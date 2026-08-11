Kerala student injured in Maharashtra taekwondo event; family alleges referee negligence

A 17-year-old Kerala student was seriously injured after being kicked in the head by an opponent during a recent CBSE South Zone Taekwondo competition in Maharashtra, with his family alleging serious lapses on the part of the referee. The incident occurred on August 3 during a competition held in Nagpur. (Pixabay/Representational Image)

Faiz Abdul Jalal, a plus two student of a private English-medium school in Thrissur, is currently on ventilator support at a private hospital here, his family said.

The incident occurred on August 3 during a competition held in Nagpur.

According to his paternal uncle Mujeeb, Jalal was kicked in the groin by his opponent during the bout, following which he moved aside and gave a signal to withdraw from the competition.

Jalal had signalled with his head that he wanted the bout to be stopped, and the referee should have immediately intervened after seeing the signal, Mujeeb told reporters here.

The family alleged that the referee failed to follow rules requiring the official to move along with the contestants and remain within a distance of two metres of them.

The opponent had kicked Faiz in the groin initially, but the referee failed to intervene even after the first foul, the family alleged.

"Instead, the match was not stopped. After Jalal withdrew from the competition and was standing outside the court, the opponent delivered a powerful kick to his head. He was thrown off balance, fell and hit his head on the concrete floor," he alleged.

School authorities immediately rushed the injured teenager to a private hospital in Nagpur, where he underwent emergency surgery on the same day.

"The emergency surgery helped save his life," Mujeeb said.

Later, He was brought to Kochi by air ambulance on Sunday for further expert treatment

The student continues to remain on ventilator support at the hospital here, and his health condition has shown some improvement according to doctors, the family said.

The family has lodged a complaint with the CBSE authorities alleging negligence and an irresponsible approach on the part of the referee.

The family has also decided to pursue legal action in the matter.

"We have lodged a complaint with the CBSE. We will continue our legal fight until he gets justice," Mujeeb said.