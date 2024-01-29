Best oil heater under 20000: Top 9 low maintenance and energy efficient heaters

As winter sets in and the need for warmth becomes paramount, choosing the right heating appliance becomes crucial. Among the array of options available, oil heaters stand out for their consistent and even heat distribution, making them a preferred choice for many households. Best oil heater under 20000: Choose best oil heater that provides uniform warmth throughout the room.

Oil heaters, also known as oil-filled radiators or oil-filled heaters, have gained widespread popularity due to their exceptional performance and unique features. Unlike conventional heaters that may leave certain areas cold or overheat others, oil heaters provide uniform warmth throughout the room. The secret lies in their ability to maintain a steady and consistent heat distribution, creating a cozy and comfortable environment.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

One key advantage of oil heaters is their silent operation, making them an ideal choice for bedrooms, offices, or any space where peace and quiet are paramount. Unlike fan-based heaters that can produce disruptive noise, oil heaters work silently, ensuring that your moments of warmth are accompanied by tranquility.

Furthermore, oil heaters excel in energy efficiency, converting a significant portion of electrical energy into heat. This not only ensures a cost-effective heating solution but also aligns with eco-friendly practices. Additionally, the absence of a fan in oil heaters means they do not dry out the air, addressing concerns related to dry skin and respiratory discomfort.

In the pursuit of finding the best oil heaters under 20000, we've curated a comprehensive list of top-notch options that prioritize low maintenance and energy efficiency.

1. ORIENT Electric Comfort Collection 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator 2900 Watts Room Heater with Fan (Black, Champagne Gold)

B07MRGJXRZ

Efficiently combat the winter chill with the Orient Electric Comfort Collection 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator. Boasting 2900 Watts of heat output, this electric room heater with a fan ensures optimal warmth. The advanced S-shaped 3rd generation fins guarantee uniform heat distribution. With 3 heating positions and triple overheating protection, it prioritizes safety and customizable comfort. The castor wheels provide mobility, and the 360-degree tip-over safety switch adds an extra layer of security.

Specifications of ORIENT Electric Comfort Collection 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator 2900 Watts Room Heater with Fan (Black, Champagne Gold)

Brand: Orient Electric

Special feature: Electric

Colour: Black/Champagne Gold

Form factor: Pedestal

Usage: Indoor

Power source: Electric

Heating method: Convection

Weight: 12110 Grams

Heat output: 2900 Watts

Material: Steel

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Triple overheating protection for safety Not specified Advanced S-shaped fins for uniform heat distribution

2. Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator Room Heater (White)

B07WWVVQDY

The Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator Room Heater in elegant white brings warmth and comfort to your space. With a thermostat dial for temperature control, 3 heat settings for room size variation, and overheat protection, it ensures a cozy environment. The built-in fan heater swiftly warms the room, and castors provide effortless mobility for optimal positioning.

Specifications of Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator Room Heater (White)

Brand: Black + Decker

Special feature: Child lock

Colour: White

Form factor: Pedestal

Usage: Indoor

Power source: Corded electric

Heating method: Convection

Weight: 4000 Grams

Heat output: 2800 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Built-in fan heater for quick warming A bit heavy as compared to other heaters Thermostat dial for precise temperature control Child lock feature for safety



3. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

B01M5F614J

Experience efficient room heating with the Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater. With 9 fins and 2000 Watts heat output, it rapidly warms even the farthest corners. The adjustable thermostat ensures a desired room temperature, while castor wheels provide easy mobility. This electric room heater, in a sleek grey color, comes with a 1-year warranty. The thin fins facilitate swift heat transfer, promising quick warmth in just a few minutes.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater , ISI Approved (OFR 9 Grey)

Brand: Morphy Richards

Special feature: Electric

Colour: Grey

Form factor: Pedestal

Usage: Indoor

Power source: Electric

Heating method: Convection

Weight: 15500 Grams

Heat output: 2000 Watts

Warranty: 1 year on product

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Easy mobility with castor wheels No touch sensor feature Humidifier for added features Easy mobility with castor wheels



Also read: Top room heaters: 10 premium choices to match your taste

4. Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins|3-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black

B01N1XVVLC

Enjoy powerful and efficient heating with the Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus Room Heater. Operating at 2900 watts, it seamlessly combines power and energy-saving benefits. With three heat settings (1000W/1500W/2500W), adjustable thermostat, and safety features like manual thermal cut-out, auto-thermal cut-out, and safety tilt switch, it ensures a comfortable and secure experience. The contemporary design and Bajaj DuraProtek with Anti-Leak Fins add to its appeal and longevity.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W Oil Filled Room Heater For Home|Easy Breathing*|DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins|3-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater|3-Heat Setting 1000W/1500W/2500W|Black

Brand: Bajaj

Special feature: Easy breathing with oxygen level sustenance

Colour: Black

Form factor: Pedestal

Usage: Indoor

Power source: Corded electric

Heating method: Convection

Weight: 17500 Grams

Heat output: 2900 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful 2900 Watts heating Requires corded electric connection Three heat settings for tailored comfort Quadra safety assurance for secure usage



5. Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater (BLACK GOLD)

B08QHLXWV3

The Kenstar 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator offers rapid and efficient heating. The PTC fan ensures quick heating while the overheat protection guarantees safety. With three heat settings (1000W/1500W/2500W) and an additional 400W for the heater and fan, it offers versatility. The high-grade oil ensures long-lasting and efficient heating, complemented by large surface wave fins for faster warmth. The stand-alone design, cord winder, silent operation, and safety features make it a reliable choice.

Specifications of Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator with PTC Fan Heater (BLACK GOLD)

Brand: Kenstar

Special feature: Silent operation, overheat protection,

Colour: Black gold

Form factor: Stand alone

Usage: Indoor

Power source: Corded electric

Heating method: Convection

Weight: 14.1 Kilograms

Heat output: 2400 Watts

Material type: Plastic

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Overheat protection for safety Large size may occupy more space Three heat settings for versatile usage



6. Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, ISI Approved (OFR 9F White/Black)

B00R5QNS6U

Experience full-room warmth with the Morphy Richards OFR 9 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater. Its noiseless operation provides personalized comfort with an adjustable thermostat. Safety features like a tilt switch and auto thermal shutoff ensure peace of mind. The addition of a 4 Watt PTC fan heater enhances efficiency, and castor wheels offer easy mobility. Trust in reliability with a 2-year warranty.

Specifications of Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2000 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, ISI Approved (OFR 9F White/Black)

Brand: Morphy Richards

Special feature: Wheels

Colour: Grey

Form factor: Pedestal

Usage: Indoor

Power source: Electric

Heating method: Convection

Weight: 10000 Grams

Heat output: 2000 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 1. Full-room warmth 1. Limited color options (Grey) 2. Adjustable thermostat 2. Moderate weight may affect portability



Also read: Best heaters for room: Elevate your comfort with 10 top-rated warmth solutions

7. GLEN Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with 13 Fin - HA7011OR13

B0CT2WRFHQ

Enjoy a warm and noise-free winter with the GLEN Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater. Designed for comfort, this heater operates without a fan, ensuring a quiet and peaceful environment. The innovative technology prevents oxygen burning, eliminating the risk of suffocation. Experience a cozy warmth akin to sunlight without the dryness often associated with heaters. With a compact design in grey, it adds efficiency to your space.

Specifications of GLEN Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with 13 Fin - HA7011OR13

Brand: Glen

Colour: Grey

Power source: Corded electric

Heating method: Convection

Special features: No oxygen burning

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Noiseless operation for a peaceful environment Compact size may be limiting for larger spaces Sunlight-like warmth without dryness Limited power settings Environmentally safe green conducting oil

8. Kenstar Oil Filled Radiator 13 Fins with PTC Fan Heater 2900 Watts (BLACK GOLD)

B09HBDYMFX

Experience rapid and noiseless heating with the Kenstar Oil Filled Radiator. Boasting 13 fins and a powerful 2900 Watts PTC fan heater, it provides quick warmth. The large surface wave fin ensures faster heating, complemented by castor wheels for easy mobility. With overheat protection and a rear safety cover, it prioritizes your well-being. Crafted with high-grade oil, this radiator guarantees long-lasting efficiency and an aesthetically pleasing design that seamlessly blends with your home decor.

Specifications of Kenstar Oil Filled Radiator 13 Fins with PTC Fan Heater 2900 Watts (BLACK GOLD)

Brand: Kenstar

Special feature: Noiseless

Form factor: Pedestal

Usage: Indoor

Power source: Corded electric

Heating method: Convection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Quick heating with PTC fan May be heavier compared to compact models Overheat protection for safety May not be suitable for smaller spaces High-grade oil for long-lasting efficiency



9. DELONGHI KH770925V 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan (White, 2500Watts)

B08M74RNCZ

Delonghi KH770925V 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater delivers swift and efficient heating with its 2500 Watts power. In elegant white with a glossy matt finish, this personal indoor heater features patented thermal slot technology for even and rapid warming. The dual thermostat ensures safety, while the inbuilt fan offers quick comfort. Elevate your indoor space with this stylish and powerful heater, backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Specifications of DELONGHI KH770925V 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater with Fan (White, 2500Watts)

Brand: DeLonghi

Special feature: Fast heating

Colour: White

Form factor: Personal

Usage: Indoor

Power source: Corded electric

Heating method: Convection

Weight: 13900 Grams

Heat output: 2500 Watts

Material: Metal body with plastic interface

Finish: Glossy matt

Wattage: 25 watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Patented thermal slot technology for rapid warmth. Weighty build Inbuilt fan for a speedy and comfortable heating experience. Moderate power consumption

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Heat output (Watts) Form factor Special feature ORIENT Electric Comfort Collection 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator 2900 Pedestal S-shaped 3rd gen fins for uniform heat distribution Black + Decker 2800 Watt Oil Filled 11 Fin Radiator 2800 Pedestal Child lock Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 09 Fin 2000 Watts 2000 Pedestal Adjustable thermostat with castor wheels Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W 2900 Pedestal Easy breathing, DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins Kenstar 2400 Watts 9 Fins Oil Filled Radiator 2400 Stand alone Silent operation, overheat protection Morphy Richards OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2000 Watts 2000 Pedestal Wheels for mobility GLEN Electric Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater 13 Fin Not specified Not specified No oxygen burning Kenstar Oil Filled Radiator 13 Fins with PTC Fan Heater 2900 Pedestal Noiseless operation DELONGHI KH770925V 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Room Heater 2500 Personal Fast heating

Best value for money

The ORIENT Electric Comfort Collection 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator stands out as the best value for money, offering a powerful heat output of 2900 Watts with a unique S-shaped 3rd generation fins design for even heat distribution. Its pedestal form factor provides stability and ease of placement, making it an efficient and cost-effective choice for effective room heating.

Best overall product

The Bajaj Majesty OFR 13 Fin Plus 2900W is the best overall product, combining powerful heating at 2900 Watts with innovative features like Easy Breathing and DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins. The three-year warranty and 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater make it a versatile and reliable choice for homes, ensuring comfort, safety, and durability.

How to find the best oil heater under 20000

To find the best oil heater under 20000, consider factors such as heat output, safety features, and additional functionalities like adjustable thermostats and mobility options. Read user reviews, compare brands, and prioritize models that offer energy-efficient heating. Look for innovative features like DuraProtek™-Anti-leak fins for enhanced durability. Consider the warranty period and customer service reputation of the brand. Lastly, assess your specific heating needs and room size to ensure the selected oil heater meets your requirements efficiently.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.