Earbuds under 1,500: Our top 10 picks

Best earbuds under ₹1,500 are pocket-friendly and of amazing quality.
As high-end smartphones in India ditch the 3.5mm headphone port in favour of a sleeker design, wireless earbuds are quickly becoming a hot commodity. As companies work to improve sound quality without drastically raising prices, more options for genuinely wireless earbuds have become available.Truly wireless earbuds, popularised by Apple AirPods, provide superior audio quality, long battery life and a whole load of convenience at an affordable price. In case you are in the market for new earbuds, our exclusive list of the best truly wireless earbuds available for less than ₹1,500 will help you make an informed decision.Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look.
1. Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS
The Boult Audio AirBass Z20 truly wireless earbuds feature a Zen mode for environmental noise cancellation. With 36 hours of battery life, touch controls and an IPX5 rating, they sure make a good pick if you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds under ₹1,000.
Specifications
Zen mode for environmental noise cancellation
Type-C fast charging
Auto pairing
Touch controls and voice assistant
IPX5 water resistant
Weight: 65 g
Battery: 36 hours
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent sound quality
|No support for companion apps
|Snug fit
|Build quality could use some improvement
|Smart EQ modes
|High latency
2. boAt Airdopes 171
Airdopes 171 from boAt come with 6 mm drivers for a fantastic playback experience. A dual-tone, lightweight design and an IPX4 rating make the measly 10-hour battery life seem less than ideal.
Specifications
Powerful 6mm drivers for a superb playback experience
Dual-tone finish design
Lightweight design optimised for comfort
Support for Bluetooth v5.0
IPX4 Rated
Weight: 49.7g
Battery: 10 Hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|Great sound quality
|No noise cancellation
|Compact and comfortable design
|Fragile case
|IPX4 rated
|Higher latency
3. Noise Buds VS103
The Noise Buds VS103 are powered by robust, 10 mm drivers that optimise the audio experience to minimise distortion. It weighs only 32 grams while packing an 18-hour long battery life with fast charging support.
Specifications
Excellent audio quality powered by 10 mm drivers that minimise distortion even at high volumes
Hyper sync technology
Touch controls
IPX5 rated
Weight: 32 g
Battery: 18 Hours, fast charging
|Pros
|Cons
|Great build quality
|High latency
|Premium, lightweight design
|Audio from a microphone could use some improvement
|Decent bass levels
|
4. Wings Phantom wireless gaming earbuds
The Wings Phantom wireless earbuds are strongly geared towards gamers with only 50 ms of latency. With MEMS-backed noise reduction and 30 hours of battery life, they surely make an interesting choice.
Specifications
Only 50 ms latency
LED charging light
Support for Bluetooth 5.3
Noise reduction with MEMS microphone
Immersive game mode
IPX5 rated
Weight: 200g
Battery: 30 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|Low latency mode
|Connectivity issues
|Rapid charging
|Connectivity issues
|IPX5 rated
|
5. boAt Airdopes 121 PRO
The Airdopes 121 Pro from boAt features 10mm audio drivers and ENx-enabled quad microphones. With Beast Mode for lower latency while gaming and 40 hours of battery life with the charging case, they are a great pick for anyone looking for a pair of wireless earbuds under ₹1,500.
Specifications
10mm audio drivers
Clear voice calls with the ENx Tech-enabled quad mics
Beast Mode for lower latency while playing games
ASAP Charge (gain 60 minutes of playback time with 5 minutes of charging)
LED battery indicator
Support for Bluetooth v5.3
IPX4 rated
Weight: 50g
Battery: 40 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|Supports fast charging
|Somewhat large form factor
|Enx technology for better call quality
|
|IPX4 rating
|
6. Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds
The DuoPods A350 from Mivi features 13mm, electro-dynamic bass drivers. It enables crystal clear calls with MEMS-supported microphones. Its elegant, 45-curved design and 50 hours of battery life make it stand out. Specifications
Powerful 13 mm electro-dynamic bass driversFantastic sound quality
Premium metallic design shades
Crystal clear calls with powerful MEMS microphones
45-curved design for a snug fit
Instant voice assistant with a single touch
Weight: 145g
Battery: 50 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|Exceptionally long battery life
|Lacks noise cancellation
|Incredible design
|
|Great connectivity
|
7. boAt Airdopes 141
The boAt Airdopes 141 feature a Beast Mode for real-time audio and lower latency, making it an exciting choice for gamers. Its ASAP Charge can charge its 42 hours-packing battery to enable 75 minutes of listening with a 5-minute charge.
Specifications
Beast Mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience
EnX environmental noise cancellation
ASAP Charge can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session
IPX4 rated
Weight: 60g
Battery: 42 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Build quality
|Great battery backup
|Lacks support for volume control
|ASAP charging
|Bass levels need improvement
8. Boult Audio Airbass Propods X TWS
The Airbass Propods X truly wireless earbuds from Boult support touch controls and auto pairing. The monopod feature that allows you to use a single earbud also packs a 32-hour battery life.
Specifications
Monopod feature allows you to use a single earbud
Touch controls and voice assistant
Auto pairing
Support for vBT 5.0
IPX5 rated
Weight: 90g
Battery: 32 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomic design and a comfortable fit
|Connectivity issues
|Decent sound quality
|Poor range
|Passive noise cancellation
|Touch controls do not work well
9.Boat Airdopes 121V2
The Airdopes 121V2 from boAt boasts powerful 8 mm drivers that deliver a great audio experience. It also packs a LED battery charging indicator. While its 14 hours of battery life is not exciting, it weighs a lot less than its peers.
Specifications
Utilises powerful 8 mm drivers to deliver a fantastic listening experience
LED battery indicator
Easy access multifunction button controls
Allows you to access the voice assistant via just a single press of the multifunction button
Support for vBT 5.0
Weight: 36 g
Battery: 14 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and lightweight design
|Fragile charging case
|Decent build quality
|Case is a fingerprint magnet The case is a
|Value for money
|Supports single connections only
10. pTron Bassbuds Duo
The Bassbuds Duo from pTron boasts an ergonomic, lightweight design. Its sound profile is pretty good, with deep bass levels. It packs 32 hours of battery life along with the charging case and the passive noise cancellation systems make it stand out from the rest.
Specifications
Immersive stereo sound and deep bass
Ergonomic and lightweight design
Passive Noise Cancellation
Instant access to the device's voice assistant
Support for vBT 5.1
IPX4 rated
Weight: 43 g
Battery: 32 hours with the charging case
|Pros
|Cons
|Great sound quality has given the price
|Average build quality
|Value for money
|Short range
|IPX4 rated
|Poor microphone quality
Best value for money
The pTron Bassbuds Duo are a fantastic pair of budget wireless earbuds, given that they cost less than a thousand bucks. The case is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry wherever you go. The build quality is also decent if you look at the price tag. The connection quality is satisfactory at best, but that is expected at this price point.
Best overall
With an amazing build quality and attractive design, the Mivi DuoPods A350 wireless earbuds are the best pair of wireless earphones on this list. The audio quality isn't the best, but you get what you're paying for. With great battery life, touch buttons and a fair price, the Mivi DuoPods A350 make a great choice if you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds under ₹1,500.
How to find best earbuds under ₹1,500?
Before you go out and purchase a new set of earbuds for yourself, there are a few things you need to keep in mind:
The audio codecs utilised by Bluetooth earbuds can significantly improve the listening experience. The lower latency and greater bitrates provided by codecs like aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC are not supported by the cheaper headphones on the market, which makes it hard to recommend them to an audiophile. If you're not one, you won't be able to tell the difference.Different price points can be challenging to understand. Manufacturers of inexpensive earbuds claim they cannot meet because their products cost less than a sound Bluetooth chip. Always be sceptical of such claims, and put more stock in unbiased reviews than in the statistics provided by their marketing department.
Price of best earbuds under ₹1,500 at a glance:
|Product
|Price in Rs
|Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS
|1,499
|boAt Airdopes 171
|1,499
|Noise Buds VS103
|1,499
|Wings Phantom Wireless Gaming Earbuds
|1,499
|boAt Airdopes 121 PRO
|1,499
|Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds
|1,499
|boAt Airdopes 141
|1,399
|Boult Audio Airbass Propods X
|1299
|Boat Airdopes 121V2
|1299
|pTron Bassbuds Duo
|899
