BCCI review meeting LIVE Updates: Gambhir arrives at headquarters, Agarkar joins crucial session virtually

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BCCI review meeting: Follow latest updates

BCCI Review Meeting Live Updates: The BCCI review meeting is underway in Mumbai, with head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman in attendance. The meeting comes at an important time for Indian cricket, with the team preparing for the all-format tour of New Zealand later this year and next year’s ODI World Cup. The disappointing UK tour is expected to be discussed, but the focus will also be on the bigger picture. The fitness of key players, particularly Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, is likely to be a major talking point, with the selectors seeking clarity on their return timelines. Rohit Sharma’s future in ODIs could also come up as India begins planning for the World Cup. The meeting is also expected to address the coordination between the selectors, coaching staff and the COE. ...Read More

The disappointing UK tour is expected to be discussed, but the focus will also be on the bigger picture. The fitness of key players, particularly Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, is likely to be a major talking point, with the selectors seeking clarity on their return timelines. Rohit Sharma’s future in ODIs could also come up as India begins planning for the World Cup. The meeting is also expected to address the coordination between the selectors, coaching staff and the COE.