Hockey Worlds: India down Pakistan 5-3, enter second stage

Also better, for a change, was the competitiveness. India won like they were expected to, and with it advanced to the next stage of this new-format World Cup. But in their 5-3 victory India did not run all over Pakistan, like they did in their last Pro League encounter, or at the last Asian Games where the 10-2 scoreline reflected the gulf between the two traditional hockey powerhouses.

Eight is what the Men’s World Cup clash at the Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands, brought along on Wednesday. That goal volume was exactly the same as the last time the two neighbours met in the Pro League in June (7-1 India), and one better than the fixture before that (4-3 India).

Mumbai: India versus Pakistan in hockey may have increasingly ceased to be a rivalry, going strictly by the term’s definition and the predictability of the eventual outcome. What it still does often manage to deliver, however, is goals. And a fair few of them.

It appeared to be headed that way even in this rare India-Pakistan contest in a World Cup, where the last time Pakistan beat India was four decades ago. Setting the tone for a frenetic tussle with intensity and intent, the men in saffron were up 2-0 in 10 minutes and 3-0 in 20.

The men in white and green, finishing off a lot better than they began, though did not let it slip into one-way traffic territory, and came up with enough speedbumps for India to make it 4-2 at half-time and 5-3 at the end.

An extended fist bump along with a little jump and a loud “C’mon” was Harmanpreet Singh’s way of celebrating their second victory in this World Cup that was more essential and emotional. It ensured that India, coming off the 4-2 defeat to England, progressed to the next round as the second-best team from Pool D.

The captain was again at the forefront of the team’s set-piece returns, flicking and sweeping goals from two penalty corners (PC) in the 5th minute and 21st minute. Yet it was Abhishek’s individual brilliance and craftsmanship leading to two quality field goals (11th, 24th) that was the standout, and that India would need more of going deeper into the tournament.

Hardik Singh got India’s fifth goal through a penalty stroke in the 35th minute, after a period where Pakistan grew into the battle and got on the board through Hannan Shahid’s field goal (22nd) and Sufiyan Khan’s PC (24th). Shahid kicked off the final quarter with another strike (46th) that threatened to take India down the path of the 4-3 Pro League game in which Pakistan hit two late goals. India held on here, despite going down to 10 men for the majority of the final five minutes.

Errors of such kind would be somewhat concerning for coach Craig Fulton as they run into stronger opponents. As will India’s control on the ball and defensive structure that met rocky waters after a smooth start.

“These games can go like that. We’ve got to do a better job of controlling that,” Fulton said in his half-time assessment. “We need to be better on the ball, and stop the turnovers.”

Turnovers weren’t even in question in the first quarter, where India forayed into the circle in the first minute, took a shot at goal in the second, and bossed throughout the 15. A rocket reverse shot from Abhishek earned India their first PC, which Harmanpreet deposited to the bottom right corner in the retake.

The two men were at it again six minutes later. A clever high ball from Harmanpreet was taken down with aplomb inside the circle by Abhishek, who quickly directed it towards the Pakistan goal.

After the captain got his day’s second – this time after a PC innovation, save, rebound and a pass got him to belatedly sweep the ball into goal instead of flick it right through – it was time for Abhishek’s solo show again. Attacking from the left, the 27-year-old made the Pakistani defence dance to his tunes, dribbling, circling, swerving and tricking multiple white jerseys while engineering another delightful field goal.

Abhishek’s superb display, to go with Harmanpreet (five goals in three games) already going better than his entire 2023 World Cup tally, were the biggest takeaways for India. That the team stuttered in phases yet again, and let slip three goals, remains a critical area to improve for its semi-final ambitions.