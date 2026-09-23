Concern for Gurugram: Sector 70A left in civic limbo, say locals

Gurugram’s Sector 70A, a major residential area with several high-rise buildings and good connectivity, continues to face civic infrastructure problems, with residents raising concerns over damaged roads, inadequate drainage and sewerage infrastructure, non-functional streetlights and irregular road sweeping. Illegally dumped garbage along the Sector-70A road near Pyramid Urban Homes housing society, as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) Residents said the sector lacks basic civic amenities despite several years of development and alleged that unclear accountability among multiple civic agencies has made it difficult to get complaints resolved. “The problem lies in execution and accountability. Multiple civic agencies are involved in carrying out civic works in Gurugram, but residents are often left to figure out which agency is responsible for addressing a particular issue,” said Ajay Sharma, a resident of Tulip Ivory, Sector 70. Drainage, sewerage concerns

Locals allege sewage overflow accumulate on the main road of Sector 70A, making it difficult to ply on, as seen Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Residents said the sector lacks proper drainage and sewerage connectivity, resulting in waterlogging during the monsoon. They said they have lived in the area for more than 10 years, but the work remains incomplete, and authorities have not provided a deadline. “This year too, residents of Sectors 69, 70 and 70A faced severe waterlogging due to the lack of proper stormwater drainage connections. It becomes extremely difficult for residents to commute during heavy rains. We have invested crores in our homes, yet the roads we use continue to lack even basic infrastructure,” said Pooja Shankar, a resident of Sector 70A. “Few issues generate as much frustration among Gurugram residents as monsoon flooding. It is very important for the civic agencies to complete the drainage network, then conduct regular desilting backed by smart monitoring, and protect natural drains from encroachment,” Sharma said. Residents identified several parts of the sector as major waterlogging hotspots. They also alleged that, due to the absence of sewer lines, treated or untreated STP water is released onto roads, contributing to waterlogging on Darbaripur Road and other internal roads. Aruni Shukla, general secretary of the Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) at BPTP Astaire Garden, said sewer overflow on a revenue road near the condominium is a major concern, with sewage spilling onto the road and flowing towards the service road. “Despite repeated complaints, no permanent solution has been provided so far,” he said. A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) official said work to lay sewer lines and develop a drainage network had begun. “The drainage work is expected to be completed within the next six months. Work on the sewer line has also started and is likely to take a few months to complete,” he added. Excavation disrupts roads

A cratered stretch of the service road near Astaire Gardens Society as seen on Tuesday. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)