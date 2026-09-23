GMDA begins ₹149-crore expansion of Basai water treatment plant

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Tuesday said work has begun on the fourth water treatment unit at the Basai water treatment plant, following the award of a ₹149-crore tender for the project. The expansion will increase the plant’s treatment capacity from 270 million litres per day (MLD) to 370 MLD, officials said. The project will add a 100 MLD filtration unit and take Basai’s storage capacity to nearly 2,000 million litres after completion. (HT Archive)

The project includes a 100 MLD Filtration Unit No. 4, two sedimentation-cum-storage tanks of 300 million litres capacity each, a raw water pipeline and modern automation and monitoring systems.

A senior GMDA official said the contractor has started work and has 30 months to complete the project. “The tender has been awarded, and the contractor has already begun work, which will have to be completed in 30 months. This unit will increase the supply from Basai to 370 MLD,” said the official.

The Haryana government had approved the ₹149-crore project in July at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The expansion had earlier been reported as including the same 100 MLD filtration unit, two 300-million-litre tanks, a raw-water pipeline and automation systems. GMDA had also awarded the tender for the filtration unit and storage tanks in July.

The new unit is expected to improve drinking water supply in old and New Gurugram, particularly Sectors 21, 22 and 23 and around 100 colonies along Basai Road, Pataudi Road, Old Railway Road and New Railway Road, GMDA said.

GMDA currently supplies around 670 MLD of potable water through the Basai and Chandu Budhera plants. Basai has three filtration units with a combined capacity of 270 MLD and a storage capacity of about 1,385 million litres. Chandu Budhera has four 100 MLD units, with a combined capacity of 400 MLD and storage capacity of around 1,615 million litres.

With the expansion, Basai’s storage capacity will rise to nearly 2,000 million litres.