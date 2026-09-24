Anarock Group acquires 51% stake in DSP Design at enterprise value of ₹400 crore

Real estate consultant Anarock Group has acquired a 51 per cent stake in architecture firm DSP Design Associates at an enterprise value of around ₹400 crore as part of its expansion plan. Anarock Group has acquired a 51 per cent stake in architecture firm DSP Design Associates at an enterprise value of around ₹400 crore as part of its expansion plan. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Unsplash)

Mumbai-based Anarock is one of the leading property consultants in the country. It posted a turnover of around ₹950 crore in the last fiscal.

DSP Design is a multidisciplinary architecture, master planning and interior design firm.

In a statement on Sep 24, the company announced the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in DSP Design for an undisclosed amount.

Sources, however, said the deal has been struck at an enterprise value of ₹400 crore.

"DSP's design pedigree and blue-chip client base make it a natural extension of the Anarock real estate ecosystem. It is a logical fit for and furtherance of our Project Management & Engineering Services (PMES) and advisory business lines and allows us to scale faster while staying true to and amplifying the scope of services we offer to our clients," said Anuj Puri, Founder and Chairman of Anarock Group.

With this acquisition, he said the company can now offer developers and corporates a seamless journey from site selection and transactions to design and build.

Anarock noted that the deal brings together the company's real estate advisory and transaction capabilities with DSP's over-three-decade design legacy.

DSP Design Associates has built a strong presence across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, NCR and Hyderabad, supported by over 320 professionals in India.

The firm has delivered over 1,000 projects across geographies.

DSP will continue to be led by its founding leadership.

"This partnership allows us to scale higher and faster while staying true to the design philosophy and client relationships we have built over decades. While the foundation we have built remains unchanged, Anarock now gives us the platform to expand across new geographies and service lines," said Bimal Desai, Co-Founder and Principal, DSP Design Associates.

DSP's practice spans three core capabilities - master planning, architecture, and interior design and design-build services across commercial IT parks, mixed-use developments, residential, retail and hospitality sectors, with over 125 million sq ft of ongoing projects.