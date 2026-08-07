Interoperability will define India's digital future

India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) offers perhaps the most compelling illustration of this situation. Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, FASTag, CoWIN, Account Aggregator and ONDC were never conceived as isolated government applications. They function as interoperable public platforms upon which innovation can flourish. Their value lies less in individual technological sophistication than in their capacity to enable seamless interaction across sectors. Identity authenticates payments, payments facilitate commerce, commerce generates records, and trusted records improve financial inclusion. This architecture becomes an economic multiplier.

The rise of interoperability is not an argument against digital sovereignty; rather, genuine sovereignty increasingly depends on interoperable systems. Absolute digital isolation is neither economically nor technologically viable, yet excessive dependence on external platforms creates strategic vulnerabilities. The challenge is to participate in global payment systems, research networks, cloud services, semiconductor supply chains and AI ecosystems without surrendering regulatory autonomy. In the digital age, sovereignty is secured not through exclusion, but through intelligent integration.

This marks a profound shift in economic power. Data is no longer merely an input into commerce but strategic infrastructure, with governments treating datasets, cloud capacity, AI models and digital platforms much like railways, oil reserves and telecommunications. Trade negotiations are evolving into negotiations over digital architecture. They increasingly cover paperless trade, e-authentication, digital signatures, cybersecurity, consumer protection and trusted data flows as essential to cross-border commerce. India's recent agreements with the UK, the European Union and the United Arab Emirates reflect this shift by embedding digital trade alongside conventional commercial commitments.

For much of the 20th century, trade diplomacy revolved around tariffs, shipping and market access. Today, the strategic contest has shifted to software protocols, digital identities, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence and cross-border data flows. The architecture of the digital economy is now as consequential as physical infrastructure. The question is no longer whether nations embrace digitalisation, but whether they shape its rules. In this new era, interoperability has emerged as the cornerstone of digital statecraft, enabling systems, jurisdictions and institutions to communicate securely without compromising sovereignty.

AI raises the stakes even further. Large language models, autonomous systems and AI-enabled public services depend not just on computational power but on trustworthy access to high-quality data. Countries competing to build sovereign AI capabilities increasingly recognise that control over data governance, cloud infrastructure and compute resources is inseparable from AI competitiveness. IndiaAI Mission, investments in sovereign cloud infrastructure and initiatives such as BHASHINI reflect this broader recognition that AI leadership requires an indigenous digital ecosystem rather than merely importing frontier models.

Yet the pursuit of AI sovereignty must avoid a common misunderstanding. Sovereignty does not necessarily require that every country build the world's largest foundation model. Instead, it requires retaining meaningful control over critical decisions: Where data resides, who governs it, how models are audited, which standards apply and whether public institutions remain capable of exercising democratic oversight over algorithmic systems. In many respects, governance architecture matters as much as computational capability.

This is why interoperability has become central to contemporary digital diplomacy. Trade negotiators now work alongside software architects, cybersecurity experts, legal scholars and AI researchers, with digital agreements focusing as much on regulatory compatibility as market access. Secure cross-border data flows, mutually-recognised digital identities, interoperable e-signatures and common cybersecurity standards reduce transaction costs while preserving domestic regulatory autonomy. Interoperability thus enables diverse governance systems without disrupting global commerce.

The alternative is a fragmented digital world. Export controls on advanced semiconductors, competing AI governance frameworks, divergent privacy laws and expanding data localisation risk creating a digital iron ceiling. Such fragmentation raises business costs, hampers innovation, limits research collaboration and divides global technology into rival geopolitical blocs. For India, whose future depends on both technological openness and strategic autonomy, such binary choices would be deeply counterproductive.

India occupies a distinctive position in this landscape. Unlike many advanced economies, it has simultaneously become one of the world's largest digital consumer markets and one of its most significant exporters of digital services. Government data indicates that India's digital economy continues to expand rapidly, supported by an information technology sector generating over $280 billion in revenues and employing millions of professionals. This scale gives India unusual leverage in shaping emerging digital norms rather than merely adapting to them.

The next phase of digital nation-building must move beyond platform creation to institutional trust. Digital identity without cybersecurity is fragile, AI without accountability unsustainable, and data sharing without consent illegitimate. Likewise, data localisation without interoperability risks creating isolated silos that stifle innovation while offering only an illusion of security. Ultimately, public trust depends less on technological sophistication than on transparent governance, clear accountability and auditable digital systems.

This also demands stronger institutional capacity. Various ministries for strategic affairs and sectors can no longer negotiate digital agreements in silos. Trade missions now require expertise in cryptography, standards-setting, AI governance, semiconductor policy and platform regulation. Diplomatic capacity is being defined by tech competence, with future trade negotiations resting as much on software architecture as legal drafting.

Equally important is India's role in shaping global standards. Nations have historically exercised lasting influence by setting rules rather than merely following them, and standards for digital identity, trusted AI, privacy-enhancing technologies and interoperable public infrastructure will underpin twenty-first century commerce. India's success with Digital Public Infrastructure gives it the credibility to lead these conversations, particularly among developing economies seeking alternatives to technological dependency and digital protectionism.

The debate over interoperability is not merely technical but constitutional. Democracies must ensure that digital transformation strengthens accountability, enabling innovation, privacy, connectivity, sovereignty, growth and democratic oversight to coexist through institutions built on trust rather than control. History shows that enduring influence belongs not to those who dominate technologies, but to those who build institutions that adapt to them. In the digital century, architecture will matter more than applications, standards more than slogans, and interoperability more than ideology. India must demonstrate openness, sovereignty and democratic governance to reinforce one another through strong and trusted digital architecture.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Amal Chandra, policy analyst, columnist and coordinator, Students For Liberty.