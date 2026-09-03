Tarot Horoscope Today, September 3, 2026: Don't wait for the perfect time, act on an idea that genuinely inspires you

Energy Today: Recognize your worth and appreciate how far you've come. Your independence, confidence and previous efforts can bring a stronger sense of achievement today. Don't downplay your progress simply because you're already thinking about your next goal.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Ritual: At sunrise, write three things you have successfully created or achieved and thank yourself for the effort behind them.
Crystal: Pyrite supports confidence, prosperity and self-worth.
Energy Today: Slow and steady progress is your greatest advantage. Stay committed to your responsibilities and financial plans instead of looking for shortcuts. What you're building may take time, but consistency can make it lasting.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Ritual: Light a green candle and write one goal you will consistently work toward throughout September.
Crystal: Moss Agate supports patience, stability and gradual growth.
Energy Today: Your intuition and emotional intelligence are heightened. You may understand someone's feelings without them saying much, but remember that empathy doesn't mean taking responsibility for everyone else's emotions.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Ritual: Spend five quiet minutes journaling your strongest intuitive feeling of the day before going to sleep.
Crystal: Labradorite supports intuition, emotional awareness and energetic discernment.
Energy Today: You may recognize that something you've emotionally invested in is no longer fulfilling. Walking away can feel difficult, but sometimes creating distance is necessary to make space for something healthier.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Ritual: Write down one emotional attachment you're ready to release and tear the paper into small pieces before discarding it.
Crystal: Smoky Quartz supports grounding, emotional release and peaceful transitions.
Energy Today: You have more resources and abilities than you realise. Use your communication, creativity and practical skills to turn an idea into something tangible instead of waiting for circumstances to become perfect.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Ritual: Write your September intention on paper and place it beneath your crystal while visualizing yourself taking the first practical step.
Crystal: Clear Quartz supports clarity, manifestation and focused action.
Energy Today: Emotional and romantic energy is highlighted. A sincere message, invitation or heartfelt interaction could brighten your day. Allow yourself to receive affection without immediately analyzing it.
Lucky Color: Rose Pink
Ritual: Light a pink candle and write one quality you want to experience more deeply in your relationships this September.
Crystal: Rose Quartz supports emotional openness, love and connection.
Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India.
She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space.
Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations.
Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path.
You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More