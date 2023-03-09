Buyer's guide: 10 best wireless earbuds for sports and exercise

Earbuds can make life simple as you get to listen to music or receive and make calls on the go.
Best Sports Earbuds allow you to perform better while remaining focused. If you're seeking good sweatproof sports Earbuds at a reasonable price, continue reading to discover the best choices.
What is a workout without some thumping beats playing in the background? But what about when you go outside to get some fresh air while working out? Working out while listening to your favourite tunes or podcasts adds added incentive. It lets you concentrate on your objective and work out more effectively without feeling bored. As a result, it's a good idea to invest in the best sports Earbuds, which offer excellent features and are sweatproof, which lets you use them during sports or exercise.
Product List
1. Realme TechLife Buds T100
For calls, this excellent earbud incorporates an AI Environment Noise Cancellation function. It has a total playing time of up to 28 hours. It boasts a 10-minute charge time and a playback time of up to 120 minutes. It has a powerful bass driver for authentic HD sound. It has an instant connection with Google Fast Pair. It has intelligent touch controls. It is water-resistant and offers a game mode with extremely low latency.
Specifications:
Brand: Realme
Weight: 35 Grams
Colour: White
Form factor- In-ear
Connectivity technology- Wireless
|Pros
|Cons
|This product is sweatproof.
|The noise cancellation feature can be improved.
2. Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds
Mivi's DuoPods A350 includes 13mm, electrodynamic bass drivers. It allows for crystal clear calls when using MEMS-supported microphones. Its attractive, 45-curved form and 50-hour battery life set it apart.
Specifications
Robust 13 mm electrodynamic bass drivers fantastic sound quality
Premium metallic design shades
Crystal clear calls with powerful MEMS microphones
45-curved design for a snug fit
Instant voice assistant with a single touch
Weight: 145g
Battery: 50 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|It has an exceptionally long battery life.
|The quality of noise cancellation could be better.
|It has excellent connectivity.
|
3. Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds
This sweatproof sports earbud is well worth the money because of the fantastic Jabra ShakeGrip technology, which ensures the buds stay in your ears even during intensive workouts. Intelligent Noise Control and Hear Through technologies make this one of the best sports Earbuds.
Specifications
Product weight: 6 grams
Batteries: 3 Lithium-Ion batteries (included)
Compatible devices: Bluetooth devices
Special features: Compact design and charging cable
Battery cell composition: N/A
Connector type: Wireless
Available colour: Mint and black
|Pros
|Cons
|It supports Jabra ShakeGrip Technology which means the buds stay on no matter what.
|The quality of the case can be improved.
|It has an ultra-compact design.
|
4. JBL Endurance Race TWS | Active Sports Earbuds with Mic
JBL has always succeeded in surprising its customers with its excellent goods, and these sports Earbuds are no exception. This is a good buy with pure bass sound boosted by a 6 mm dynamic driver, 10 hours of battery life, IP67-certified dust and waterproof design, and a quick 10-minute charge.
Specifications
Product dimensions: 7 x 4.4 x 2.7 cm
Product weight: 57 grams
Batteries: 1 Lithium-Ion battery (included)
Compatible devices: Mobile phones, tablets, desktops and laptops
Special features: JBL Earbuds app to optimise settings
Battery cell composition: Lithium Ion
Connector type: Wireless
Available colour: Black
|Pros
|Cons
|JBL Earbuds Optimization App
|Complaints about connecting to specific gadgets
|IP67-certified dust and waterproof design
|
|The enhancer and Twistlock design are a perfect match. The enhancer and Twistlock design are an ideal match.
|
5. boAt Airdopes 141
The boAt Airdopes 141 comes with Beast Mode for real-time audio and minimal latency, making it an appealing option for gamers. With a 5-minute charge, the ASAP charging feature can charge its 42-hour battery to enable 75 minutes of listening.
Specifications
Beast Mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience
EnX environmental noise cancellation
ASAP charge can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session
IPX4 rated
Weight: 60g
Battery: 42 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|The battery backup of the earbuds is good.
|The build quality of this product can be improved.
|It supports fast charging.
|The bass level needs improvement.
6. boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic
These Airdopes by boAt are the finest sports Earbuds because they are water-resistant and sweatproof, with immersive 6 mm audio drivers, IWP Technology for smooth pairing, one-touch voice assistance, and touch controls. As they have up to 5 hours of playback per charge, you may keep them plugged in during your sporting activities.
Specifications
Batteries: 3 Lithium polymer batteries required (included)
Compatible devices: Bluetooth devices
Special features: Sweatproof and IWP technology
Battery cell composition: Lithium polymer
Connector type: Wireless
Available colours: Active black, raging red, spirit lime, sporty blue, RCB black, Aztec fusion, black star, jazzy blue, techno purple, mint green and mint purple
|Pros
|Cons
|Voice Assistance can be activated with a single touch.
|Complaints were noted on after-sales service.
|It has a 500 mAh charging case.
|
7. Boult Audio Airbass Propods X TWS
Boult's Airbass Propods X fully wireless earphones have touch controls and auto pairing. The monopod function lets you utilise only one earphone and has a 32-hour battery life. It has an IPX5 water resistance. Therefore, you can wear it while working out. It also has an auto-pairing feature that automatically pairs with your device soon as you take them out of the case.
Specifications
The Monopod feature allows you to use a single earbud
Touch controls and voice assistant
Auto pairing
Support for vBT 5.0
IPX5 rated
Weight: 90g
Battery: 32 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|It has a unique ergonomic design with a comfortable fit.
|It has connectivity issues.
|The sound quality is quite decent.
|Touch controls do not work well.
|It provides passive noise cancellation.
|
8. Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic
This is another of Sony's Best Sports Earbuds since it is water and sweat resistant has an 18-hour battery life, and has a 10-minute rapid charge option. The buttons allow you to easily play, pause, and skip music, control volume, and link your smartphone's Google Assistant or Siri.
Specifications
Product weight: 46 grams
Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required (included)
Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices
Special features: Bluetooth 5.0 and built-in mic
Battery cell composition: Lithium-ion
Connector type: Wireless
Available colour: Black and blue
|Pros
|Cons
|It has extra bass for a unique and powerful sound.
|It lacks noise cancellation.
|It supports 18 hours of battery life and quick charge.
|
|It comes with a Magnetic Charging Case for protection.
|
9. Bose Sport Earbuds
The StayHear Max tips, available in three sizes, provide a tight, comfortable, and secure fit for the Bose Sport Earbuds. It is dust and water-resistant to IPX4, allowing you to use it while exercising. The buttons are touch-sensitive, and you can use the voice assistant to manage calls and adjust the music playing. With a single charge, the battery will last for 5 hours.
Specifications –
Brand – Bose
Colour - Black. Also available in blue and white
Form Factor - In-Ear
Battery life – Around 10 hours (with case)
Special feature – unique umbrella-shaped tip with a flexible extending wing to keep the earbuds securely in place despite rigorous movement
|Pros
|Cons
|These earbuds are comfortable to use.
|It has poor noise cancellation.
|It has an IPX4 rating.
|
10. pTron Bassbuds Duo
The pTron Bassbuds Duo has an ergonomic, lightweight design. It has a pleasant sound profile with deep bass levels. Its 32-hour battery life, charging case, and passive noise-reduction technology set it apart from the competition.
Specifications
Immersive stereo sound and deep bass
Ergonomic and lightweight design
Passive Noise Cancellation
Instant access to the device's voice assistant
Support for vBT 5.1
IPX4 rated
Weight: 43 g
Battery: 32 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
| The sound quality is better.
| The build quality is average.
| It is IPX4 rated
| It has poor microphone quality
Best value for money
The boat air dopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic offer the most incredible value for money sports Earbuds. It is reasonably priced and includes several features like perspiration resistance, IWP Technology, single-touch voice assistance, and touch controls. It is also available in a variety of colours.
Overall best
The Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds with Shake Grip technology, Intelligent Noise Control, and Hear Through technology provide the finest overall user experience. They come in a petite shape and are available in Mint and Black colours.
How to find the best sports earbuds
Finding the Best Sports Earbuds is simple, given the many available brands. To discover the finest from the crowd, be specific about your requirements. Regarding sports Earbuds, some people require them for the gym, while others need them for jogging or cycling outside. As a result, the characteristics may differ, and the product must be purchased appropriately.
