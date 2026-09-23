MCG issues new guidelines for C&D waste disposal

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued fresh guidelines for the management and scientific disposal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, setting deadlines for clearing debris from road, sewer and water works and establishing a dedicated monitoring cell, officials said on Tuesday. Recycled material use in building construction will rise from 5% in 2026-27 to 25% from 2030-31, under the new guidelines. (HT Archive)

The guidelines follow directions issued by the Punjab and Haryana High Court to the MCG to formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) specifying timelines for removing accumulated debris so residents do not suffer because of works undertaken by municipal or state authorities, or construction and development carried out by private entities and individuals. The MCG subsequently issued the guidelines, incorporating the timelines and other provisions sought by the court.

The guidelines do not prescribe any fixed penalty, fine or formula for environmental compensation for violations. Instead, they state that recommendations for environmental compensation may be made under applicable provisions in cases of non-compliance.

The petition was filed by Pankaj Yadav, a resident and advocate in Gurugram. “I believe that the court is the only rescue at this point in the city. There is not even a single improvement in the sanitation condition of the city; rather, things have deteriorated,” he said.

The order issued by MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya requires implementation in accordance with the Environment (Construction and Demolition Waste) Management Rules, 2025, Haryana’s C&D Waste Management Policy, 2019, and directions of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Under the guidelines, for demolition on plots measuring 200 square metres or more before construction or reconstruction, applicants will have to declare the estimated C&D waste in their building plan approval applications. Before construction or reconstruction begins, the waste must be deposited at an MCG-authorised processing facility, designated collection point or the Basai plant.

For projects with a built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more, applicants or developers must submit an integrated waste management plan through the MCG portal. Waste generated by such projects must be transported by the project proponent in its own vehicles and deposited at an MCG recycling facility through the C&D waste portal.

The guidelines also prescribe minimum use of recycled aggregate, manufactured sand and other recycled products. For building construction, the requirement is 5% in 2026-27, 10% in 2027-28, 15% in 2028-29, 20% in 2029-30 and 25% from 2030-31 onwards. For road construction, it is 5% in 2026-27 and 2027-28, 10% in 2028-29 and 2029-30, and 15% from 2030-31 onwards.

Government departments undertaking projects within MCG limits must dispose of C&D waste through MCG-established processing facilities or through in-situ recycling using mobile plants. Tender documents must specify estimated waste quantities, with proof of safe disposal obtained.

The MCG has set a deadline of 48 hours after completion for right-of-way repair or restoration works and 72 hours for road repair, resurfacing, sewer-line and water-supply line works. Waste accumulated in public spaces must be removed within 24 hours.

A dedicated C&D monitoring cell will track compliance by contractors and government departments through the MCG C&D monitoring system and portal and submit reports on violations.

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG Commissioner, said non-compliance would be taken seriously. “In cases of violations, recommendations for environmental compensation may be made under the applicable provisions,” he said.