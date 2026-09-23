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Asian Games 2026 Day 5, Full India Results (Live Updates): Skeet teams bag bronze; soft tennis assures historic medal

Asian Games 2026, Day 5 Full Results: The contingent clinched three medals early on Wednesday morning.

Updated on: Sep 23, 2026, 10:26:30 IST
Written by HT Sports Desk
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The fifth day of the Asian Games 2026 started with back-to-back medal wins inside the opening three hours, with the women's skeet team, comprising Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Maheshwari Chauhan, securing the bronze. But the more historic moment came in soft tennis, where India secured a maiden Asiad medal as Jay Meena advanced to the semifinals in men's singles. The men's skeet team – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill – also bagged the bronze medal. This was India's ninth medal at the Asian Games 2026.

Jay Meena assured soft tennis meda (PTI)
Jay Meena assured soft tennis meda (PTI)

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker progressed to the 10m air pistol final, but was eliminated after finishing fifth.

More action awaits India on Day 5, with Mirabai Chanu leading hopes for her first-ever Asiad medal, while the Indian men's badminton team will take on China with the aim of at least assuring themselves a silver.

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE

Here's the full list of results for India on Day 5 at the Asian Games:

Shooting:

Deep Dive

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Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Maheshwari Chauhan win skeet women's team BRONZE.

Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill win skeet men's team BRONZE. Naruka also qualifes for the individual final.

Manu Bhaker finished fifth in 10m air pistol individual final; Suruchi Inder Singh, Esha Singh missed out in qualifiers.

Rowing:

Balraj Panwar qualifies for men's single sculls final after finishing fourth overall in heats

Satnam Singh-Salman Khan qualify for men's doubles sculls final after finishing fourth overall in heats.

Jaswinder Singh and Nitin Kumar qualify for Final B after finishing last in Men's Pair heats.

Canoe Sprint:

Harshwardhan Shaktawat, Varinder Singh, L Naocha Singh Oinam, and Arun Singh qualify fir men's kayak four 500m final after finishing third in heat 1.

Megha Pradeep qualifies for semifinal in women's canoe single 200m after finishing fifth in heats

Parvathy Geetha, Phairembam Soniya Devi qualify for women's kayak double 500m final.

Table Tennis:

Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade beat Mohamed Ismail-Fathimath Ali of Maldives in mixed doubles round 2 match.

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Home/Sports/Others/Asian Games 2026 Day 5, Full India Results (Live Updates): Skeet Teams Bag Bronze; Soft Tennis Assures Historic Medal
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