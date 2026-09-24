DDA orders structural audits of pre-2001 high-rises amid building collapse concerns
DDA has directed that all high-rise buildings constructed before 2001, including malls, hospitals and educational institutions, undergo structural audits
The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has directed that all high-rise buildings constructed before 2001, including malls, hospitals and educational institutions, undergo mandatory structural safety audits. The cost of the audit will be borne by the building owners or occupiers.
The move comes amid growing concerns over the safety of ageing buildings, following incidents such as the Satya Niketan building collapse that claimed seven lives.
"The structural safety audit is mandatory to be carried out by all the owners of all high rise buildings (15 metre or above) which were sanctioned before March 21, 2001. The structural audit is to be carried out within three months," says a public notice issued on Sep 24.
The directive also covers buildings sanctioned before March 21, 2001, that are less than 15 metres tall but witness high footfall. Owners of group housing societies, educational institutions, hospitals and other institutional buildings will be required to complete structural assessments within three months.
Following the audit, building owners will be required to undertake retrofitting and other corrective measures wherever necessary. The DDA has warned that non-compliance will invite action against the owners.
“Retroffiting of the building will not be construed as deemed sanction, regularisation of any unathorised construction and unauthorised use of the building,” the notice said.
Who is authorised to conduct structural safety audits?
DDA said that the structural engineers empanelled with MCDs/government agencies/government institutes can conduct structural safety audits.
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The fees and cost of the structural audit shall be borne by the owners/occupiers, the notice said.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORVandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani leads the real estate vertical at Hindustan Times Digital, bringing over two decades of journalism experience across real estate, education, human resources, and foreign affairs. She specialises in India’s real estate sector, covering residential and commercial markets in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, with in-depth reporting on regulatory developments, urban policy, housing trends, and interviews with industry leaders. Her work has also appeared in the Hindustan Times newspaper and HT Estates. Earlier, Vandana played a key role in establishing the real estate vertical at Moneycontrol (NW18 Group), shaping its editorial direction and market coverage. She has also written extensively on international education for HT Education, tracking global study destinations, policy changes, and student mobility trends, earning the Singapore Education Award 2009 for Best Media Coverage (Print). Her reporting portfolio includes human resources and employment trends for HT ShineJobs and PowerJobs, as well as lifestyle and interior design features for HT Premium Homes. Vandana began her career with the Press Trust of India, gaining strong editorial and reporting expertise. She was also selected for a prestigious fellowship at Fondation Journalistes en Europe in Paris, where she wrote for EuroMag. One of her notable reporting assignments included covering Germany’s capital relocation from Bonn to Berlin. Outside of journalism, Vandana is a passionate traveller, constantly seeking out charming hideaways across India and the lesser-known, offbeat corners of Southeast Asia.Read More