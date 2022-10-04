Earbuds under 1,500: Our top 10 picks

Best earbuds under ₹ 1,500 are pocket-friendly and of amazing quality.

As high-end smartphones in India ditch the 3.5mm headphone port in favour of a sleeker design, wireless earbuds are quickly becoming a hot commodity. As companies work to improve sound quality without drastically raising prices, more options for genuinely wireless earbuds have become available.Truly wireless earbuds, popularised by Apple AirPods, provide superior audio quality, long battery life and a whole load of convenience at an affordable price. In case you are in the market for new earbuds, our exclusive list of the best truly wireless earbuds available for less than ₹1,500 will help you make an informed decision.Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look. 1. Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS The Boult Audio AirBass Z20 truly wireless earbuds feature a Zen mode for environmental noise cancellation. With 36 hours of battery life, touch controls and an IPX5 rating, they sure make a good pick if you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds under ₹1,000. Specifications Zen mode for environmental noise cancellation Type-C fast charging Auto pairing Touch controls and voice assistant IPX5 water resistant Weight: 65 g Battery: 36 hours

Pros Cons Decent sound quality No support for companion apps Snug fit Build quality could use some improvement Smart EQ modes High latency

2. boAt Airdopes 171 Airdopes 171 from boAt come with 6 mm drivers for a fantastic playback experience. A dual-tone, lightweight design and an IPX4 rating make the measly 10-hour battery life seem less than ideal. Specifications Powerful 6mm drivers for a superb playback experience Dual-tone finish design Lightweight design optimised for comfort Support for Bluetooth v5.0 IPX4 Rated Weight: 49.7g Battery: 10 Hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Great sound quality No noise cancellation Compact and comfortable design Fragile case IPX4 rated Higher latency

3. Noise Buds VS103 The Noise Buds VS103 are powered by robust, 10 mm drivers that optimise the audio experience to minimise distortion. It weighs only 32 grams while packing an 18-hour long battery life with fast charging support. Specifications Excellent audio quality powered by 10 mm drivers that minimise distortion even at high volumes Hyper sync technology Touch controls IPX5 rated Weight: 32 g Battery: 18 Hours, fast charging

Pros Cons Great build quality High latency Premium, lightweight design Audio from a microphone could use some improvement Decent bass levels

4. Wings Phantom wireless gaming earbuds The Wings Phantom wireless earbuds are strongly geared towards gamers with only 50 ms of latency. With MEMS-backed noise reduction and 30 hours of battery life, they surely make an interesting choice. Specifications Only 50 ms latency LED charging light Support for Bluetooth 5.3 Noise reduction with MEMS microphone Immersive game mode IPX5 rated Weight: 200g Battery: 30 hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Low latency mode Connectivity issues Rapid charging Connectivity issues IPX5 rated

5. boAt Airdopes 121 PRO The Airdopes 121 Pro from boAt features 10mm audio drivers and ENx-enabled quad microphones. With Beast Mode for lower latency while gaming and 40 hours of battery life with the charging case, they are a great pick for anyone looking for a pair of wireless earbuds under ₹1,500. Specifications 10mm audio drivers Clear voice calls with the ENx Tech-enabled quad mics Beast Mode for lower latency while playing games ASAP Charge (gain 60 minutes of playback time with 5 minutes of charging) LED battery indicator Support for Bluetooth v5.3 IPX4 rated Weight: 50g Battery: 40 hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Supports fast charging Somewhat large form factor Enx technology for better call quality IPX4 rating

6. Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds The DuoPods A350 from Mivi features 13mm, electro-dynamic bass drivers. It enables crystal clear calls with MEMS-supported microphones. Its elegant, 45-curved design and 50 hours of battery life make it stand out. Specifications Powerful 13 mm electro-dynamic bass driversFantastic sound quality Premium metallic design shades Crystal clear calls with powerful MEMS microphones 45-curved design for a snug fit Instant voice assistant with a single touch Weight: 145g Battery: 50 hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Exceptionally long battery life Lacks noise cancellation Incredible design Great connectivity

7. boAt Airdopes 141 The boAt Airdopes 141 feature a Beast Mode for real-time audio and lower latency, making it an exciting choice for gamers. Its ASAP Charge can charge its 42 hours-packing battery to enable 75 minutes of listening with a 5-minute charge. Specifications Beast Mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience EnX environmental noise cancellation ASAP Charge can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session IPX4 rated Weight: 60g Battery: 42 hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Value for money Build quality Great battery backup Lacks support for volume control ASAP charging Bass levels need improvement

8. Boult Audio Airbass Propods X TWS The Airbass Propods X truly wireless earbuds from Boult support touch controls and auto pairing. The monopod feature that allows you to use a single earbud also packs a 32-hour battery life. Specifications Monopod feature allows you to use a single earbud Touch controls and voice assistant Auto pairing Support for vBT 5.0 IPX5 rated Weight: 90g Battery: 32 hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Ergonomic design and a comfortable fit Connectivity issues Decent sound quality Poor range Passive noise cancellation Touch controls do not work well

9.Boat Airdopes 121V2 The Airdopes 121V2 from boAt boasts powerful 8 mm drivers that deliver a great audio experience. It also packs a LED battery charging indicator. While its 14 hours of battery life is not exciting, it weighs a lot less than its peers. Specifications Utilises powerful 8 mm drivers to deliver a fantastic listening experience LED battery indicator Easy access multifunction button controls Allows you to access the voice assistant via just a single press of the multifunction button Support for vBT 5.0 Weight: 36 g Battery: 14 hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design Fragile charging case Decent build quality Case is a fingerprint magnet The case is a Value for money Supports single connections only

10. pTron Bassbuds Duo The Bassbuds Duo from pTron boasts an ergonomic, lightweight design. Its sound profile is pretty good, with deep bass levels. It packs 32 hours of battery life along with the charging case and the passive noise cancellation systems make it stand out from the rest. Specifications Immersive stereo sound and deep bass Ergonomic and lightweight design Passive Noise Cancellation Instant access to the device's voice assistant Support for vBT 5.1 IPX4 rated Weight: 43 g Battery: 32 hours with the charging case

Pros Cons Great sound quality has given the price Average build quality Value for money Short range IPX4 rated Poor microphone quality

Best 3 features

Product Feature - 1 Feature - 2 Feature - 3 Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS Zen mode for environmental noise cancellation Auto pairing IPX5 water resistant boAt Airdopes 171 Powerful 6 mm drivers Dual-tone finish design IPX4 rated Noise Buds VS103 10 mm drivers that minimise distortion Hyper sync technology IPX5 rated Wings Phantom Wireless Gaming Earbuds Only 50ms latency Noise reduction with MEMS microphone IPX5 rated boAt Airdopes 121 PRO Clear voice calls with the ENx Tech Beast Mode for lower latency IPX4 rated Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds Powerful 13 mm electro-dynamic bass drivers Crystal clear calls with powerful MEMS microphones Instant voice assistant boAt Airdopes 141 EnX environmental noise cancellation ASAP charging IPX4 rated boult Audio Airbass Propods X TWS Monopod feature Touch controls and voice assistant IPX5 rated boat Airdopes 121V2 Utilizes powerful 8mm drivers LED battery indicator Support for vBT 5.0 pTron Bassbuds Duo Ergonomic & lightweight design Passive Noise Cancellation IPX4 rated

Best value for money The pTron Bassbuds Duo are a fantastic pair of budget wireless earbuds, given that they cost less than a thousand bucks. The case is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry wherever you go. The build quality is also decent if you look at the price tag. The connection quality is satisfactory at best, but that is expected at this price point. Best overall With an amazing build quality and attractive design, the Mivi DuoPods A350 wireless earbuds are the best pair of wireless earphones on this list. The audio quality isn't the best, but you get what you're paying for. With great battery life, touch buttons and a fair price, the Mivi DuoPods A350 make a great choice if you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds under ₹1,500. How to find best earbuds under ₹1,500? Before you go out and purchase a new set of earbuds for yourself, there are a few things you need to keep in mind: The audio codecs utilised by Bluetooth earbuds can significantly improve the listening experience. The lower latency and greater bitrates provided by codecs like aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC are not supported by the cheaper headphones on the market, which makes it hard to recommend them to an audiophile. If you're not one, you won't be able to tell the difference.Different price points can be challenging to understand. Manufacturers of inexpensive earbuds claim they cannot meet because their products cost less than a sound Bluetooth chip. Always be sceptical of such claims, and put more stock in unbiased reviews than in the statistics provided by their marketing department. Price of best earbuds under ₹1,500 at a glance:

Product Price in Rs Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS 1,499 boAt Airdopes 171 1,499 Noise Buds VS103 1,499 Wings Phantom Wireless Gaming Earbuds 1,499 boAt Airdopes 121 PRO 1,499 Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds 1,499 boAt Airdopes 141 1,399 Boult Audio Airbass Propods X 1299 Boat Airdopes 121V2 1299 pTron Bassbuds Duo 899