Driver couldn't see unfinished bridge: 9 of family killed in MP as van swept away

Nine members of a family were killed after a van they were travelling in was swept away as they tried to cross over flooded drain near Padana village of the Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, on Monday morning. Rajgarh: A crane lifts a van out of a flooded drain at Padana village, in Rajgarh district, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. Nine people died and two survived after the vehicle was swept away while crossing an overflowing bridge. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_10_2026_000416B) (PTI) The van, carrying eleven passengers, was driving on an unfinished bridge over Jhiri drain,Times of India said in a report. According to the publication, the heavy rain made it difficult for the driver to see incomplete portion of the bridge while crossing, causing the accident. Seven of the victims were identified as Shankar Singh (50), his wife Sagarbai, Rinu (28), wife of Hukum Singh, their three-year-old son Rajveer, another son Jaspreet, Vishal Chauhan and his wife Pooja (27). Two passengers, Hukum Singh and driver Mukesh Singh, swam out and survived. The two were admitted to Sarangpur hospital and reportedly were in shock due to the incident. All passengers were residents of Satwas village. According to the police, the incident took place around 9am on Monday when the Eco van was travelling from Dewas to Kadnavad village in Sarangpur tehsil for a religious visit.

Also Read | Body of teen, who was swept away in Delhi drain amid heavy rain, found in Agra canal after 40 hours “As the vehicle reached the Padana bypass, water from the swollen Jhiri drain had spilled over the road. Despite repeated warnings from locals, the driver tried to cross. The strong current swept the van into the drain,” said Arvind Singh, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) according to a report by HT earlier today. A witness, Mahendra Parmar, “The water level was so high that the driver could not distinguish between the road and the drain. We urged him to wait until the water receded, but he ignored the warnings.” A bridge is under construction over the Jhiri drain. Due to heavy rain and flooding, the driver was reportedly unable to see the unfinished part of the bridge. Moreover, there were no railings. Police, administrative officials and SDRF personnel, assisted by villagers, launched rescue operations using ropes and cranes. The van was pulled out with the help of a crane with police reporting that no bodies were found in the vehicle. Also Read | Uttarakhand rains trigger landslides, boulder crashes into govt residential unit Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Mohan Yadav announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹4 lakh to the families of each of the deceased. “...My condolences go out to the bereaved families. Instructions have been issued to provide financial assistance. I pray to Baba Mahakal that he grant place at his divine feet to the departed souls and bestow strength upon the grieving families to bear this sorrow,” the CM said in an X post.