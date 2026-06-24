Thirteen days after two masked motorcycle-borne men robbed two employees of a real estate firm of ₹1.5 crore at gunpoint near the Zakhira flyover in north Delhi, po lice on Tuesday said they had cracked the case, alleging it was masterminded by one of the firm’s employees to buy a house. Employee plotted ₹1.5 crore heist in north Delhi days before wedding

Six men, including the 26-year-old employee and a father-son duo, were arrested, while two minor boys were apprehended after an 11-day investigation covering around 4,000 km across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Police said nearly 500 CCTV cameras were scanned and ₹10,150,000 recovered.

The accused have been booked under Sections 309 (robbery), 311 (robbery with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 317 (dishonestly receiving or retaining stolen property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, police said.

Police alleged the employee conspired with his friends to orchestrate the robbery and shared the live location of the cash with the assailants. “Interrogation of the main accused... revealed that he wanted to buy a house for himself before getting married... He agreed and played a crucial role in the robbery by sharing live locations of his movement with his fellow employee, with the cash to his accomplices on June 10,” said an investigator, who requested anonymity.

Police said the two employees left their Paschim Vihar office on June 10 with the cash in two bags on a scooter for delivery in Chandni Chowk when two masked motorcycle-borne men intercepted them near the Zakhira flyover and robbed them at gunpoint.

Joint commissioner of police (central) Madhur Verma said CCTV analysis, route mapping and human intelligence led to the arrests. “We recovered ₹49.50 lakh... They disclosed that they had roped in two repeat offenders... Our teams travelled across eight states, covered nearly 4,000 kms and finally arrested them with ₹52 lakh on Monday while they were returning to Delhi from Jammu,” he added. All six arrested accused were produced before a city court, which remanded them to judicial custody.