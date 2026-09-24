Spike in croc attacks puts Dudhwa authorities on high alert

A rise in human casualties in crocodile attacks this year has put the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) authorities, particularly officials in the Dudhwa buffer zone, on high alert. Dudhwa buffer zone forest staff rescuing a crocodile from a hutment in Dubaha village on Monday (HT Photo)

Forest officials are also concerned about the difficulty of tracking the reptiles, whose movements and locations are often unpredictable.

Owing to this, the forest department is set to hold a massive awareness campaign to educate people how to avoid these reptile attacks.

DTR field director Dr H Rajamohan told Hindustan Times on Thursday that seven people had been killed and 14 seriously injured in crocodile attacks in the reserve area during the first six months of the current financial year.

Of these, six deaths and 12 injuries were reported from the Dudhwa buffer zone, particularly around identified crocodile habitats, while the remaining cases were reported from Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary.

The number of human deaths from crocodile attacks in the DTR area stood at five in 2025-26 and four in 2024-25, Rajamohan said.

“During the monsoon, crocodiles often enter human settlements through rivers, overflowing water bodies and rainwater-filled drains,” Rajamohan said, adding that people fishing along riverbanks, visiting water bodies or crossing ponds are particularly vulnerable.

This year, the department has also reported an unusual number of incidents involving crocodiles entering houses and hutments.

DTR officials attribute the increase to a combination of heavy rainfall and a growing crocodile population.

Warning signs have also been installed at identified water bodies to alert people about the presence of crocodiles there.

Dudhwa mahouts feted

Four mahouts of Dudhwa National Park (DNP) were felicitated for their outstanding performance in caring and handling Dudhwa’s camp elephants.

These mahouts were Sushil Kumar, Rameshwar, Amanjeet, and Abhishek Kumar.

Principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Sunil Chaudhary felicitated the mahouts with certificates of appreciation during a programme on World Rhino Day in Dudhwa.