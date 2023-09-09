Heater to beat winters: Top 8 picks

Winter is coming, and it is important to be prepared. The season brings with it multiple challenges, but one thing that remains constant is extreme weather in some regions of the country. There are multiple ways in which people tackle the gruesome and chilly winter season in India. Some people resort to bonfires, while people in some regions like to travel with a heater pot with them. Room heater keeps the winter chills at bay.(Pixabay)

For people like us, living in the city, having a bonfire is not an option with the limited space we have in and around our houses. That's where heaters come in to solve the problem. These devices help in increasing the temperature of the room or the house bringing it to a comfortable temperature.

Electric heaters are the popular choice among city dwellers, and multiple brands have come out with their own technical tweaks in their products. In this article, we have a look at the 8 best heater options for you during the coming winter season.

1. Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater

The Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts room heater in sleek white not only warms your space but also prioritizes safety. With overheat protection, it ensures worry-free operation. You have the flexibility of two heat settings, 1000 watts and 2000 watts, making it suitable for various room sizes and office spaces. This heater features thermal cut-off for enhanced safety, uses 100% pure copper wire motor for durability, and offers an air throw range of 10 feet. Its lightweight design allows easy portability between rooms, but the initial burning smell during first use might be off-putting.

Specifications:

Brand: ACTIVA

Special Feature: Lightweight

Colour: White

Recommended Uses For Product: Home

Pros Cons Overheat protection for safety Initial burning smell during first use Thermal cut-off and pure copper wire motor for durability

2. Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater

The Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt fan heater is perfect for spot heating in small to medium-sized rooms. It features a safety mesh grill and a 100% pure copper wire motor for longevity. With variable thermostat settings and two heat options (1000W and 2000W), it provides precise temperature control. Safety measures include auto-revolving, overheat protection, and thermal cut-off. While it's versatile, offering the option to use it as a fan, it does produce some fan noise.

Specifications:

Brand: Orpat

Special Feature: Portable

Colour: Grey

Form Factor: Cabinet

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Room Size: Up to 250 sq ft

Pros Cons Compact and portable design Generates fan noise Variable thermostat settings for temperature control

3. Havells Solace 1500 Watt

The Havells Solace Room Heater boasts a Cool Touch Exterior, ensuring safety during operation. It features a PTC Ceramic Heating Element for even and efficient heating. With two heat settings at 1000W and 1500W, it suits various room sizes. The heater includes an adjustable thermostat control for precise temperature management. Safety features like overheat protection, tip-over switch, and an integrated carry handle for easy portability make it a reliable choice.

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Special Feature: Cool Touch Exterior, Overheat Protection

Colour: White and Black

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 2600 Grams

Heat Output: 1500 Watts

Pros Cons Cool Touch Body for safety Designed for indoor use only Overheating protection

4. Morphy Richards Thermore XR Digital

The Morphy Richards Thermocore XR Digital oil free radiator heater is an innovative heating solution with a 4-year warranty. This 15-fin radiator operates at 2000 Watts and features twin copper-plated heating elements, ensuring efficient and even heating. Its Zero Oil Technology offers faster heating, and a lightweight design compared to traditional oil-filled radiators. The digital touch screen interface enhances control, and the heater promotes healthy indoor air quality while preventing skin dryness. With no risk of oil leakage, it provides safer heating. Morphy Richards offers reliable consumer support for any warranty or service issues.

Specifications:

Type: Digital Zero Oil Radiator Room Heater

Series: Morphy Richards Thermocore XR

No. of Fins: 15 Fins

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Voltage: 230 volts

Frequency: 50 Hz

Colour: White & Rose Gold

Pros Cons Zero Oil Technology Expensive Twin copper-plated heating elements

5. Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater

The Havells OFR 9-Fin 2400-Watt PTC room heater with fan is a powerful and efficient heating solution. It features a thermostatic heat control, ensuring optimal warmth in your space. The PTC heater with a fan offers quick heating, and the included castor wheels make it easy to move. Safety features like overheat protection and a tilt-over switch provide peace of mind. This electric heater is both convenient and reliable.

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Colour: Black

Form Factor: Pedestal

Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 14,402 grams

Heat Output: 998 Adult US

Power Input: 230 V

Pros Cons Efficient PTC heater with a fan Expensive Safety features include overheat protection and a tilt-over switch

6. Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater

This Bajaj room heater offers instant warmth with its 2000W heating power. It provides personalized comfort with adjustable thermostat settings and two heat options (1000W/2000W). Safety features like auto thermal shut-off and a thermal fuse ensure peace of mind. This heater is convenient, elegant, and can be installed both horizontally and vertically. It's a versatile appliance, functioning as a heater in winter and a personal fan in summer, making it a reliable and safe choice.

Specifications:

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: White

Form Factor: Personal

Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 10,100 grams

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Powerful 2000W heating for instant warmth None Safety features like thermal shutoff and fuse

7. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater

The Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, featuring 9 fins and 2000 watts of power, efficiently warms every corner of your room. Its slim fins facilitate rapid heat transfer, quickly raising the room temperature. With an adjustable thermostat, you can maintain your desired comfort level. This heater is equipped with castor wheels for easy mobility and includes a back cover and humidifier. It comes with a 1-year warranty, making it a reliable choice for staying warm during winters.

Specifications:

Brand: Morphy Richards

Colour: Grey

Form Factor: Pedestal

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor

Power Source: Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 15,500 grams

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Efficient heating with 9 fins and 2000W power Might not be ideal for big rooms and spaces Adjustable thermostat for temperature control Castor wheels for easy mobility

8. Havells Cista Room Heater

The Havells Cista Room Heater offers efficient heating with its 2000 watts of power, making it ideal for indoor and outdoor use. Its cool-touch exterior ensures safety, and it comes with a one-year warranty for peace of mind. With two heat settings (1 W & 2 W) and a portable design, this heater provides versatile and convenient heating solutions. However, it lacks touch sensor functionality.

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Special Feature: Cool Touch Exterior, Portable

Colour: White

Indoor/Outdoor Usage: Indoor, Outdoor

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 3500 Grams

Heat Output: 2000 Watts

Pros Cons Efficient heating No touch sensor Cool touch exterior for enhanced safety

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Activa Heat-Max 2000 Watts Room Heater Overheat safety protection Two heat settings Lightweight and portable Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater Spot heating Adjustable thermostat Safety features like tip-over switch Havells Solace 1500 Watt Cool-touch exterior Adjustable thermostat Oscillation function for even heating Morphy Richards Thermore XR Digital Zero Oil Technology Digital display Twin copper plated heating elements Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater Cord storage and rear safety cover Thermostatic heat control Overheat protection Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Cord storage and rear safety cover Thermostatic heat control Overheat protection Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater Rapid heating with 9 fins Adjustable thermostat Castor wheels for easy mobility Havells Cista Room Heater Cool-touch exterior Portable design Two heat settings; peak air velocity

Best value for money

The Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater offers an excellent balance of performance and affordability. With features like cord storage, thermostatic heat control, and overheat protection, it ensures safety and convenience. Its 2000-watt heating power provides efficient warmth, making it a cost-effective choice for small to medium-sized rooms.

Best overall product

The Havells Solace 1500 Watt Room Heater stands out as the best overall product. Its combination of safety features, including a cool-touch exterior, adjustable thermostat, and oscillation function, ensures effective and secure heating. With a power setting of 1500W, it efficiently warms up spaces. Its stylish design and portability make it a versatile and reliable choice for both indoor and outdoor use.

How to find the right heater?

To find the right heater, consider your specific needs. Determine the size of the space you want to heat, as different heaters are suitable for various room sizes. Assess safety features such as overheat protection and tip-over switches, especially if you have children or pets. Choose between convection heaters for consistent warmth or fan heaters for quick heating. Portability, thermostat controls, and energy efficiency should also factor into your decision. Lastly, compare prices and read reviews to ensure you're getting a reliable and cost-effective heating solution

