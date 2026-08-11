Shubman Gill takes special steps in Galle nets as India prepare for a Test threat nobody wants to ignore

India will return to World Test Championship action after almost nine months when the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka gets underway in Galle on August 15. With the two-time runners-up currently fifth in the WTC table, the series carries significant importance, and Shubman Gill and his team are leaving little to chance in their preparations. India's captain Shubman Gill, right, talks with head coach Gautam Gambhir (HT_PRINT)

India wrapped up a three-day warm-up game over the weekend with a win, giving both batters and bowlers valuable match practice ahead of the series. A day later, the team management held an optional training session at the Nondescripts Cricket Club, with everyone turning up except frontline pacers Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Gurnoor Brar.

The most notable part of the session was Gill's batting. The Indian captain underwent a specially designed throw-down session aimed at preparing him and the other batters for the possibility of reverse swing in Galle.

ALSO READ: ‘Dumped onto unsuspecting physios’: BCCI CoE source exposes IPL injury problem hurting India’s plans – Report

According to a report in RevSportz, the team management had issued specific instructions to the ground staff at the NCC to prepare the same wicket on which India played their practice game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI last week. The surface was deliberately left to resemble a Day 4 track, complete with cracks and the possibility of reverse swing. The objective was to sharpen the batters' defensive technique and footwork against conditions expected to become increasingly challenging as the Test progresses.

With four spinners in the squad — Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain — India are expecting turn to be a major factor in Sri Lanka. But Gill's unusual session showed that the team is preparing for more than just spin, with the captain himself taking the lead in ensuring India are ready for whatever Galle throws at them.

After his warm-up drills, Gill headed straight to the practice nets, where he faced three throw-down specialists — Nuwan Seneviratne, Raghavedra Dwivedi and Dayanand Garani. A variety of Kookaburra balls, ranging from new to old and semi-old, were available. Gill specifically instructed the throw-down specialists to use semi-old balls to create a hint of reverse swing.

After the 20-minute throw-down session, Gill moved to the centre wicket, where Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi was also instructed to bowl with semi-old balls.

The report noted that India had travelled to Sri Lanka with a variety of Kookaburra balls. The thinking behind it was straightforward. In Australia, matches are played on lush green outfields, meaning the new ball can retain its shine for longer. In Sri Lanka, abrasive pitches and drier conditions can scuff up the ball much quicker, potentially bringing reverse swing into play earlier.

Gill had missed the first two days of India's practice match after suffering an impact injury to his right finger. He returned on the final day, opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and scoring a fluent 54.

The first Test begins on August 15 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, with the second Test scheduled at the SSC Ground in Colombo from August 23.