Man lying outside Gzb Pink Police Post: 22-yr-old died of excessive bleeding, says autopsy

Ghaziabad: The 22-year-old man who allegedly bled to death outside a police Pink Booth at Sanjay Nagar on July 12 suffered excessive bleeding before he was brought to the hospital for treatment and succumbed within an hour, health officials said. He suffered a lot of excessive bleeding before he was brought to the hospital, Dr Sanjay Gupta, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital, told HT on Wednesday. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident allegedly took place in the afternoon on July 12 in Sanjay Nagar, and videos of the victim, bleeding profusely, lying on the road outside a Pink Booth were circulating widely on social media on Tuesday.

The police identified the man as Raj Kumar, 22, a resident of nearby Guldhar.

The police said that this was after he had a dispute with an auto driver over fare, and the auto drove him to the booth. There, he allegedly punched through the glass gate of the booth after the police personnel did not entertain his complaint.

Several videos went viral on social media on Tuesday, showing the man bleeding profusely and lying unattended on the road outside the booth as police personnel and passersby watched on.

Later, an ambulance arrived and took him to nearby Sanjay Nagar Combined District Hospital.

“The injured man was brought to the hospital around 3.26pm by an ambulance, and policemen from Madhuban Bapudham police station were also accompanying him. He had 2-3 severe injuries on his hand, and he was still bleeding. He suffered a lot of excessive bleeding before he was brought to the hospital,” Dr Sanjay Gupta, chief medical superintendent (CMS) of the hospital, told HT on Wednesday.

“The doctors tried to stop the bleeding, and his referral papers were also readied. But he succumbed around 4.20pm. Those were deep cuts on his hand,” CMS added.

The police on Wednesday said that the autopsy report of the deceased indicated that he died due to ante-mortem injuries.

“The cause of death in the autopsy was due to excessive bleeding resulting from the ante-mortem injury he suffered on his hand. His medical report, when he was taken to the hospital by the ambulance, has an indication of alcohol. The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint given by his family. An investigation will follow,” ACP (Kavi Nagar) Siddharth Gautam told HT.

DCP Dhawal Jaiswal told HT on Wednesday, “An inquiry is ordered into the incident, and an ACP level officer will submit a report in three days.”

Pink booths are all-women-managed police outposts that were created exclusively for women.

On Tuesday, the family members of the deceased alleged police laxity and said that he lay on the road for about one hour and no police personnel helped him out.

On the other hand, officials from the Madhuban Bapudham police station maintained that the entire incident took about 18-19 minutes, during which an ambulance and a police patrolling bike arrived and took the injured man to the hospital.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s family, an FIR was registered against an unidentified auto driver and other unidentified persons under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) at Madhuban Bapudham police station on Tuesday.