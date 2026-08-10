Body of teen, who was swept away in Delhi drain amid heavy rain, found in Agra canal after 40 hours

Police said search and rescue operations were immediately launched with the assistance of the District Disaster Management Authority and Delhi Fire Service ( DFS ).

Around 8.45 pm on Friday, two PCR calls were received from a man stating that his friend Ankit, who was returning from Noida with him, had accidentally slipped into the Priyanka Camp Nala in the Madanpur Khadar area.

Almost 40 hours after an 18-year-old man slipped into a drain in Sarita Vihar and swept away, his body was found in the Agra canal on Sunday, said a police officer.

Rain, strong water flow hamper rescue Police said incessant rains and the flow of water hindered the rescue operation, and the body was finally recovered from the Agra canal.

Police said no foul play has been found and the body was returned to the family after autopsy.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man, who fell into a drain in Bijawasan on Thursday, has still not been found.

The Delhi Fire Services said that a call was received at 12.20 pm on Thursday about a person falling into a drain near Bagdola village. “A DFS and an NDRF team carried out an extensive search, but the person could not be found. It is a very large drain,” said a DFS officer.

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Father still awaits son’s body a month after drowning Nearly a month after four minor boys drowned in the Yamuna near Hiranki village in north Delhi’s Alipur area, the father of 14-year-old Anshu, Shyam Bihari Shah, is still waiting for his son’s body. He said the bodies of three of the boys were recovered within a week of the incident, but there has been no trace of his son yet.

“August 12 will mark a month since the incident, but I have received no assurances from the police. Our lives have come to a standstill,” said Shah.