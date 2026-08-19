Ludhiana: PSPCL recovers ₹130 cr from defaulters, ₹150 cr still pending

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has recovered more than ₹130 crore from defaulting consumers in its central zone during the current financial year up to August 17, though over ₹150 crore in recoverable electricity dues remains pending. Suburban Ludhiana has emerged as the leading performer with a recovery rate of 59.9%. (HT FILE)

The intensive recovery drive, which will continue until the end of the financial year on March 31, 2027, has achieved over 46% recovery rate of the total recoverable amount so far.

Official data indicates that the central zone started with a total recoverable defaulting amount of ₹281.6 crore, out of which ₹130.7 crore has been collected. On August 17 alone, the corporation managed to recover ₹4.4 crore, highlighting its ongoing push to improve revenue collection and reduce the financial burden of unpaid electricity bills.

Among the four administrative circles falling under the central zone, Suburban Ludhiana has emerged as the leading performer with a recovery rate of 59.9%. Against a total recoverable amount of ₹20.8 crore, the circle has successfully brought in ₹12.5 crore.

Ludhiana East follows closely, having recovered 51.9% of its dues by collecting ₹44.5 crore against a recoverable total of ₹85.83 crore.

In contrast, Ludhiana West and Khanna circles continue to trail in the recovery drive, registering recovery percentages of 42.4% and 41.2%, respectively. City West has recovered ₹56.9 crore out of ₹134.2 crore in pending dues, while Khanna has collected ₹16.7 crore out of a recoverable ₹40.6 crore.

These latest figures come months after PSPCL intensified its statewide enforcement campaigns, which featured targeted disconnections and special drives focusing on chronic defaulters. Earlier this year, the utility reported substantial financial recoveries through these rigorous special campaigns.

Chief engineer of the central zone, Jagdev Singh Hans, stated that field officers have been strictly instructed to accelerate collections and maintain regular follow-ups. “Recovery of outstanding dues remains one of our key priorities. We expect the recovery figures to improve further in the coming months,” Hans said.

Officials explained that enforcement teams are concentrating heavily on high-value defaulters and individuals with prolonged pending bills.

These recovery operations are active across all regional circles and will remain a continuous focus throughout the financial year.

“Defaulters are being given opportunities to clear their dues, but where payments are not made, electricity connections can be disconnected as per PSPCL regulations,” an official noted.

With more than ₹150 crore still pending recovery across the Central Zone, PSPCL is expected to further ramp up its enforcement and field operations.

Over 40 Ludhiana power officers seek transfer of south zone chief

More than 250 PSPCL officers, including more than 40 from Ludhiana staged a one-day protest at the chief engineer (South Zone) office in Patiala on Wednesday, demanding the immediate transfer of the zone’s chief.

The protest was organised under the banner of the Progressive Alliance of Power Officers, with officers alleging mental harassment, administrative pressure and an adverse working environment. The Accounts Association also extended support to the agitation.

The alliance said the protest was the fourth stage of a phased agitation. Officers have already stopped direct communication with the South Zone chief engineer, withdrawn from unofficial WhatsApp groups and restricted non-emergency administrative communication after office hours.

The officers have warned that if their demand is not accepted, they will proceed on mass leave next week.

The alliance, however, maintained that essential electricity services would not be affected and officers would continue supporting reliable supply and prompt restoration of faults during the paddy season.

The association clarified that its agitation is against the alleged functioning of one officer and not against PSPCL as an organisation.