' ₹94,000 gross salary, ₹14,000 NPS': Woman reveals government bank officer salary, lists job perks

For many young Indians, securing a government bank job is seen as a stable and sought-after career option, offering a steady salary, allowances and other benefits. One woman recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her earnings as a government bank officer, along with the perks she receives. Aastha revealed that she earns a gross salary of ₹94,000. (Instagram/@aasthajdiaries)

In an Instagram video, Aastha revealed that she earns a gross salary of ₹94,000 after working at a bank for around 2.5 years. She also said that ₹14,000 is contributed towards her National Pension System (NPS).

She also detailed the various allowances provided by the bank, including petrol, newspaper, telephone, entertainment and medical allowances. "Toh sab mila kar ₹12 lakh per annum ho hi jaata hai," she said.

The text on the video read, "I'm 27. Here's how much I earn as a government banker." In the caption, Aastha wrote, “How much I earn as an officer in govt bank.”