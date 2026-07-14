Gurugram PG murder: Woman stabbed at least 6 times by boyfriend, autopsy shows

The postmortem examination of the 25-year-old software engineer, who was found dead at a PG in Gurugram’s Sector 55 on Sunday, revealed that she was stabbed at least six times before her boyfriend allegedly died by suicide on railway tracks, police said on Monday. Following the findings, an FIR under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 55-56 police station on the complaint of the deceased woman’s father.

“There were 2 slit injuries on the neck, 1 stabbing injury on the chest, 2 stabbing injuries on the back, and multiple other knife injuries on the face and hands of the woman,” forensic officer Dr Deepak Mathur told HT. “The body was discovered in early stages of decomposition, and the murder is likely to have happened on Thursday night,” he added.

Police recovered the woman’s body from a PG on Shaheed Bhagat Singh Marg in Sector 55 around 2.30pm on Sunday after tracing her mobile phone when her family reported losing contact with her. A knife believed to be the murder weapon was recovered from the room. The woman used to stay in another PG in Sector 57, police said.

The accused’s body had been found on the Gurugram-Pataudi railway track around 1.30pm on Saturday by the Government Railway Police (GRP), which is conducting a separate investigation. Based on documents recovered from the body, police informed his family in Chhattisgarh.

“We thought it was a railway accident. We did not have any information about the girl. Our son used to talk to us regularly, but there was nothing odd that could have made us suspect that he was going through something,” said the deceased man’s father.

Police said the two worked at the same IT company and had known each other for about a year. “The woman shifted her belongings to the man’s PG in Sector 55 on July 10, just a day before the alleged murder happened,” said Gurugram police spokesperson Sandeep Turan. Police are examining WhatsApp chats, CCTV footage and other electronic evidence to establish the motive and sequence of events.