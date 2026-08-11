Babar Azam gets English media warning as former Pakistan star suggests Shan Masood switch
Babar could face intense scrutiny during Pakistan’s England tour, and former cricketer Rashid Latif believes the PCB should protect him from the English media.
Babar Azam’s return as Pakistan’s Test captain began on a mixed note, with the series against the West Indies ending in a 1-1 draw. Pakistan suffered a defeat in the opening Test before bouncing back strongly in the second to level the series. However, the pressure on Babar is expected to increase during Pakistan’s upcoming tour of England, with the team currently sitting eighth in the World Test Championship standings. Pakistan climbed off the bottom of the table after a strong comeback against the West Indies. Following a defeat in the opening Test, they responded in style in the second, securing a convincing eight-wicket victory to level the series 1-1. The win gave Pakistan a much-needed boost and helped them move up the standings.
Their chances of reaching the WTC final are slim, but Pakistan will be looking to finish the cycle on a stronger note. For Babar, the tour will also be an important test of his leadership credentials after his reappointment as red-ball captain following an underwhelming previous stint. With Pakistan needing consistent results, Babar will be under pressure to deliver both as captain and batter.
Babar could face intense scrutiny during Pakistan’s England tour, and former cricketer Rashid Latif believes the PCB should protect him from the English media.
“An England tour is a difficult assignment, and the English media often tries to unnecessarily involve visiting teams in news stories,” Rashid said while speaking on the Geo News programme Score.
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Rashid also backed Shan Masood to play a bigger role away from the field during Pakistan’s England tour. He believes Masood’s experience of playing in England and dealing with the local media could help take some of the pressure off Babar.
“Babar Azam is an experienced player, so it would be better for the PCB management to keep him away from the English media and send former captain Shan Masood to speak to them more often,” he added.
“Shan has played in England and has better experience of dealing with the English media,” Rashid said.
Pakistan under pressure
Pakistan’s last Test win away from home came against Sri Lanka in 2023, during Babar’s first stint as captain. Shan Masood then took charge for nearly three years, but Pakistan struggled on the road under his leadership. They suffered a 3-0 series whitewash in Australia, followed by 2-0 defeats in South Africa and Bangladesh, leaving their overseas Test record a major concern.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More