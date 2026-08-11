BJP trying to mislead protesting students for political gains: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

"I ... understand that amidst your peaceful movement, some people from the opposition tried to spoil the atmosphere and mislead students for political gains. I appeal to all of you not to fall into the trap of any such political narrative. You are the future of Jharkhand," Soren said in a post on X.

Soren, in a social media post, also appealed to the protesters to resolve their grievances through dialogue and trust.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday lashed out at opposition BJP, accusing its leaders of trying to mislead protesting job aspirants for political gains.

Also Read: All 3 JPSC members quit amid CID summons; Jharkhand Governor accepts resignations

It is not about ignoring students' voice, but listening to it and resolving the problems, which is the responsibility of the government, he said.

"You have raised your voice for your demands in a peaceful manner. In a democracy, it is your right to express your views, and it is the government's responsibility to respect your opinion. I assure you that the government will look into your demands with utmost seriousness and sensitivity," Soren said.

"We want to make the examination system more transparent, technology-enabled, secure, and accountable. Our clear objective is to eliminate shortcomings in the system so that no student has to face trouble in the future," the CM asserted.

He said the Jharkhand government has heard the protesting students' views and dialogues have been ongoing.

Also Read: ‘Use of force is wrong’: Rahul Gandhi on Jharkhand student protest crackdown

"In the past few days, you have seen that the government has spared no one, no matter who the guilty party is," Soren said.

The chief minister said efforts were underway to not just discuss problems, but set a new example of solutions.

"It is not about ignoring your voice, but listening to it and resolving your problems – that is our responsibility. I will reiterate my point: let us resolve this issue together through dialogue and trust," he said.

The CM also expressed gratitude to officials and personnel of the administration and the police for handling the situation during the students' movement on Monday with restraint and sensitivity.