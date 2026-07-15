Bodies of man, woman recovered from Agra canal two days after Faridabad jump

The bodies of a 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were recovered from the Agra canal near Shahpur Kalan in Faridabad on Sunday, nearly two days after police received information that a man and a woman had jumped into the canal near the BPTP bridge on July 11, officers said on Monday. The deceased’s hands were tied together with a data cable, and officers said facial injuries will be examined to establish how the incident unfolded. (HT)

The bodies were recovered around 4.30pm on Sunday and sent to BK Hospital for postmortem examination. “Both the deceased had injuries on their faces, and their hands were found tied together with a black data cable. It is yet to be determined what caused the injuries,” said Faridabad police spokesperson Yashpal Yadav.

Police said an FIR under Section 109(1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at BPTP police station on Saturday on the complaint of the deceased woman’s husband. He alleged that the deceased man, a gym attendant, had been harassing his wife, a makeup artist, at a gym in Sector 31. According to the complaint, the woman left home on July 11 to confront him, and the family later learnt that a man and woman had jumped into the canal.

Police said the woman’s car was found near the canal with two mobile phones and a blood-stained hammer inside. The husband alleged the deceased man attacked his wife with the hammer before throwing her into the canal and jumping in himself. Officials said forensic findings and the postmortem will determine the sequence of events.

According to the preliminary postmortem report, the woman had an injury on the left side of her face, while the initial cause of death has been identified as drowning. Police said the duo allegedly tied their hands together after a discussion on the BPTP bridge on July 11 before jumping into the canal. The bodies have been handed over to their families, and further investigation will be guided by the final postmortem report, officers added.