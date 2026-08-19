Ludhiana swimmer bags silver at junior national championship

City swimmer Ojas Sund continued his impressive run in the pool by winning a silver medal in the 50-metre freestyle in the Boys Group at the 52nd Junior National Swimming Championships 2026 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Wednesday. Ojas Sund trains under the guidance of his father, Madhav Sund, who is himself a national medallist. (HT Photo)

The championship is being held from August 18 to 23, bringing together some of the country’s promising young swimmers. Sund’s medal adds another achievement to his growing record at national and state-level competitions.

Sund trains under the guidance of his father, Madhav Sund, who is himself a national medallist. His father’s experience and regular training have played an important role in shaping the young swimmer’s career.

On Wednesday, former senior vice-president of the Swimming Federation of India, Balraj Sharma, presented medals and certificates to the winners of the day.

Sund had also performed strongly at the 69th National School Games last year, where he won a silver medal in the 50-metre backstroke and a bronze medal in the 50-metre freestyle while representing Punjab in the Under-17 category.

His achievements also include a standout performance at the CBSE National Swimming Championship held at Maharishi Dayanand University, Rohtak, in September last year. He returned from the competition with three gold medals and one bronze medal.

Earlier, at the 2024 state-level swimming championship, Sund displayed his versatility by winning six gold medals in six different events.