all-day use.



Specifications: Brand: truke

Model Name: Buds A1 ANC

Colour: Blue

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity technologies: Wireless, Bluetooth

Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth Pros Cons Stable connectivity and seamless pairing with Bluetooth 5.0 support Audio quality may not be as good as other earbuds in the same price range IPX4 water resistance rating for protection against sweat and rain Quad mics for superior call quality 48 hours total playtime

4. WeCool Moonwalk M1

The WeCool Moonwalk M1 is one of the best budget-friendly earbuds available in the Indian market that delivers a premium audio experience. The earbuds' ergonomic design ensures a comfortable and secure fit, making them perfect for long listening sessions or workouts. The Moonwalk M1 features advanced noise cancellation technology that minimises external noise, allowing you to enjoy your music without disturbance. With a total of 40 hours of playtime and IPX5, this is one of the best earbuds under 2500 in India.



Specifications: Driver size: 12mm

Frequency response: 20Hz-20KHz

Charging time: 1.5 hours

Playback time: 40 hours Pros Cons Advanced noise cancellation technology No volume controls on earbuds Premium audio quality and long battery life IPX5 rating perfect for working out

5. Blaupunkt BTW300 BASS Buds

The Blaupunkt BTW300 BASS Buds are the perfect wireless earbuds for music lovers who enjoy the high-quality bass sound. With its advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology and TurboVolt charging case, you can enjoy up to 6 hours of non-stop music on a single charge. The earbuds are designed with IPX5 water-resistant technology, which makes them ideal for use in wet environments. These earbuds come with voice assistant support for Google and Siri, which enables you to control your device with just your voice.



Specifications: Wireless Range: 10 meters

Battery Life: Up to 6 hours

Charging Time: 2 hours

Water Resistant: IPX5

Voice Assistant Support: Google & Siri Pros Cons IPX5 water-resistant technology Not suitable for running or heavy workouts TurboVolt charging case for quick charging Voice assistant support for Google and Siri

6. realme Buds Air 3 Neo

The realme Buds Air 3 Neo are a set of wireless earbuds that offer great sound quality, comfortable fit, and long battery life. They come equipped with 10mm Bass Boost drivers that deliver immersive audio with powerful bass. The earbuds have 30 hours of battery life on a single charge, which can be extended with the charging case. The realme Buds Air 3 Neo also feature touch controls for easy music and call management.



Specifications: Driver size: 10mm

Battery life: 30 hours total playback time

Charging time: 2 hours

Water-resistant: IPX5

Touch controls for music and calls Pros Cons Powerful bass and clear audio Some users have issues with the Bluetooth connectivity Long battery life AI powered noise cancellation

7. boAt Airdopes 441

The boAt Airdopes 441 is a stylish and comfortable true wireless earbud option for music lovers on the go. The earbuds offer HD sound quality with deep bass and come with capacitive touch controls for ease of use. The earbuds are lightweight and comfortable and are equipped with IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof technology, making them perfect for outdoor activities. With Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity, the Airdopes 441 earbuds offer a strong and stable connection with minimal latency.



Specifications: IPX Rating: IPX7

Playback Time: Up to 5 hours

Charging Time: 1.5 hours

Standby Time: Up to 70 hours

Driver Size: 6mm Pros Cons Strong and stable Bluetooth connectivity Microphone quality prone to noise interference. Deep bass and HD sound quality IPX7 waterproof and sweatproof technology

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Oppo Enco Buds 24 hours IP54 37g Boult Audio Ammo 40 hours IPX5 85g truke Buds A1 48 hours IPX4 50g WeCool Moonwalk M1 40+ hours IPX5 34g Blaupunkt BTW300 BASS Buds 40 hours IPX5 90g realme Buds Air 3 Neo 30 hours IPX5 46g boAt Airdopes 441 35 hours IPX7 50g