MCG sets up control room to monitor Gurugram streetlights at night
Seventeen employees will conduct night inspections, while three officials at the Sector 34 control room will coordinate repairs with the contracted agency
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has set up a control room at its Sector 34 office to monitor streetlights on major roads, footpaths and central verges and ensure timely repairs, officials said on Tuesday.
A total of 17 employees have been deployed for night-time monitoring, while officials from respective zones and wards will conduct regular inspections and report non-functional lights to the control room.
Three officials will man the control room, compile reports from night inspections and inform the concerned agency for necessary action. A junior engineer will be assigned as the in-charge on a rotational basis.
An MCG official said once faulty streetlights are reported, the agency awarded the tender will be informed to carry out repairs or replacements, as required. The move comes ahead of winter, when dense fog and reduced visibility can make functional streetlights particularly important for motorists and pedestrians.
Earlier on September 20, HT reported that MCG would repair 350 lights on central verges and at least 300 along footpaths. The work is expected to take five to six months after contracts are awarded.
The areas include sectors in Old Gurugram, Sectors 23, 23A, 46, 56 and 57, near Khushboo Chowk and other areas. The move follows repeated complaints from pedestrians over non-functional streetlights and safety concerns.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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