Bajaj room heaters: Choose from our top 10 picks that guarantee warmth this winter

Introduction Bring home a Bajaj room heater and tackle winter chill with ease.(Unsplash )

Bajaj is a renowned brand that has consistently delivered quality and innovation in home appliances. Bajaj room heaters have long been trusted companions for those seeking warmth and comfort during the chilly months. In this article, we will explore the top 10 picks from Bajaj's impressive range of room heaters, each designed to provide you with guaranteed warmth.

With a legacy spanning decades, Bajaj has earned the trust of millions of households across the globe. Their diverse lineup of room heaters reflects their commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. One of the key features that set Bajaj room heaters apart is their cutting-edge technology. These heaters are equipped with the latest heating elements and safety mechanisms to ensure efficient and secure operation. You can rest easy knowing that Bajaj prioritizes your well-being while keeping you warm and cosy.

This guide will discuss the various types of Bajaj room heaters available. From oil-filled radiators that offer consistent and silent heating to fan heaters that quickly disperse warmth across the room, Bajaj has options to suit various preferences. We will also discuss their energy efficiency, a factor that not only keeps you warm but also saves on electricity bills. Moreover, we understand that aesthetics matter, even in the world of room heaters. Bajaj's designs are sleek and modern, ensuring that your heater seamlessly blends into your home decor. Whether you prefer a classic look or a contemporary style, there's a Bajaj room heater to match your taste. In the following sections, we will provide in-depth reviews and insights into the top 10.

Also Read: Bajaj room heater for great value: Pick from top 8 options in September 2023

Product List

1. Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater (White/Black)

The Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 W fan heater harnesses 2000 watts of power to heat up to 250 square feet in no time. It comes with settings for 1000 or 2000 watts. The pure copper motor ensures long-lasting reliability, while the non-sagging heating element and automatic thermal cut-off provide safety and durability. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller rooms like home offices, bedrooms, and nurseries, quickly taking the chill out of the air. Yet this heater doesn't skimp on style, with a sleek white and black design that will complement any modern decor. So, with this heater, warmth and comfort are just a flip of the switch away!

Specifications of Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Type: Fan Heater

Color: White/Black

Features: Adjustable thermostat control, two heat settings, cool touch housing, safety features

Pros Cons Adjustable thermostat Fan noise Cool touch housing May not heat large rooms well

B009P2LKQ2

2. Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater (White, ISI Approved)

Instant warmth and personalized comfort await with the Bajaj Majesty RX11 heater. Featuring 2000 watts of power and a graphite blend construction, this compact yet mighty room heater provides reliable warmth for medium to large spaces. Adjust the thermostat and toggle between 1000-watt low and 2000-watt high settings to match your heating needs. Auto thermal shutoff and a thermal fuse ensure safety, while the two-way installation lets you position the heater horizontally or vertically. Use the Majesty RX11 as a space heater in winter and personal fan in summer for year-round versatility. Backed by a two-year warranty and ISI certification, this durable room heater delivers dependable performance with an elegant white finish that blends seamlessly into any decor. Enjoy the cozy comfort that the Majesty RX11 provides - instant warmth is just a setting switch away.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Type: Heat Convector

Color: White

Features: Adjustable thermostat control, two heat settings, ISI approved, safety features

Pros Cons Adjustable thermostat Fan noise ISI approved May not heat large rooms well

B009P2LITG

3. Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater

Bajaj's compact but mighty 1000-watt heater provides instant warmth the moment you switch it on during those chilly winter nights. The radiant heating element evenly distributes heat via a refractory rod, so you can customize your comfort levels with the adjustable thermostat dial. The wire mesh heating grid and nickel chromium-plated steel construction ensure effective and neat operation, while the durable cotton braided cord adds an extra layer of safety. This reliable room heater comes with a 2-year warranty to give you years of dependable performance, allowing you to truly focus on staying cozy rather than worrying about your heating. At just 1.5 meters long, this compact yet mighty personal heater is perfect for keeping you comfortable in smaller living spaces.

Specifications of Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Type: Radiant Heater

Features: Two heat settings, compact design, instant heating

Pros Cons Compact design Provides localized heating Instant heating Limited heat settings

B009P2LKG2

4. Bajaj RHX-2 New 800-Watt Room Heater (White)

This petite yet mighty Bajaj heater packs a punch of soothing warmth into small spaces. Its compact 800-watt ceramic element provides efficient and instant heating on low or high settings to match your comfort needs. Two safety features ensure that you are not around any risk: a tip-over switch that cuts power if tilted and a thermal fuse that protects against overheating. The noiseless design allows you to bask in the cozy ambiance without distractions. Crafted from durable materials, this little heater is built to last for years and is backed by Bajaj's trusted 2-year warranty. If you crave a boost of heat in your home office, guest room, or bedroom, the Bajaj RHX-2 delivers affordable, dependable warmth in a whisper-quiet package that enhances your environment.

Specifications of Bajaj RHX-2 New 800-Watt Room Heater

Wattage: 800 Watts

Type: Room Heater

Color: White

Features: Compact design, instant heating, safety features

Pros Cons Compact design Lower wattage

B00LUGTJGO

5. Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater (Steel, ISI Approved), Multicolor

This radian heater is perfect for warming up small spaces like bedrooms or offices quickly. Boasting 2000 Watts of power into its steel frame, the Bajaj unit provides instant warmth the moment you turn it on, with its adjustable thermostat letting you customize the heat level to your preference. Choose between the two settings depending on how chilly the room is, and rest assured, knowing the powder-coated finish will keep the heater looking nice for years. The cotton-braided cord and nickel-chromium heating elements ensure safe and reliable operation, while the tilting stand allows you to direct the warmth where needed most. At under two feet tall, the Bajaj heater fits neatly into any corner while efficiently distributing heat throughout the room from its reflective surface. And with a two-year warranty, you can warm up with peace of mind.

Specifications of Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Type: Halogen Heater

Color: Multicolor (Steel body)

Features: Three halogen tubes, ISI approved, safety features

Pros Cons Three halogen tubes Heavier ISI approved

B009P2LK80

6. Bajaj OFR Room Heater, 11 Fin 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, ISI Approved (Majesty 11F Plus Black/Golden)

This Bajaj OFR room heater packs a powerful punch of warmth into a compact and portable design. The 11-fin oil-filled radiator and 2500-watt heating elements quietly and efficiently distribute warmth throughout the entire room while the 400-watt PTC ceramic fan heater circulates the heat for a cozy atmosphere. Adjust the thermostat and choose from three heat settings to personalize your comfort level. Safety features like auto shutoff and tilt switch protect against overheating, while the castor wheels allow you to easily maneuver the heater where needed. Backed by Bajaj's 2-year warranty, this reliable room heater provides dependable, noiseless heating performance to keep you toasty all winter long.

Specifications of Bajaj OFR Room Heater

Wattage: 2500 Watts (Oil Filled) + 400 Watts (Fan Heater)

Type: Oil Filled Room Heater with Fan

Color: Black/Golden

Features: 11 oil-filled fins, PTC ceramic fan heater, ISI approved, adjustable thermostat control

Pros Cons 11 oil-filled fins Fan noise PTC ceramic fan heater Heavier

B01N2RYSXX

7. Bajaj Majesty RX 7 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater (Black, ISI Approved)

This sleekly designed heater offers powerful yet convenient warmth for your home. With two heat settings of 1000W and 2000W, you can easily adjust the temperature to be just right. The built-in thermostat lets you select your desired heat, and the fan circulation ensures warmth reaches every corner. The cool-touch housing and handle allow for safe usage and easy movement within a room. The international styling blends in with any decor, whether installed vertically or horizontally. During warmer months, it can also function as a personal fan, making it a versatile all-season appliance for your comfort.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX 7 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Type: Heat Convector

Color: Black

Features: Adjustable thermostat control, two heat settings, ISI approved, safety features

Pros Cons Adjustable thermostat Fan noise ISI approved May not heat large rooms well

B009P2LIA0

8. Bajaj Majesty RX10 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater (White, ISI Approved)

Bring the heat with this Bajaj Majesty space heater. International design and dual heat settings allow you to dial in the warmth precisely, while an adjustable thermostat keeps the temperature just right. A powerful 2000-watt element circulates hot air throughout the room using fan-forced convection, quickly banishing winter's chill. The cool-touch housing with a built-in carry handle allows safe operation, and two-way installation gives you flexibility. This compact and stylish heater delivers comforting warmth with the push of a button. The dual functionality as a personal fan in summer makes it a versatile addition to any home that is ready to fight the cold all winter long.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX10 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Type: Heat Convector

Color: White

Features: Adjustable thermostat control, two heat settings, ISI approved, safety features

Pros Cons Adjustable thermostat Fan noise ISI approved May not heat large rooms well

B009P2LIL4

9. Bajaj Majesty RH3H Halogen Heater - Grey, Heat Settings (400 Watt, 800 Watt, 1200 Watt)

This mighty heater packs a punch of cozy heat into its stylish plastic frame. With heat settings of 400, 800, and 1200 watts, it can warm a small room in no time at all. The halogen technology delivers fast, efficient heat that radiates from the front panel for instant comfort. Simply turn the dial to select your desired heat level and let the Bajaj Majesty RH3H get to work warming your space and banishing winter's chill. Its compact size and carry handle make it perfect for small spaces like bedrooms, home offices, and more. This reliable heater has you covered with precise heat control and efficient performance that won't burn a hole in your wallet.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RH3H Halogen Heater

Wattage: Variable (400W, 800W, 1200W)

Type: Halogen Heater

Color: Grey

Features: Three halogen tubes, multiple heat settings, safety features

Pros Cons Three halogen tubes Fan noise Multiple heat settings Heavier

B09NN5K5F7

Also read:Best room heater brands in India: Top 10 heating solutions

10. Bajaj Majesty RH 13F Room Heater

This space heater brings international style and performance to warm up any room. The Bajaj Majesty RH 13F features 13 powerful fins with three heat settings up to a sizzling 2000 Watts, giving you the power to chase away winter's chill. An adjustable thermostat lets you set the perfect toasty temperature while noiseless operation ensures quiet comfort. Caster wheels make it easy to roll from room to room, so you can spread the warmth wherever you need it. Plus, a built-in handle and cord winder keeps this sleek heater neat and tidy. No matter if you need to warm up a home office, guest room or sunroom, the Bajaj Majesty RH 13F provides efficient, stylish heating with a whisper-quiet performance that won't distract from work or relaxation.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RH 13F Room Heater

Wattage: Variable

Type: Room Heater

Features: Variable heat settings, compact design, safety features

Pros Cons Variable heat settings Limited heat range

B00L7O1J1C

Top 3 features for you

Product Name Power (Watts) Heating Type Color Bajaj Blow Hot 2000 Watts Fan Heater (White/Black) 2000 Fan Heater White/Black Bajaj Majesty RX11 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater (White, ISI Approved) 2000 Convector Heater White Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater 1000 Radiant Heater Steel Bajaj RHX-2 New 800-Watt Room Heater (White) 800 Fan Heater White Bajaj Deluxe 2000 Watts Halogen Room Heater (Steel, ISI Approved), Multicolor 2000 Halogen Heater Multicolor Bajaj OFR Room Heater, 11 Fin 2500 Watts Oil Filled Room Heater with 400W PTC Ceramic Fan Heater, ISI Approved (Majesty 11F Plus Black/Golden) 2500 Oil Filled Heater Black/Golden Bajaj Majesty RX 7 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater (Black, ISI Approved) 2000 Convector Heater Black Bajaj Majesty RX10 2000 Watts Heat Convector Room Heater (White, ISI Approved) 2000 Convector Heater White Bajaj Majesty RH3H Halogen Heater - Grey, Heat Settings (400 Watt, 800 Watt, 1200 Watt) 1200 Halogen Heater Grey Bajaj Majesty RH 13F Room Heater 2000 Radiant Heater Grey

Best overall product

Bajaj Majesty RH3H Halogen Heater provides cozy warmth instantly. With three heat settings from 400 to 1200 watts, you can tailor the temperature to your liking - whether you need a gentle glow or a full-force furnace. The halogen heating elements heat up quickly and emit far-infrared rays for an even, circular warmth that envelops the whole room. Simply point the vents where you want the heat, plug it in, and watch the shivers melt away. Perfect for taking the edge off on those in-between days when it's not quite hot enough to ditch the slippers.

Value for money product

Bajaj RHX-2 New 800-Watt Room Heater from Bajaj helps you stay cozy and warm during those chilly winter nights. Ideal for small rooms like bedrooms and home offices, it provides instant heat on demand with two heat settings depending on your comfort needs. The noiseless design ensures it delivers efficient warmth without disturbing background noise. The dual safety features, including a tip-over switch and thermal fuse, help keep you and your family safe. Plus, Bajaj backs this dependable room heater with a 2-year warranty, so you can enjoy peaceful heating for years to come.

How to find the best Bajaj room heaters?

Determine Your Heating Need

Assess the size of the room or area you want to heat. The heater's wattage and coverage area should match your room size for effective heating.

Choose the Type of Room Heater

Bajaj offers different types of room heaters, including oil-filled radiators, fan heaters, and halogen heaters. Each type has its advantages, so choose one that suits your requirements.

Consider Energy Efficiency

Look for Bajaj room heaters with energy-saving features, such as adjustable heat settings, a thermostat, and a timer. Higher energy efficiency can help you save on electricity bills.

Safety Features

Ensure the heater comes with safety features like overheat protection and a tip-over switch. These features are essential for safe operation, especially if you have children or pets.

Noise Level

If you value a quiet environment, consider a Bajaj room heater known for its quiet operation, such as oil-filled radiators. Fan heaters may produce some noise due to the fan.

Portability and Design

Decide if you need a portable heater that you can easily move from room to room. Also, consider the design and aesthetics to ensure it matches your room's decor.

Read Reviews and Ratings

Research Bajaj room heater models online and read customer reviews and ratings. This can provide valuable insights into real-world performance and durability.

Check for Certifications:

Look for heaters with certifications like the BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) rating, which indicates energy efficiency levels. Higher-rated models are more energy-efficient.

Compare Prices and Features

Compare prices and features of different Bajaj room heater models to find one that offers the best value for your budget. Consider long-term energy savings as well.

Warranty and Customer Support:

Check the warranty period offered by Bajaj for the room heater. Also, consider the availability of customer support and service centers in your area.

Ask for Recommendations:

Seek recommendations from friends, family, or online communities who have experience with Bajaj room heaters. They can provide valuable insights and tips.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.