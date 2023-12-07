Havells heater: Here are top 10 models to beat the winter chill

Winter in northern India, the Himalayan belt, and hilly regions across the country can be unforgiving, with temperatures plunging to bone-chilling lows. The need for room heaters during these months becomes not just a luxury but a necessity for survival. Havells heaters come with a trust of a good brand and durability.

In these regions, where the cold seeps into every nook and cranny, a room heater becomes a lifeline, providing warmth that isn't merely about comfort but about maintaining health and well-being. Frosty winds and icy temperatures can have detrimental effects on the human body, causing illnesses ranging from common colds to more severe respiratory issues.

A room heater acts as a shield against these extreme conditions, creating a cozy haven within homes, protecting against the biting cold that can seep through walls and windows. It becomes indispensable, especially for the elderly, children, and individuals with health vulnerabilities who are more susceptible to the harshness of winter.

Moreover, in regions where the infrastructure may not support centralized heating systems, room heaters emerge as the primary means to counter the cold, ensuring survivability during the harshest months of the year.

In essence, the need for room heaters in these regions goes beyond comfort; it's a crucial element for maintaining health, ensuring safety, and providing a semblance of normalcy amidst the freezing temperatures that envelope these areas during winter.

Havells, a reputable brand in India, offers a diverse range of heaters tailored for the country's varying needs. Their collection includes fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, and quartz heaters, catering to different preferences and room sizes. Known for safety features like overheat protection and sturdy build quality, Havells heaters prioritize efficiency and reliability. With user-friendly controls and modern designs, these heaters blend seamlessly into Indian homes while efficiently combating the harsh winter chill. Havells' commitment to quality and innovation has made their heaters a trusted choice, ensuring warmth and comfort during the coldest months across diverse Indian regions.

1) Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts

The Havells Cista Room Heater, boasting 2000 Watts power, offers reliable and efficient heating. Its adjustable thermostat control allows precise temperature management, while overheat protection ensures safety during operation. With a compact and sleek design, it seamlessly fits into various room settings. This model prioritizes both warmth and safety, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a blend of power, functionality, and an aesthetically pleasing room heater solution.

Specifications of Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts:

Power: 2000 Watts

Color: White

Heating Element: Quartz tubes

Safety Features: Overheat protection

Control: Adjustable thermostat control

Pros Cons Efficient and powerful heating output Limited colour option (only available in white) Adjustable thermostat for precise temperature control May not have additional features found in higher-end models

B078KRFWQB

2) Havells Solace 1500 Watt with PTC Ceramic Heating Element & 2 Heat Setting Room Heater (White & Black)

The Havells Solace Room Heater, equipped with a 1500 Watt PTC Ceramic Heating Element, offers efficient warmth in two heat settings. Available in both white and black, this model provides versatile heating options to suit different room aesthetics. Its ceramic heating element ensures quick and consistent heating while maintaining safety standards. With its dual heat settings and reliable ceramic technology, the Solace Room Heater caters to diverse heating needs, blending functionality with style for optimal comfort.

Specifications of Havells Solace 1500 Watt Room Heater:

Power: 1500 Watts

Heating Element: PTC Ceramic Heating Element

Heat Settings: 2 settings for versatility

Color Options: Available in White & Black

Safety Features: Built-in safety measures for secure operation

Pros Cons Efficient heating with PTC Ceramic Heating Element Limited colour options (available only in white and black) Dual heat settings for customized warmth May lack additional advanced features present in higher-end models

B09P6HH9G4

3) Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt, 2 Heat Setting, 2 Year Warranty (White, Blue)

The Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater, featuring 800 Watts power and two heat settings, ensures efficient warmth in diverse conditions. With its quartz tubes, it provides quick and reliable heating while offering flexibility with adjustable settings. Available in both white and blue, this model of heater combines functionality with aesthetics. Additionally, the included two-year warranty ensures peace of mind, making the Cozio Quartz Room Heater a reliable choice for effective heating solutions backed by Havells' commitment to quality and durability.

Specifications of Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt:

Power: 800 Watts

Heat Settings: 2 settings for customizable warmth

Heating Element: Quartz tubes for efficient heating

Color Options: Available in White and Blue

Warranty: 2-year warranty for added assurance

Pros Cons Quick and efficient heating with quartz tubes Limited power output may not be suitable for larger rooms Two heat settings for adaptable warmth May lack advanced features present in higher-tier models

B083QXD9GJ

4) Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black)

The Havells Walthero Carbon Heater, boasting 1000 Watts power, offers reliable and consistent warmth. Its carbon heating element ensures efficient heat distribution, making it an optimal choice for smaller to medium-sized spaces. Available in sleek black, this model blends seamlessly with diverse room aesthetics. With its focus on effective heating and a compact design, the Walthero Carbon Heater provides dependable warmth without compromising on style, making it an ideal solution for targeted heating needs.

Specifications of Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater:

Power: 1000 Watts

Heating Element: Carbon heating element for efficient warmth

Colour: Black for a sleek appearance

Room Size: Suitable for smaller to medium-sized spaces

Safety Features: Built-in safety measures for secure operation

Pros Cons Efficient heating with a carbon heating element May not be powerful enough for larger spaces Suitable for smaller to medium-sized rooms Limited features compared to higher-end models

B08RZ2M2CT

5) Havells Digital OFR 11 Wave Fin 2500 watt (Black) (GHROFBMK250)

The Havells Digital OFR 11 Wave Fin, boasting 2500 Watts power, offers robust heating capabilities. Its oil-filled radiator design ensures steady and efficient warmth, while the digital control panel allows precise temperature adjustments. Finished in sleek black, this model combines functionality with a modern aesthetic. With its focus on energy-efficient heating and advanced controls, the Digital OFR 11 Wave Fin caters to diverse heating needs, providing reliable warmth for a comfortable ambiance.

Specifications of Havells Digital OFR 11 Wave Fin 2500 Watt:

Power: 2500 Watts

Heating Element: Oil-filled radiator for consistent warmth

Control: Digital control panel for precise adjustments

Colour: Sleek black design

Safety Features: Includes safety measures for secure operation

Pros Cons Efficient and steady heating with oil-filled radiator Might be relatively heavy and less portable due to the oil-filled design Precise temperature adjustments via the digital control panel Higher power consumption compared to lower wattage models

B08NXH1ML4

6) Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt with 3 Heat Setting "1000W/1500W/2500W" & PTC Heater 400W (Blue & Black)

The Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR, featuring 2900 Watts power, offers versatile heating with three heat settings—1000W, 1500W, and 2500W—alongside a 400W PTC heater. Its wave fin design optimizes heat distribution for efficient warmth. Available in blue and black, this model combines style with functionality. With multiple heat settings and a supplementary PTC heater, the Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR caters to diverse heating needs, ensuring a cosy ambiance in various room sizes.

Specifications of Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt:

Power: 2900 Watts

Heat Settings: 3 settings (1000W, 1500W, 2500W)

Heating Element: Wave fin design for optimized heat distribution

Additional Heater: PTC Heater with 400W for supplemental warmth

Colour Options: Available in Blue and Black

Pros Cons Versatile heating with three heat settings and an additional PTC heater May consume more power compared to lower wattage models Wave fin design for efficient heat distribution Larger size may be less suitable for compact spaces

B0CKL1MQBD

7) Havells Inclino 1200 Watt 3 Rod Halogen Heater (Black)

The Havells Inclino 1200 Watt Halogen Heater features three halogen rods for quick and uniform heating. With its 1200 Watts power, it ensures efficient warmth in smaller spaces. Finished in sleek black, this model offers a modern look while providing effective heating. Its compact design and portability make it suitable for targeted heating needs. The Inclino Halogen Heater combines power and convenience, offering rapid heating for cosy comfort in confined areas.

Specifications of Havells Inclino 1200 Watt 3 Rod Halogen Heater:

Power: 1200 Watts

Heating Element: Three halogen rods for quick and even heating

Colour: Sleek black design

Room Size: Suitable for smaller spaces

Portability: Compact design for easy movement

Pros Cons Rapid and uniform heating with three halogen rods Limited heating capacity for larger rooms Portability and compact size for targeted heating needs May lack advanced features compared to higher-end models

B0BPBZL1KB

8) Havells OFR - 13Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater (Black)

The Havells OFR - 13Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater combines power and versatility. With 2900 Watts output, this oil-filled radiator generates consistent warmth. The inclusion of PTC technology ensures efficient heating while the fan-forced circulation distributes warmth evenly. Finished in sleek black, it offers a modern aesthetic. This model's combination of oil-filled technology with a fan ensures rapid heating, making it an ideal choice for those seeking powerful and efficient warmth in their space.

Specifications of Havells OFR - 13Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater:

Power: 2900 Watts

Heating Technology: PTC technology for efficient warmth

Type: Oil-filled radiator with fan-forced circulation

Fin Count: 13 fins for optimized heat distribution

Colour: Sleek black design

Pros Cons Efficient heating with PTC technology and oil-filled radiator May be relatively heavy and less portable due to the oil-filled design Fan-forced circulation for even heat distribution Higher power consumption compared to lower wattage models

B00PQCY16Q

10) Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)

The Havells Comforter Room Heater, with 2000 Watts power, offers adaptable warmth with an adjustable thermostat control knob. Its overheat protection ensures safety during use, while the adjustable vent allows customized air delivery. Available in white and black, this model blends functionality with style. With a focus on safety, customizable heating, and efficient air delivery, the Comforter Room Heater ensures a comfortable and secure heating solution for various room settings and preferences.

Specifications of Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt:

Power: 2000 Watts

Safety Feature: Overheat protection

Control: Adjustable thermostat control knob

Vent: Adjustable vent for air delivery

Colour Options: Available in White and Black

Pros Cons Efficient heating with 2000 Watts power May lack advanced features found in higher-end models Customizable air delivery and temperature control for personalized comfort Limited colour options may not suit all aesthetic preferences

B00PQDO5W0

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts Adjustable thermostat control Overheat protection Compact design Havells Solace 1500 Watt Room Heater PTC Ceramic Heating Element 2 Heat settings Portable and stylish design Havells Cozio Quartz Room Heater 800 Watt Quartz tubes for quick heating 2-year warranty Safety tip-over switch Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater Carbon heating element Fast and efficient heating Lightweight and portable Havells Digital OFR 11 Wave Fin 2500 watt Oil-filled radiator Digital control panel Energy-efficient operation Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt PTC Heater 400W 3 Heat settings (1000W/1500W/2500W) Overheat protection with wave fins Havells Inclino 1200 Watt 3 Rod Halogen Heater 3 halogen rods for quick and even heating Tilt protection Compact and easy to store Havells OFR - 13Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater PTC heating technology Overheat protection Fan-forced circulation for efficient heating Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt 3 Heat settings (1000W/1500W/2500W) PTC Heater 400W Overheat protection with wave fins Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt Adjustable thermostat control knob Overheat protection Adjustable vent for air delivery

Best value for money





The Havells Comforter Room Heater stands out as the best value for money product. With its 2000 Watts power, overheat protection, adjustable thermostat control, and customizable air vent, it combines essential features with efficient heating. This model's blend of functionalities, safety measures, and power makes it a reliable and cost-effective choice for ensuring warmth and comfort during colder months.



Best overall product

The Havells Hestio 13 Wave Fin OFR 2900 Watt emerges as the best overall product. Offering three heat settings, including a PTC heater of 400W, it ensures efficient heating in varied conditions. With overheat protection, wave fins for safety, and powerful functionality, this model combines versatility, safety, and robust heating capacity, making it the top choice for comprehensive warmth and performance.





How to buy the best Havells room heater in India

To ensure you get the best Havells room heater in India, consider these factors. Firstly, assess your room size and heating needs to choose the appropriate wattage. Look for safety features like overheat protection and tip-over switches. Evaluate the type—options include fan heaters, oil-filled radiators, or quartz heaters—to match your preferences. Check for energy efficiency ratings for cost-effective operation. Additionally, read user reviews and compare prices across platforms. Finally, opt for models with extended warranties for added peace of mind. Making an informed choice based on these factors ensures the best Havells room heater for your requirements.

