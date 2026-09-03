BCCI review meeting LIVE Updates: Gambhir arrives at headquarters, Agarkar joins crucial session virtually
BCCI Review Meeting Live Updates: The meeting comes at an important time, with the team preparing for the tour of New Zealand later this year and next year’s ODI World Cup.
BCCI Review Meeting Live Updates: The BCCI review meeting is underway in Mumbai, with head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and Centre of Excellence head VVS Laxman in attendance. The meeting comes at an important time for Indian cricket, with the team preparing for the all-format tour of New Zealand later this year and next year’s ODI World Cup....Read More
The disappointing UK tour is expected to be discussed, but the focus will also be on the bigger picture. The fitness of key players, particularly Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, is likely to be a major talking point, with the selectors seeking clarity on their return timelines. Rohit Sharma’s future in ODIs could also come up as India begins planning for the World Cup. The meeting is also expected to address the coordination between the selectors, coaching staff and the COE.
BCCI Meeting Live Updates: COE under scanner over fitness issues
BCCI Meeting Live Updates: The selection committee has raised concerns over players taking longer than expected to recover from injuries and, in some cases, breaking down again after being cleared to play. Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy and Washington Sundar have all suffered injuries in recent months. The setbacks have made the COE more cautious with its return-to-play protocols, with selectors now often picking players with a 'subject to fitness' tag.
BCCI Meeting Live Updates: Rohit's future also part of discussion!
BCCI Meeting Live Updates: Rohit Sharma’s ODI future is also expected to feature in the discussions as India begins planning for the 2027 World Cup. While Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are not under the same pressure, uncertainty continues to surround Rohit. Reports had suggested he was asked about retirement after the Lord’s ODI, but his century in the match appears to have put those plans on hold. However, his place in India’s World Cup squad is still not certain.
BCCI Meeting Live Updates: Board to review recent results in meeting!
BCCI Review Meeting Live Updates: The meeting aims to take stock of the recent past while also looking ahead, focusing on addressing planning gaps and improving coordination among key stakeholders. The T20I team’s recent struggles will be discussed, including the shock 0-2 series loss to Ireland and the subsequent 0-4 whitewash against England. India’s inconsistent ODI results are also expected to come under review, with the team having lost three of its last five series against Australia, New Zealand and England.
BCCI Review Meeting Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog!
BCCI Review Meeting Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of BCCI review meeting as head coach Gautam Gambhir and others have already arrived at the headquarters.