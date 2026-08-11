West Indies miss direct World Cup 2027 qualification, face Qualifier route as Afghanistan secure automatic berth

Two-time ODI World Cup winners West Indies have once again missed direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup and will instead have to go through the Qualifier. It will be their third straight appearance in the qualifying tournament. They made it through in 2019 but failed to qualify in 2023. This is the third straight time that the West Indies will take the qualifier route for World Cup selection

The top eight teams in the ICC ODI Rankings on September 30, 2026, will automatically qualify for the 2027 World Cup, and that excludes the two host nations -- South Africa and Zimbabwe. However, with Afghanistan securing a place in that bracket after a win against Ireland on Monday in Belfast, West Indies will miss out on the spot.

Afghanistan, hence, will join the likes of defending champions Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, South Africa and Zimbabwe in the line-up for the 2027 World Cup.

The West Indies, currently ranked 10th, have two matches in hand before the cut-off date, as they travel to India to take on Shubman Gill's men, but even two consecutive wins would fail to secure them an automatic selection berth. The West Indies will have to go through the qualifiers phase yet again, which will get underway in February next year, to qualify for the showpiece event.

How can West Indies qualify On July 15, 2026, the ICC Board approved changes to the 2027 men's ODI World Cup format aimed at making matches more competitive and shortening the tournament, while keeping the 14-team field.

The World Cup Qualifier will feature 10 teams, with the top four advancing to the 2027 World Cup. The host of the Qualifier is yet to be decided.

West Indies and Ireland, the two lowest-ranked non-host Full Members in the ODI rankings as of September 30, 2026, will enter the Qualifier directly. They will be joined by the top four teams from CWC League 2 and the top four teams from a Qualifier Playoff.

The Qualifier Playoff will feature the bottom four teams from CWC League 2 and four teams from the Challenge League, effectively the third tier of the qualification pathway. The top four from that eight-team playoff will progress to the main Qualifier. The Challenge League has 12 teams split into two groups of six. Each team plays three round-robin tournaments during the qualification cycle. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Qualifier Playoff.

The winner of the main Qualifier will earn a place directly in the second round of the 2027 World Cup. The teams finishing second, third and fourth will have to play the Super Series, with the winner of that three-team competition also advancing to the second round.

The revised format has drawn criticism from some Associate nations, who have questioned the reduction in direct World Cup opportunities.