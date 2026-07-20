MP CM Mohan Yadav inspects Sleemanabad tunnel, says project to transform irrigation across Vindhya region

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday inspected the nearly completed Sleemanabad tunnel project in Katni district, describing it as a major engineering achievement that is expected to transform irrigation and agricultural productivity across the Vindhya-Mahakaushal region. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacts with workers during his inspection of the Sleemanabad Tunnel, India’s longest water tunnel, in Katni on Friday. (@CMMadhyaPradesh X)

According to the state government, the tunnel will provide permanent irrigation facilities to around 2.45 lakh hectares of farmland across nearly 1,450 villages in Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Rewa and Panna districts.

Addressing officials during the visit, Yadav said the project faced several technical and geological challenges over the years before reaching its current stage. He said tunnel boring work began in phases and gained momentum after advanced machinery was deployed from the upstream end in 2016.

The Chief Minister said the project would help carry Narmada river water towards areas linked to the Son river basin through a gravity-based system. He described the project as an important intervention for addressing irrigation challenges in parts of the Vindhya region.

Engineering challenges Officials said the 11.952-km tunnel passes through the Vindhya mountain range and was constructed under complex geological conditions. During excavation, engineers encountered hard marble and limestone formations, dolomite layers, underground cavities and heavy water seepage.

According to project details, water inflow inside the tunnel reached up to 25,000 litres per minute at some locations. Construction teams also dealt with unstable soil conditions and equipment-related challenges, including the replacement of a tunnel boring machine.

The state government said specialised engineering techniques and advanced machinery were used to complete the project while ensuring that densely populated areas, highways and railway tracks above the tunnel remained unaffected.

Irrigation and development impact The government said the project is expected to expand irrigation coverage significantly in the region. Once operational, it will provide water to agricultural areas in Katni, Maihar, Satna, Rewa and Panna districts and support additional irrigation projects under the Water Resources Department.

Yadav said the project would help increase irrigation potential, improve agricultural productivity and strengthen water availability in the region. He added that irrigation coverage in the state has expanded significantly over the years through sustained investments in water infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also said farmers in parts of the command area are expected to start receiving irrigation benefits in phases as the project becomes operational.

Project status The tunnel project was awarded in 2008 to a Hyderabad-based construction consortium. While the initial project cost was estimated at ₹799 crore, expenditures increased because of geological challenges, water management requirements and the deployment of advanced construction technologies.

According to the state government, around 96.66% of the overall project work has been completed. Construction of the 11.952-km main tunnel and the associated 12.135-km open canal has been completed.

Officials said work on the remaining distribution network is progressing and irrigation facilities will be expanded in phases over the coming months and years.

The state government said the project is expected to play a key role in improving irrigation infrastructure across the Vindhya and Mahakaushal regions, supporting agriculture, water availability and rural economic activity in the years ahead.