Best room heater brands: Find out the most trusted, affordable brands offering consistent warmth and comfort for winter

When the winter chill sets in, a reliable room heater becomes your best friend. Amazon India offers a wide range of top room heater brands that cater to every need and budget. Some of the most popular ones include Havells, Usha, Crompton, and Bajaj, known for their energy-efficient and durable models. These brands are trusted by many for delivering high-quality performance and ensuring warmth during the coldest days. Whether you're looking for an energy-saving oil-filled radiator or a quick-heating fan heater, these brands provide options designed to suit every preference and need. Chilly days? Check out the best room heater brands to keep your space comfortable this winter!

Winter days can be harsh, making it essential to stay warm and comfortable. A good room heater helps you keep the cold at bay and ensures that you can continue your daily activities without the discomfort of freezing temperatures. Don't let the chill slow you down. Choose the perfect heater to meet your needs. See our expert recommendations below for the best room heater brands and options, and make your purchase on Amazon with just a click!

The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater is an efficient and compact solution for quick warmth during chilly days. Orpat, a trusted brand for home appliances, offers this fan heater in a sleek white design. With a powerful 2000W heating capacity and two heat settings, it ensures rapid and consistent heat distribution. The lightweight and portable design makes it easy to move around and place wherever needed. Its built-in safety features, such as thermal cut-off, add an extra layer of protection, making it a reliable choice for your home.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater:

Power: 2000W

Design: White

Heating Type: Fan heater

Heat Settings: 2

Safety Feature: Thermal cut-off

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable design Best for small to medium rooms only Fast heat distribution with two settings May not be suitable for larger areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Orpat OEH-1220 Fan Heater for its quick heating and portability. Many find it effective for smaller rooms and love its simple design.

Why choose this product?

This fan room heater provides fast and effective warmth with multiple heat settings. Its lightweight design and safety features make it an excellent choice for daily use in smaller spaces.

The Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater is designed for easy use and mobility, making it ideal for small to medium-sized rooms. With 2 heat settings (1000W and 2000W), it provides quick warmth during chilly winter days. Its compact design and auto-thermal cut-off feature ensure safety while offering comfort. This lightweight heater is perfect for bedrooms, offices, or any space where you need portable warmth. The sleek white colour suits any decor.

Specifications of Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater:

Heat Settings: 1000W / 2000W

Ideal for: Small to medium-sized rooms

Design: Compact and portable

Safety Feature: Auto-thermal cut-off

Colour: White

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable, easy to move Not ideal for large rooms 2 heat settings for personalised warmth Can be noisy at higher settings Auto-thermal cut-off ensures safety Requires manual adjustment of settings

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Bajaj Blow Hot Heater for its compact size and quick heating capabilities, making it a great choice for bedrooms and smaller spaces. Many users have praised its ease of use and portability.

Why choose this product?

This room heater is a practical choice for those looking for efficient, portable heating in smaller spaces. With its adjustable heat settings and safety features, it's ideal for everyday use.

The Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR is a powerful 2900-watt oil-filled radiator designed to efficiently heat your room during cold winter months. Featuring three power settings and PTC fan control, it provides customisable warmth for various room sizes. The superior-grade oil used in this heater ensures long-lasting heat retention, while its 11 fins provide quick and even distribution. With its sleek black design and safety features like thermostatic heat control, this heater offers both comfort and reliability for any space. Perfect for consistent warmth throughout the day.

Specifications of Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR Heater:

Heat Settings: 2900W

Power Settings: 3

Design: 11 fins, straight fin design

Safety Feature: Thermostatic heat control & PTC fan control

Colour: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient heating with long-lasting oil May take longer to heat large spaces Adjustable power settings for convenience Heavier than fan heaters PTC fan control helps distribute heat evenly Slightly noisy during operation

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Havells Hestio Heater for its consistent and reliable heating, especially during winter. Many users praise the 11 fins for quick heat distribution, and the adjustable settings give flexibility for different room sizes.

Why choose this product?

This oil-filled radiator room heater offers strong and consistent warmth, making it ideal for colder days. Its durable design and flexible settings ensure it meets various heating needs effectively.

The Crompton Insta Fervour 9 Fins Oil Filled Room Heater (2400W) is perfect for quickly warming up small to medium-sized rooms. Its 9 fins retain heat longer, ensuring consistent warmth, while the PTC fan helps distribute the heat evenly. With a sleek black and gold design, it adds a touch of style to your space. This heater offers safety and durability, making it an ideal choice for cold winter days, providing comfort and warmth when needed most.

Specifications of Crompton Insta Fervour 9 Fins 2400 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater:

Heat Settings: 2400W

Fins: 9

Fan: PTC fan for faster heat distribution

Design: Black and Gold

Ideal for: Small to medium-sized rooms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient heat with 9 fins for even warmth Not ideal for large rooms PTC fan for fast heat distribution Takes time to reach full heat

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Crompton Insta Fervour for its quick and efficient heating. The PTC fan is often highlighted for distributing heat evenly, and the stylish design is a plus for many customers.

Why choose this product?

This room heater provides reliable warmth with quick heat distribution, making it perfect for smaller rooms. The 9 fins and PTC fan ensure consistent comfort.

The Morphy Richards 13 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater provides efficient heating with 2500W convection and a 400W PTC ceramic fan heater. This combination ensures quick and uniform warmth, perfect for medium to large rooms. Designed with safety features like overheat protection and easy mobility, this heater is ideal for everyday use. Its grey finish adds a modern touch, blending well with any home decor. Offering reliable performance, it’s a great solution to beat the winter chill and maintain warmth in your living space.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 13 Fin OFR Room Heater:

Heat Settings: 2500W convection, 400W PTC fan

Fins: 13

Power: 2900W

Safety Features: Overheat protection

Design: Grey

Mobility: Easy to move

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Provides quick, uniform heating Slightly bulky for small spaces PTC fan ensures faster heat distribution Takes longer to warm larger rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the fast heating and efficient warmth the Morphy Richards 13 Fin Room Heater provides. The overheat protection and easy mobility are highly valued for safety and convenience.

Why choose this product?

This room heater offers reliable and efficient warmth with both convection and fan heating. The added safety features and portability make it a great choice for everyday use.

Also read: Best heaters for large rooms: Stay warm and cosy in winter with top-selling room heaters

The Orient Electric Stark Quartz Room Heater is an efficient, low-power consumption heater that offers quick warmth with its 800W power and two heating rods. Ideal for smaller spaces, it features tip-over protection for safety and a cool-touch body for ease of use. Orient Electric is a trusted brand known for delivering quality home appliances, and this room heater is no exception. It provides fast, reliable heating, making it perfect for winter months while maintaining energy efficiency and safety.

Specifications of Orient Electric Stark Quartz Room Heater:

Power: 800W

Heating Rods: 2

Safety Features: Tip-over protection, cool-touch body

Design: White

Ideal for: Small rooms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with 800W power Best suited for small rooms Quick heating with 2 heating rods May not be effective in larger rooms Safe to use with tip-over protection Can get hot after prolonged use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the Orient Electric Stark room heater for its fast heating and safety features like the tip-over protection. The compact design and energy efficiency are also frequently mentioned in reviews.

Why choose this product?

This room heater offers efficient, quick warmth for smaller spaces with built-in safety features. Its energy efficiency and cool-touch design make it an excellent choice for winter heating.

The Usha Heat Convector 423 N is a powerful 2000W room heater designed to deliver fast and efficient warmth. Known for its reliability, Usha is a trusted brand in home appliances. This convector room heater comes with overheat protection, ensuring safe operation. The ISI mark guarantees quality, and the sleek black design fits well in any room. Whether you're warming up a living space or bedroom, this heater provides a consistent and reliable solution to the winter chill, making it an ideal addition to your home.

Specifications of Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater:

Power: 2000W

Safety Features: Overheat protection

Design: Black

Mark: ISI certified

Ideal for: Medium-sized rooms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast and efficient heating Can be bulky for small spaces Safe operation with overheat protection No fan for better heat distribution ISI mark ensures quality and reliability Might not be ideal for larger rooms

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Usha Heat Convector Room Heater for its efficient heating and reliable safety features. Many also praise its design and ease of use, making it a popular choice for winter warmth.

Why choose this product?

This room heater provides quick and efficient heating with built-in safety features. The reliable Usha brand ensures high quality and performance.

Also read: Best room heater priced under ₹1000: Top 10 affordable picks for cosy comfort and efficient heating

The Maharaja Whiteline Omiflux Room Heater (1000W) provides fast and reliable warmth, making it perfect for small to medium rooms. Maharaja Whiteline is known for offering dependable home appliances, and this stylish white and cherry red heater is no exception. With its adjustable thermostat and built-in fan, it quickly distributes heat, ensuring a comfortable environment. The compact design allows for easy mobility, so you can place it wherever needed in your home.

Specifications of Maharaja Whiteline Omiflux Room Heater:

Power: 1000W

Design: White & Cherry Red

Heating Type: Fan heater

Thermostat: Adjustable

Ideal for: Small to medium rooms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and portable design Best suited for small to medium rooms Energy-efficient with adjustable thermostat May not warm large rooms effectively Fast heat distribution with fan Can get noisy when running for long

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Maharaja Whiteline Omiflux Room Heater for its quick heating and ease of use. Many also like its portable design and how it blends well with their room decor.

Why choose this product?

This room heater provides fast warmth with the help of a fan, making it perfect for quick comfort. Its compact size and modern design make it easy to use in any room.

The Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater (9 Fin) is a powerful 2400W oil-filled heater designed to keep your room warm even on the coldest days. Morphy Richards, a renowned brand for quality home appliances, combines its trusted engineering with a 400W PTC ceramic fan heater to provide both long-lasting heat and quick warmth. With its ISI-approved safety features and adjustable thermostat, this heater ensures efficient performance and protection. The sleek white and black design fits seamlessly into your room while offering the comfort and warmth you need.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater:

Power: 2400W (Oil-filled) + 400W (PTC Ceramic Fan)

Design: White/Black

Heating Type: Oil-filled and PTC Fan

Safety: ISI Approved

Fan: PTC Ceramic Fan for quick heat

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Dual heating options for versatility May be bulky for smaller spaces ISI approved for safety Takes time to heat larger areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater for its dual heating function and efficient warmth. Many also find it reliable for prolonged use in colder temperatures.

Why choose this product?

This room heater combines oil-filled and fan heating to provide consistent warmth quickly and efficiently. Its safety features and modern design make it a great addition to any room.

Also reads: Best room heaters with oil: Top 8 oil heaters to stay warm in extreme winters on a budget

The Havells 13 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR Room Heater is a high-performance 2900W oil-filled heater, perfect for tackling chilly winter days. Havells, a trusted name in home appliances, offers this heater with superior-grade oil for lasting warmth. The thermostat control and three power settings give you precise control over the temperature, while the PTC fan ensures quick heat distribution. Designed for long-lasting comfort, its sleek black design complements any room while providing efficient, steady heat to keep you cosy.

Specifications of Havells 13 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR Room Heater:

Power: 2900W

Heating Type: Oil-filled (13 Fin)

Fan: PTC fan for quick heat

Power Settings: 3 adjustable levels

Design: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior-grade oil for long-lasting warmth May be bulky for small rooms Adjustable thermostat for temperature control Takes time to heat larger areas

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers liked the Havells 13 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR for its consistent and steady heat. Many find it effective for medium to large rooms, with good temperature control.

Why choose this product?

With superior oil for long-lasting heat and quick warmth from the PTC fan, this heater is a great choice for colder months. Its reliable performance and sleek design make it perfect for your home.

What type of room heater is best for my room size?

The type of room heater you choose should depend on your room size. For smaller rooms, a fan heater or a quartz heater may be sufficient as they provide quick heat. For larger rooms, an oil-filled radiator (OFR) or ceramic heaters work better as they offer longer-lasting warmth. Look for brands like Bajaj or Morphy Richards for efficient options suited to different room sizes.

How do I choose between an oil-filled radiator and a fan heater?

Oil-filled radiators, like those from Havells or Crompton, are ideal for longer, consistent heating in larger spaces, as they retain heat longer. Fan heaters, such as those by Usha or Orpat, are great for quick heating in smaller rooms but might not last as long. Consider how quickly you need the room to warm up and the size of the space before deciding.

How can I extend the lifespan of my room heater?

To extend your room heater’s lifespan, clean it regularly to remove dust from vents and fans. Ensure it’s placed on a stable, flat surface and keep the area around it clear. For oil-filled models, check for leaks and avoid blocking airflow. Proper care and maintenance will help keep your heater running efficiently for longer.

Is it safe to leave a room heater on overnight?

It’s generally not recommended to leave a room heater on overnight unless it has built-in safety features like auto-shutoff, overheat protection, and tip-over switches. These features help prevent accidents and ensure safe operation while you're asleep. If your heater lacks these safety mechanisms, it’s safer to turn it off before going to bed to avoid any risks associated with overheating or electrical malfunctions. Always follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for safe use.

Best value for money room heater brand:

Havells is known for delivering reliable and durable home appliances, and their 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR Heater is a prime example of value for money. This brand combines energy efficiency with high-quality performance, making it a great investment for any home. With features like a powerful 2900W heating capacity, adjustable thermostatic control, and long-lasting oil, Havells ensures warmth without excessive energy costs. Whether you’re heating a small or medium-sized room, Havells offers top-notch products at affordable prices, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall room heater brand:

The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater stands out as the best overall product for those seeking an efficient, affordable, and practical room heater. Orpat, a trusted brand in home appliances, delivers consistent performance with this fan heater. With its 2000W power, it quickly heats up rooms, making it ideal for cold mornings and chilly evenings. The compact design allows easy portability, while the adjustable thermostat ensures you can control the warmth according to your needs. For a reliable and user-friendly room heater, Orpat offers an excellent all-around solution.

Factors to consider while choosing the best room heater brand:

Heating power: Ensure the wattage is suitable for your room size.

Safety features: Look for overheat protection, tip-over switch, and cool-touch bodies.

Energy efficiency: Choose a heater that provides warmth without high energy bills.

Portability: Consider models with easy mobility, especially if you need to move it between rooms.

Noise levels: Opt for quieter models, especially for bedrooms or study areas.

Temperature control: Adjustable settings allow for better comfort and energy savings.

Warranty: Check for reliable warranty and customer support for peace of mind.

Durability: Choose brands known for quality and long-lasting performance.

Type of heater: Decide between fan heaters, oil-filled, or quartz based on your needs.

Also read: Best room heaters under ₹3000: Top 10 picks to keep your room warm this winter on a budget

Top 3 features of the best room heater brands:

Best Room Heater Brands Energy Efficiency Efficient Heating Technology Safety Features Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater Moderate efficiency Fan heater for quick heat distribution Overheat protection, tip-over switch Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater Good efficiency Fan heater with 2 heat settings Auto-thermal cut-off, overheat protection Havells 11 Fin Hestio Straight Fin OFR Heater High efficiency Oil-filled radiator, consistent heat retention Overheat protection, sturdy design Crompton Insta Fervour 9 Fins 2400 Watts OFR Heater High efficiency Oil-filled radiator with PTC fan Overheat protection, ISI certification Morphy Richards 13 Fin OFR Room Heater High efficiency Oil-filled radiator with PTC ceramic fan Overheat protection, safety tip-over switch Orient Electric Stark Quartz Room Heater High efficiency (800W) Quartz heating rods for fast heating Cool touch body, tip-over protection Usha Heat Convector 423 N 2000-Watt Room Heater Good efficiency Convection heater for even heat distribution Overheat protection, ISI mark Maharaja Whiteline Omiflux Room Heater Good efficiency Fan and heating element combination Safety cut-off, easy mobility Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater High efficiency Oil-filled radiator with efficient heat retention Overheat protection, ISI approved Havells 13 Fin Hestio Wave Fin OFR Room Heater High efficiency Wave fin technology for better heat circulation Overheat protection, thermostat control

Similar stories for you

Havells heater: Here are top 10 models to beat the winter chill

Best room heaters in India: Top 10 heaters to keep your indoor living space warm and comfortable throughout winters

Best room heaters: Top 6 efficient solutions to create a cosy, warm atmosphere in any room

Best room heaters with oil: Top 8 oil heaters to stay warm in extreme winters on a budget

FAQs on the best room heater brands Which room heater is best for quick heating? Fan heaters and Quartz heaters, such as those from Orpat and Orient Electric, heat up quickly and are perfect for instant warmth.

Are oil-filled heaters quieter than fan heaters? Yes, oil-filled heaters, like those from Bajaj and Morphy Richards, operate quietly compared to fan heaters, making them ideal for bedrooms.

Can I use a room heater in a large room? For larger rooms, choose oil-filled radiators or convector heaters with higher wattage, such as those from Havells or Usha, to ensure effective heating.

Do room heaters consume a lot of electricity? Room heaters with adjustable power settings like those from Havells and Crompton allow you to control energy use based on your needs, reducing electricity consumption.

Are portable room heaters easy to move around? Yes, models like the Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Heater and Orient Electric Stark Quartz Heater are lightweight and easy to carry, making them ideal for mobility.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.