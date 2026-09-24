SGPGIMS docs: Don’t ignore subtle warnings of heart disease

Breathlessness, unusual fatigue, chest discomfort, palpitations, dizziness and reduced exercise tolerance may be early warning signs of heart disease and should not be dismissed as stress, ageing or lack of fitness, cardiologists at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) said on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The department of cardiology launched a week-long campaign ahead of World Heart Day on September 29, with more than 100 people participating in a walkathon as part of the global “Don’t Miss a Beat” campaign. The initiative seeks to promote early recognition of symptoms, timely medical evaluation and healthier lifestyles, including at least 20 minutes of physical activity every day.

SGPGIMS director Radha Krishna Dhiman, said heart health was not merely a medical responsibility but a community responsibility. He stressed regular physical activity, a balanced diet, avoidance of tobacco and stress management as important measures for maintaining cardiovascular health.

Prof Aditya Kapoor, head of cardiology, said prevention begins well before a heart attack. “Regular physical activity, healthy food, control of blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol, and complete avoidance of tobacco are essential,” he said.

Prof Satyendra Tewari, department of cardiology, said even small, achievable changes in physical activity and lifestyle could make a meaningful difference to cardiovascular health.

Prof Naveen Garg emphasised early recognition and timely evaluation of symptoms, which, he said, could sometimes prevent a medical emergency.

Cardiologists also highlighted the need for greater awareness among women and younger people.

Prof Roopali Khanna said women may experience or report heart-related symptoms differently and such signs should not be ignored.