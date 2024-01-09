close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Best New Year deals: Top 10 radiator heaters at unbelievable prices

Best New Year deals: Top 10 radiator heaters at unbelievable prices

ByKanika Budhiraja
Jan 09, 2024 05:21 PM IST

Best New Year deals: Experience the epitome of warmth and affordability this New Year with our exclusive roundup of the top 10 radiator heaters.

As the New Year unfolds, embrace the promise of warmth and comfort with our exclusive guide to the top 10 Radiator Heaters at unbeatable prices. Winter's chill is no match for the innovative technology, stylish designs, and exceptional savings featured in this curated selection. In this comprehensive exploration, we unveil a collection that elevates your home's ambience and ensures your pocket stays cosy with unbelievable deals.

Best New Year deals: Top 10 radiator heaters that offer ultimate comfort at unbelievable prices.(Amazon)
Best New Year deals: Top 10 radiator heaters that offer ultimate comfort at unbelievable prices.(Amazon)

Discover the latest advancements in radiator heater technology, designed to provide optimal heating efficiency while seamlessly blending into your living space. From sleek, modern designs to classic styles, each heater on our list has been carefully chosen to cater to diverse tastes and preferences. Uncover the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics as we showcase models prioritising performance and style.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Our guide goes beyond the conventional, introducing you to radiator heaters that redefine comfort in the winter months. Join us on a journey through the top picks that promise to transform your home into a warm retreat, all while keeping your budget intact with prices that seem too good to be true. This New Year, let the warmth extend beyond the hearth – immerse yourself in the unparalleled comfort of the Top 10 radiator heaters at extraordinary prices.

Now, let's dive into the world of comfort and innovation as we unravel the distinctive features of each radiator heater in our handpicked top 10 collection, where unbeatable prices meet exceptional performance.

1. Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR | 3 Power Heating Mode, 2400W Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater

Introducing the Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR, a powerhouse of warmth with its cutting-edge features and sleek design. This 2400W oil filter-filled radiator Room Heater is designed to provide efficient heating for your living space, ensuring a cozy and comfortable environment during the colder months. With 3 Power Heating Modes, it offers customizable warmth to suit your preferences.

Specifications of Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR | 3 Power Heating Mode, 2400W Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater:

Power: 2400W

Type: Oil-Filled Radiator (OFR)

Heating Modes: 3 Power Modes

Fin Configuration: 9 Fins

Safety Features: Overheat Protection

Portability: Easy-Glide Castor Wheels

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient HeatingLimited Color Options
User-Friendly DesignHeater Weight may be Considerable
Safety FirstNo Remote Control Feature
B09M3DHGDZ

2. Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator

Enjoy warmth and comfort with the Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator. Engineered for efficient heating, this room heater boasts a powerful 2400W capacity and 9 fins that work harmoniously to provide consistent warmth throughout your space. Its user-friendly design features an adjustable thermostat, ensuring you can tailor the temperature to your liking, while the overheat protection guarantees safety during operation. This is one of the best radiator heaters on Amazon.

Specifications of Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator:

Power: 400 Watts

Type: Oil Filled Radiator

Fins: 9 Fins

Overheat Protection: Yes

Portability: Built-in Castor Wheels

Heating Modes: Multiple Power Settings

Material: Durable and Heat-Resistant

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient HeatingLimited Advanced Features
User-Friendly DesignPotential Weight Consideration
Energy-EfficientRelatively Simple Design Aesthetics
B08QHLXWV3

Also Read: Top room heaters in India: Stay cosy all winter

3. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater

Introducing the Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, where innovation meets warmth to redefine your winter experience. This cutting-edge room heater is a testament to superior design and functionality. Embrace the cozy ambiance it brings to your living space while enjoying the convenience of advanced features. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater ensures not just warmth but a stylish addition to your home, making winter more inviting than ever.

Specification of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater:

Power: Variable settings for customized heating.

Type: Oil-Filled Radiator (OFR).

Fins: Multiple fins for efficient and uniform warmth.

Safety Features: Overheat Protection for enhanced safety.

Portability: Easy-glide castor wheels for convenient movement.

Thermostat: Adjustable thermostat control for precise temperature settings.

Material: Durable and heat-resistant construction.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Advanced Heating TechnologyHigher Price Range
Safety FirstLimited Color Options
Stylish DesignWeight Consideration (Heavier Design)
B01M5F614J

4. Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater

Introducing the Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater, a harmonious blend of functionality and style. This room heater redefines comfort with its advanced features, ensuring a warm and cozy living space during chilly weather. Its sleek design seamlessly integrates into any room, making it a sophisticated addition to your home while providing efficient heating. Elevate your winter experience with the Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater.

Specifications of Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater:

Power: Variable heat settings for personalized comfort.

Type: Electric Oil Filled Radiator.

Fins: Multiple fins for efficient and uniform heat distribution.

Safety Features: Overheat Protection for enhanced safety.

Portability: Easy-roll castor wheels for convenient mobility.

Thermostat: Adjustable thermostat control for precise temperature regulation.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Advanced Heating TechnologyHigher Price Range
Safety FirstLimited Color Options
Stylish and Portable DesignLearning Curve for Features (may require time to fully utilize)
B0CKZBXW2X

5. Black + Decker Ofr 13 Fin, Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater

Step into a world of winter warmth with the Black + Decker OFR 13 Fin, Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater. This ingenious fusion of style and efficiency brings the cozy charm to your space. With 13 sleek fins and a powerful integrated fan, it's not just a heater; it's a contemporary masterpiece. Experience the magic of quick and consistent warmth, accompanied by advanced safety features like the Overheat Protection and Tip-Over Switch. Designed for convenience, the built-in castor wheels ensure easy mobility. Elevate your winter sanctuary with a heater that doesn't just heat – it captivates.

Specifications of Black + Decker Ofr 13 Fin, Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater:

Power: Fan-forced heating for quick warmth.

Type: Oil-Filled Radiator (OFR) with 13 Fins.

Fan: Integrated fan for enhanced heat distribution.

Safety Features: Overheat Protection and Tip-Over Switch.

Portability: Built-in castor wheels for easy movement.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Powerful and Quick HeatingHigher Noise Levels (due to the integrated fan)
Enhanced Safety FeaturesHigher Initial Cost (premium features may increase upfront cost)
Stylish and Portable DesignLimited Color Options (choices for personalization restricted)
B07WRJLMG7

6. RR Signature Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater

Experience the pinnacle of winter warmth with the RR Signature Oil-Filled Radiator Room Heater. Crafted for unparalleled comfort, this heater seamlessly blends efficiency with elegance. Radiate coziness across your space with its advanced features, making it a stylish addition to your home. Elevate your winter sanctuary with the RR Signature.

Specifications of RR Signature Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater:

Power: Variable heat settings for personalized comfort.

Type: Oil-Filled Radiator.

Fins: Multiple fins for efficient and uniform heat distribution.

Safety Features: Overheat Protection for enhanced safety.

Portability: Built-in castor wheels for convenient mobility.

Thermostat: Adjustable thermostat control for precise temperature regulation.

Material: Durable and heat-resistant construction.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient Variable Heat SettingsLimited Color Options for Personalization
Enhanced Safety with Overheat ProtectionPotential Weight Consideration for Portability
Stylish and Portable DesignHigher Price Range compared to basic models
Durable Construction for LongevityLearning Curve for Users new to Advanced Features
B0CMDDDJ3R

Also Read: Top 10 room heaters with oil at unmissable prices: Buying guide

7. Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator Room Heater

Embrace the winter chill with the Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator Room Heater. Designed for optimal warmth, this heater combines power and efficiency in a sleek package. With 11 fins, it delivers uniform heating, transforming your space into a cozy haven. The stylish and portable design adds a touch of sophistication to any room, making it a must-have for the colder months. Elevate your comfort with the reliable warmth of Black + Decker.

Specifications of Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator Room Heater:

Power: 2800 Watts for robust heating.

Type: Oil Filled Radiator with 11 Fins.

Safety Features: Overheat Protection for secure operation.

Portability: Built-in castor wheels for easy mobility.

Thermostat: Adjustable thermostat control for precise temperature settings.

Material: Durable construction for long-lasting performance.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Powerful 2800 Watts for Robust HeatingRelatively Higher Initial Cost
Stylish and Portable DesignLimited Color Options for Personalization
Uniform Heating with 11 FinsLearning Curve for Users new to Advanced Features
Adjustable Thermostat for PrecisionNoise Levels may be higher compared to other models
B07WWVVQDY

8. Russell Hobbs 2500 Watts 15 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater

Embrace the winter chill with the Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator Room Heater. Designed for optimal warmth, this heater combines power and efficiency in a sleek package. With 11 fins, it delivers uniform heating to transform your space into a cozy haven. The stylish and portable design adds a touch of sophistication to any room, making it a must-have for the colder months. Elevate your comfort with the reliable warmth of Black + Decker.

Specifications of Russell Hobbs 2500 Watts 15 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater:

Power: 2800 Watts for robust heating.

Type: Oil Filled Radiator with 11 Fins.

Safety Features: Overheat Protection for secure operation.

Portability: Built-in castor wheels for easy mobility.

Thermostat: Adjustable thermostat control for precise temperature settings.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Powerful 2500 Watts for Efficient HeatingHigher Initial Cost compared to basic models
15 Fins for Uniform and Effective HeatingLimited Color Options for Personalization
Adjustable Thermostat for Precision ControlLearning Curve for Users new to Advanced Features
Enhanced Safety with Overheat ProtectionNoise Levels may be noticeable in certain situations
B0CNK98BMZ

9. Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater

Introducing the Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater, a perfect blend of warmth and convenience. Designed for efficient heating, this room heater combines advanced technology with a sleek design, ensuring comfort and style in any space. Embrace the coziness of winter with Glen.

Specifications of Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater:

Power: Variable heat settings for customized warmth.

Type: Electric Oil Filled Radiator.

Fins: Multiple fins for efficient heat distribution.

Safety Features: Overheat Protection for secure usage.

Portability: Built-in castor wheels for easy movement.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Efficient Variable Heat SettingsRelatively Higher Initial Cost
Overheat Protection for SafetyLimited Color Options for Personalization
Portable Design for Easy MovementLearning Curve for Users new to Advanced Features
Durable Construction for LongevityNoise Levels may be noticeable in certain situations
B0CKZCGPKW

10. Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR | 3 Power Heating Mode, 2400W Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater

Experience the Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR, a beacon of warmth and sophistication. Boasting 2400W power, this Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater is designed for efficiency, featuring 3 Power Heating Modes to cater to your personalized comfort. Elevate your winter sanctuary with the fusion of style and performance Borosil offers.

Specifications of Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR | 3 Power Heating Mode, 2400W Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater:

Power: 2400W for robust heating.

Type: Oil-Filled Radiator (OFR) with 9 Fins.

Heating Modes: 3 Power Heating Modes.

Safety Features: Overheat Protection.

Portability: Easy-Glide Castor Wheels.

Thermostat: Adjustable Thermostatic Control.

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Powerful 2400W for Efficient HeatingRelatively Higher Initial Cost
3 Power Heating Modes for VersatilityLimited Color Options for Personalization
Easy-Glide Castor Wheels for PortabilityLearning Curve for Users new to Advanced Features
Overheat Protection for Enhanced SafetyNoise Levels may be noticeable in certain situations
B09M3DHGDZ

Best 3 features for you:

ProductsPortabilitySafety FeaturesType
Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFRCastor Wheels for PortabilityOverheat ProtectionOil Filled Radiator (OFR) with 9 Fins
Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled RadiatorCastor Wheels for PortabilityOverheat ProtectionOil Filled Radiator with 9 Fins
Morphy Richards OFR Room HeaterCastor Wheels for PortabilityOverheat ProtectionOil Filled Radiator
Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room HeaterCastor Wheels for PortabilityOverheat ProtectionElectric Oil Filled Radiator
Black + Decker Ofr 13 Fin, Fan Forced Oil Filled Radiator Room HeaterCastor Wheels for PortabilityOverheat Protection, Tip-Over SwitchOil Filled Radiator (OFR) with 13 Fins
RR Signature Oil Filled Radiator Room HeaterCastor Wheels for PortabilityOverheat ProtectionOil Filled Radiator
Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator Room HeaterCastor Wheels for PortabilityOverheat ProtectionOil Filled Radiator (OFR) with 11 Fins
Russell Hobbs 2500 Watts 15 Fin Oil Filled Room HeaterCastor Wheels for PortabilityOverheat ProtectionOil Filled Room Heater with 15 Fins
Glen Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room HeaterCastor Wheels for PortabilityOverheat ProtectionElectric Oil Filled Radiator
Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR3 Power Heating Mode, 2400W Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room HeaterCastor Wheels for PortabilityOverheat Protection

Best value for money product:

The Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator emerges as the best value for money. Combining efficient heating, portability, and safety features, it offers a perfect balance, ensuring warmth without breaking the bank.

Best overall product:

The Borosil Volcano 9 Fin OFR | 3 Power Heating Mode, 2400W Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater is the best overall product. With versatile heating modes, powerful performance, and portability, it stands out for its comprehensive features, making it the top choice for winter comfort.

How to find the best radiator heaters?

To discover the best radiator heaters, consider factors like heating power, safety features, and portability. Read product reviews, compare specifications, and assess user feedback to ensure you invest in a radiator heater that suits your heating needs and provides lasting value.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out