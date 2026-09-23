Faridabad constable dies after bullet from service carbine hits chest
The 42-year-old was on escort guard duty and had entered a hut near Sector 29 bridge to rest when colleagues heard a gunshot around 1.30pm.
A 42-year-old police constable died after a bullet fired from his service carbine rifle hit him in the chest near the Sector 29 bridge in Faridabad on Tuesday afternoon, police officers said. Police have not identified the constable.
The constable, who was assigned to escort guard duty, resided with his family at the Police Lines complex in Sector 30, Faridabad, officers said. The initial investigation suggests that the bullet was fired from his service weapon, based on the forensic examination of the scene, police said.
According to investigators, he visited Sector 29 for official work and entered a makeshift hut near the bridge to rest between 12.30 pm and 1 pm. The hut, which has a couple of cots, is frequently used by local traffic officers carbine during breaks, they added. Around 1.30 pm, traffic police personnel stationed at the bridge heard a gunshot from the hut. They rushed to the spot and found the constable with a severe chest wound and his service weapon lying beside him. His colleagues took him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead after an initial examination. Senior police officers also reached the facility.
Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav said the exact sequence of events remains unclear. “The body has been moved to the mortuary, and the post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow. We are investigating the matter from all angles to ascertain the sequence of events,” he said.
A forensic team inspected the spot, collected evidence and formally seized the carbine. Police informed the constable’s family, who reached the hospital later in the afternoon.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSampurna Panigrahi
Sampurna Panigrahi is a Correspondent at the Gurugram Bureau of Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, health, civic issues, traffic, and pollution. With over three years of experience in the field, Sampurna's journalism is driven by passion. She joined the Gurugram team in March 2026 and has since reported extensively on the city's sanitation challenges, crumbling infrastructure, public health systems and rapid urban transformation. Sampurna has a knack for numbers; she loves chasing data-driven stories and uncovering trends. Her reporting is rooted in rigorous groundwork, supported by data and official records. She enjoys digging through datasets, identifying trends and translating complex civic and policy issues into stories that are accessible and meaningful for readers. She likes to travel to different parts of the city and is a team player. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sampurna worked at ThePrint for over two years, where she reported on economy, finance, industry, and governance policies. The experience continues to shape her analytical approach to reporting. For Sampurna, journalism is about listening before writing. Every face, every voice has a story waiting to be heard, and she believes patience and empathy are often a reporter's most valuable tools. When not working, Sampurna loves reading books, practising classical dance, painting, and spending time with her plants.Read More
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