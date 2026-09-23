Asian Games 2026 Day 5, Full India Results (Live Updates): Skeet teams bag bronze; soft tennis assures historic medal

The fifth day of the Asian Games 2026 started with back-to-back medal wins inside the opening three hours, with the women's skeet team, comprising Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, and Maheshwari Chauhan, securing the bronze. But the more historic moment came in soft tennis, where India secured a maiden Asiad medal as Jay Meena advanced to the semifinals in men's singles. The men's skeet team – Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan, Bhavtegh Singh Gill – also bagged the bronze medal. This was India's ninth medal at the Asian Games 2026. Jay Meena assured soft tennis meda (PTI)

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker progressed to the 10m air pistol final, but was eliminated after finishing fifth.

More action awaits India on Day 5, with Mirabai Chanu leading hopes for her first-ever Asiad medal, while the Indian men's badminton team will take on China with the aim of at least assuring themselves a silver.

Asian Games 2026 Day 5 LIVE