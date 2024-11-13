Best oil filled radiators with maximum heat retention capacity: Top 10 picks from Orient, Havells, and more

Looking to keep your home warm and cosy this winter? Oil-filled radiators might be just what you need! These heaters are ideal for rooms of any size, providing a gentle, consistent warmth without high energy consumption. Unlike traditional heaters, oil-filled radiators retain heat longer, so once they warm up, they don’t need constant power to keep the temperature steady. This means you get the warmth that lasts while saving on electricity costs, perfect for peak winter months! Best oil filled radiators for maximum heating at lower energy costs

But with so many models out there, choosing the best oil-filled radiator can be tricky. How do you know which brand or model will be the most reliable? That’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up the 10 best oil filled radiators with the best heat retention, from trusted brands like Orient and Havells, so you can make an informed decision. In this guide, you’ll find options that balance efficiency, safety, and lasting warmth, exactly what you need to get through winter comfortably.

The Orient Electric 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator is designed to provide efficient, consistent warmth for your home. Its advanced S-shaped fins increase the heating surface area, ensuring faster heat distribution and 11% more warmth compared to standard heaters. The PTC fan enhances airflow, spreading warmth uniformly across the room. With three heat settings (Low, Medium, High), you can adjust the temperature as needed for mild or cold weather. Safety is a priority with its overheat protection and auto switch-off features. Plus, it’s portable and easy to store, thanks to built-in castor wheels and a convenient cord winder that makes it the best overall oil heater radiator among all options.

Specifications of Orient Electric 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator

Power: 2500W

Heat Settings: 3 (Low, Medium, High)

Fins: 9 advanced S-shaped fins for faster heating

Safety: Overheat protection and tip-over safety switch

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced S-shaped fins for quicker warmth Heavier than standard room heaters Multiple heat settings for flexibility Limited colour options (Black-Gold) Enhanced safety with overheat protection Slightly higher upfront cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the space heater's functionality, affordability, and low noise. It suits their needs, though some question its durability and heating efficiency.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers efficient heating, customisable settings, and robust safety features for reliable winter comfort.

The Morphy Richards 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater is an efficient, compact heating solution for cold winters. It quickly warms up the room, distributing heat evenly across all corners with its slim, oil-filled fins. You can adjust the thermostat to achieve your desired temperature, ensuring consistent warmth without overheating. Designed for easy movement, this heater has castor wheels with a mounting plate. Its durable, ISI-approved build ensures safe use, and the sleek grey finish blends into any decor.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater

Power: 2000W

Fins: 9 thin oil-filled fins for rapid heating

Thermostat: Adjustable to maintain desired warmth

Mobility: Castor wheels with a mounting plate

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Adjustable thermostat for temperature control No additional safety features like tip-over protection Efficient heat distribution in minutes Heavy build may be harder to move Easy mobility with castor wheels Limited to indoor use only

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the space heater effective but note concerns with build quality and functionality. Opinions vary on efficiency, value, performance and noise.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it’s efficient, easy to use, and provides quick, even warmth for indoor spaces.

The Havells 13 Fin Hestio Wave Oil Filled Radiator offers powerful and consistent heating with 2900 watts, making it ideal for chilly winters. Featuring advanced thermostatic heat control and three adjustable power settings, this heater provides customised comfort. Its 400W PTC fan boosts warmth circulation, while superior-grade oil enhances efficiency and longevity. With features like tip-over safety, overheat protection, and retractable wheels for easy storage, it’s a safe and convenient choice. The inclined control panel and cool-touch exterior ensure user-friendly and safe operation for the value of money.

Specifications of Havells 13 Fin Hestio Wave Oil Filled Radiator

Power: 2900W (with 400W PTC fan)

Power Settings: 3 (1000W, 1500W, 2500W)

Safety: Overheat and tip-over protection

Mobility: Retractable wheels

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High power output for rapid room heating Heavier than other portable heaters Enhanced safety with tip-over protection Higher initial cost User-friendly control panel with PTC fan Only available in black colour

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the product's effectiveness, design, and load voltage. However, opinions differ on functionality, heating, value, noise, safety, and power usage.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers high-powered heating, safety features, and adjustable settings for a comfortable winter experience.

The Orient Electric Comforter 13 Fin Oil-Filled Radiator delivers powerful, long-lasting warmth with 2900W and an efficient PTC fan for even heat distribution. Designed with advanced S-shaped fins, this heater ensures 11% more warmth than conventional models. The three adjustable thermostat settings—Low, Medium, and High—make it easy to customise comfort based on the weather. Its high-quality diathermic oil heats quickly, maintaining room humidity and oxygen levels, making it a perfect winter companion. Safety features like tip-over and overheat protection add to its reliability.

Specifications of Orient Electric Comforter 13 Fin Oil-Filled Radiator

Power: 2900W

Heat Settings: 3 (Low, Medium, High)

Safety: Tip-over and overheat protection

Mobility: Built-in castor wheels

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced S-shaped fins for better warmth Heavier than typical room heaters Even heat distribution with PTC fan Higher price than basic heaters

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the space heater’s functionality, affordability, and low noise, finding it effective and fit for purpose. However, some mention concerns with sturdiness and durability, and opinions vary on heating efficiency.

Why choose this product?

This heater provides efficient, even heating and a user-friendly design, making it a solid choice for family warmth and comfort during winter.

The Havells 9 Fin Hestio Straight Fin Oil-Filled Radiator offers powerful, long-lasting warmth with 2400W and a PTC fan heater for enhanced heat circulation. Designed for optimal user comfort, this model features thermostatic heat control with three power settings (800W, 1200W, 2000W + 400W PTC) for customisable heating. Its high-quality oil ensures efficient, consistent warmth, while the durable design includes a tip-over tilt switch and overheat protection for added safety.

Specifications of Havells 9 Fin Hestio Straight Fin Oil-Filled Radiator

Power: 2400W

Heat Settings: 3 (800W, 1200W, 2000W)

Safety: Tip-over switch, overheat protection

Mobility: Collapsible wheels, retractable handle

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Three heat settings with PTC fan Bulky design might need extra space Tip-over safety switch for added protection Higher price compared to basic models User-friendly inclined control panel

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the space heater’s value, premium look, and quiet operation, with some noting added comfort. Opinions vary on functionality, heat level, build quality, and power consumption.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for those seeking steady, even heating, this radiator is easy to move and store with its collapsible wheels and ergonomic design.

6. Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus 2000W Oil Filled Room Heater

The Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus Oil Filled Room Heater is designed for efficient heating with its 2000W power output and 400W PTC ceramic fan heater. It features three heat settings (1200W, 1800W, and 2000W) for customised comfort. Equipped with DuraProtek™ anti-leak fins, this model ensures longevity and durability. The heater promotes easy breathing by maintaining oxygen levels, making it a safe choice for prolonged use. Plus, its noiseless operation and sleek design make it a perfect addition to your home.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus Oil Filled Room Heater

Power: 2000W

Heat Settings: 3 (1200W, 1800W, 2000W)

Safety: Tilt protection, anti-leak fins

Warranty: 3 years

Mobility: Easy to move with built-in wheels

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Anti-leak fins for enhanced durability Bulky design might require extra space Oxygen-sustaining technology for comfort Slightly higher price compared to others Noiseless operation for a quiet environment Heavy weight (14.95 kg)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the space heater's effectiveness, comfort, and value, noting it warms rooms in 30-40 minutes. Some like its ease of use and colour.

Why choose this product?

The Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus offers a unique combination of durability, comfort, and efficiency. Its anti-leak fins ensure longer product life, while its safety features make it a reliable choice for heating your home

The Havells 11 Fin Hestio Wave Oil Filled Radiator is a high-performance heater designed to keep you warm throughout the colder months. With 2900W of heating power, it offers three power settings (1000W, 1500W, and 2500W) for customised warmth. The added 400W PTC fan ensures even heat distribution. It features superior grade oil for long-lasting heat and better energy efficiency. The safety features, including overheat protection and tip-over switch, ensure peace of mind.

Specifications of Havells 11 Fin Hestio Wave Oil Filled Radiator

Power: 2900W (1000W, 1500W, 2500W + 400W PTC fan)

Heat Control: Thermostatic control with 3 settings

Safety: Overheat protection, tip-over switch

Warranty: 1 year

Size: 11 fin

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High heat output for larger rooms Relatively heavy (10 kg) Energy-efficient with long-lasting oil Might take time to warm up the room

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the space heater's value, low noise, durability, and design, noting savings on electricity bills.

Why choose this product?

The Havells Hestio Wave offers powerful, energy-efficient heating with excellent safety features, making it perfect for larger rooms.

The DeLonghi 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Heater offers powerful 3000W heating to provide efficient warmth in larger rooms. With its patented thermal slot technology, it ensures faster and even heating, while the built-in fan adds to the overall efficiency. The dual thermostat technology ensures safety for you and your family, and the preassembled castor wheels make it easy to move from room to room. This stylish white unit features a sleek metal body with a glossy finish, adding elegance to your home.

Specifications of DeLonghi 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Heater

Power: 3000W

Heating Technology: Thermal slot technology with built-in fan

Safety: Dual thermostat for safety

Warranty: 1 year

Size: 12 fin

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast and even room heating with thermal slot tech Can be heavy (17.46 kg) Built-in fan for enhanced heat distribution Takes up considerable space Safety features like dual thermostat

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the space heater's quality, heating efficiency, and design, noting it heats larger rooms and operates quietly.

Why choose this product?

The DeLonghi 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator is a premium option for anyone looking for efficient, fast, and safe room heating.

The USHA OFR 3809F 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator offers fast and efficient heating with its 2000W power output and 500W fan for enhanced warmth distribution. The heater features three adjustable heating settings (2000W, 1200W, and 800W), giving you flexibility based on your comfort needs. With a powder-coated finish for rust protection and a built-in tip-over switch for safety, this radiator is designed for both convenience and durability. It also comes with castor wheels and a handle for easy portability.

Specifications of USHA OFR 3809F 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator

Power: 2000W

Heating Settings: 2000W, 1200W, 800W

Fan: 500W for faster heating

Safety: Tip-over switch, rust-resistant powder-coated fins

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast and efficient heating with adjustable settings Fan might not be powerful enough for large rooms Rust-resistant and durable construction Noise from the fan might be noticeable

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the space heater’s effectiveness, heating ability, and value, calling it a great investment for cold winters. Some also appreciate its design, though opinions vary on the noise level.

Why choose this product?

The USHA OFR 3809F is a great option for those looking for efficient, flexible heating solutions. With three adjustable heat settings, a built-in fan for quick heating, and safety features.

The Morphy Richards OFR 9F Oil Filled Room Heater delivers powerful, quiet heating with a 2400W capacity and an additional 400W PTC ceramic fan heater for quick warmth. Designed for full-room comfort, it features an adjustable thermostat to set the desired temperature, ensuring personalised comfort. Safety is a priority with built-in tilt protection and an auto thermal shutoff feature to prevent overheating. The unit also includes convenient castor wheels for easy mobility, making it perfect for different spaces.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR 9F Oil Filled Room Heater

Power: 2400W with 400W PTC fan heater

Heating Method: Oil-filled with fan for efficient heating

Safety Features: Tilt protection, auto thermal shutoff

Warranty: 2 years

Size: 9 fin

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Safety features like tilt protection and auto shutoff Might take longer to heat large rooms Adjustable thermostat for customised comfort Fan could make slight noise when in use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the space heater’s heating efficiency, quiet operation, and value, noting it keeps the room comfortably warm.

Why choose this product?

The Morphy Richards OFR 9F is a reliable and efficient choice for maintaining warmth in your room during the colder months

Are oil-filled radiators energy-efficient?

Yes, oil-filled radiators are energy-efficient. The oil inside the radiator retains heat for a long time even after the power is switched off, allowing the heater to continue releasing warmth. This means that oil-filled radiators can heat a room effectively with lower energy consumption compared to other heating devices that don’t retain heat as well.

Are oil-filled radiators safe to use?

Oil-filled radiators are generally very safe when used properly. They come equipped with safety features such as tip-over switches, overheat protection, and thermal cutoffs that automatically shut the heater off if it becomes too hot. It's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions and keep the radiator on a flat, stable surface to avoid accidents.

Can I leave an oil-filled radiator on all night?

Yes, you can leave an oil-filled radiator on overnight. These radiators are designed to provide continuous heat without overheating, thanks to built-in safety features like overheat protection. Just ensure the heater is placed in a safe location, away from flammable materials.

Top 3 features of the best oil filled radiators

Oil filled radiators Power Safety feature Size Orient Electric 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator 2500W Overheat protection, Auto switch-off 9 Fin Morphy Richards 9 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater 2000W ISI-approved, Adjustable thermostat 9 Fin Havells 13 Fin Hestio Wave Oil Filled Radiator 2900W (with 400W fan) Tip-over protection, Overheat protection 13 Fin Orient Electric Comforter 13 Fin Oil-Filled Radiator 2900W Tip-over protection, Overheat protection 13 Fin Havells 9 Fin Hestio Straight Fin Oil-Filled Radiator 2400W Tip-over switch, Overheat protection 9 Fin Bajaj Majesty OFR 9 Fin Plus Oil Filled Room Heater 2000W Tilt protection, Anti-leak fins 9 Fin Havells 11 Fin Hestio Wave Oil Filled Radiator 2900W (with 400W fan) Overheat protection, Tip-over switch 11 Fin DeLonghi 12 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Heater 3000W Dual thermostat for safety 12 Fin USHA OFR 3809F 9-Fin Oil Filled Radiator 2000W Tip-over switch, Rust-resistant fins 9 Fin Morphy Richards OFR 9F Oil Filled Room Heater 2400W (with 400W fan) Tilt protection, Auto thermal shutoff 9 Fin

Factors to consider while buying oil filled radiators

When buying an oil-filled radiator, consider the following factors to ensure you choose the best option for your needs:

Heating Capacity (Wattage): Choose a radiator with the appropriate wattage for the size of your room. Higher wattage (e.g., 2000W or more) is better for larger rooms, while lower wattage is suitable for smaller spaces.

Portability: If you plan to move the heater around, look for features like castor wheels or a handle for easy transportation. A lightweight design also helps with mobility.

Safety Features: Check for essential safety features such as overheat protection, tip-over switches, and thermal cutoffs. These ensure the radiator automatically turns off if it becomes too hot or is accidentally tipped over.

Size and Design: Consider the radiator’s size and appearance. It should fit comfortably in your space and match your home decor. Some models also have a slim or compact design, making them easier to store when not in use.

Thermostat and Adjustable Settings: An adjustable thermostat allows you to set the desired temperature for personalised comfort. Additionally, multiple heat settings (e.g., low, medium, high) provide flexibility based on your needs.

Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models that retain heat well. Oil-filled radiators tend to be more efficient since the oil inside retains heat for a longer time, helping save on electricity bills.

Oil filled radiators How long does it take for an oil-filled radiator to heat a room? Oil-filled radiators usually take longer to heat a room compared to fan heaters. It can take anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes to feel noticeable warmth, depending on the size of the room and the heater's power.

Is it necessary to refill the oil in the radiator? No, the oil in the radiator is sealed and does not need to be refilled. The oil inside is designed to last for the life of the product, and as long as the radiator is properly maintained, you should not need to replace the oil.

Are oil-filled radiators suitable for large rooms? Yes, oil-filled radiators are great for heating large rooms. They provide consistent heat and can effectively warm up spacious areas. Choose a radiator with higher wattage and more fins for better heat distribution in larger rooms.

How do I maintain an oil-filled radiator? Maintenance is minimal for oil-filled radiators. Simply clean the unit with a soft cloth and make sure the air vents are free from dust. Check the power cord and plug regularly for any damage.

