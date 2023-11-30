Small room heater for bedroom: Top 9 models under 1500

Introduction Small room heaters are what you need for small to medium-sized rooms.(Unsplash )

Nobody wants a bulkier appliance in their bedrooms, and this is true for room heaters, too. In the chilly winter months, when all you want is to create a cozy and comfortable ambiance in your bedroom, a small room heater becomes the perfect companion. These compact devices are designed to efficiently warm up small spaces while being budget-friendly, making them an ideal choice for those looking to stay warm without breaking the bank. If you're in search of the best small room heaters under ₹1500, our guide will be helpful for you.This guide will introduce you to the world of small room heaters tailored specifically for bedroom use. We understand that your bedroom is your personal space, and you don't want to clutter it with oversized heating appliances. That's why we've curated a list of the top 9 small room heaters that not only fit seamlessly into your bedroom's decor but also provide reliable and effective heating.

When choosing a small room heater, there are several factors to consider. We'll check out the various types of heaters available, including ceramic heaters, radiant heaters, and fan heaters, to help you understand which one suits your needs best. Additionally, we'll discuss the key features to look for, such as adjustable thermostat settings, safety features like overheat protection, and energy-saving modes.

Budget constraints are a common concern, and we recognize that. All the heaters featured in our list are priced under ₹1500, ensuring that you get the warmth you desire without exceeding your budget. We'll provide you with detailed insights into each model's heating capacity, energy efficiency, and user-friendliness, enabling you to make an informed decision. Moreover, we'll guide you on how to safely use these heaters, highlighting safety precautions and best practices to ensure your safety while enjoying a toasty bedroom. Our list includes a variety of options to cater to your specific requirements. So, if you're ready to transform your bedroom into a warm and cozy retreat without compromising on space or budget, let's dive into our selection of the 9 best small room heaters under ₹1500. Your ultimate bedroom comfort awaits!

Product Description

Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

Made with pure copper motor and sturdy plastic and metal construction, the Orpat OEH-1220 delivers spot heating for spaces up to 250 square feet. Switch between 1000-watt and 2000-watt settings to dial in the perfect temperature for your small to medium room. The safety mesh grill and cool-touch body ensure safe operation, while the non-sagging heating element and thermal cutoff provide safety assurance. Plug this 15A plug fan heater into a standard outlet and feel the warmth instantly spread through the air. Its efficient design and energy-saving features make it an eco-friendly option for spaces that need a little extra heating power. Perfect for the home office, guest room, or anywhere you want targeted heating without overheating the whole house.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Type: Fan Heater

Colour: White

Features: Adjustable thermostat, fan-only mode, overheat protection

Pros Cons Adjustable wattage (2000/1000 Watts) Some users may find it a bit noisy ISI certified for safety Limited heat settings Suitable for small to medium rooms Adjustable thermostat for precise control Safety tip-over switch

Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)

This powerful heater packs 2000 watts of cozy comfort into a sleek, lightweight design. The Solimo room heater features a sturdy copper-winded motor that quickly circulates warm air throughout your space, whether you place it vertically or horizontally. Choose from cool, warm or hot settings using the adjustable thermostat knob, and enjoy precise temperature control for the perfect ambiance. This portable heater is easy to move between rooms as needed as it is a light-weight model. The rust-free metal grill and plastic body ensure long-lasting durability, while built-in overheat protection ensures no risk. Simply plug into any standard 16A socket and experience soothing warmth in minutes. Ideal for small to medium rooms up to around 250 square feet, this budget-friendly space heater delivers efficient, effective heating using advanced technology in an understated design.

Specifications of Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater

Wattage: 2000/1000 Watts (adjustable)

Type: Room Heater

Certification: ISI certified

Colour: White

Ideal for small to medium room/area

Features: Adjustable thermostat, dual heat settings, safety tip-over switch

Pros Cons Compact and portable design Lower wattage (400 Watts) Easy-to-use button controls Limited heating capacity Budget-friendly

SAIELLIN- Electric Handy Room Heater with Button Controls 400 Watt Fan Room Heater (Black)

With 2000 watts of heating power and cool, warm or hot settings, it can quickly heat up any room from your living room to bathroom. The built-in overheating protection ensures safe usage while the button controls make it easy to adjust the temperature as needed. Use it as a standing heater or place it on a flat surface - it's versatile enough for any situation. The black finish gives it a stylish look that blends in with any decor. So, if you need a little extra warmth on chilly nights or want to take the edge off damp, cool air, this compact electric heater from SAIELLIN delivers reliable, efficient heating with safety features to keep you comfortable.

Specifications of SAIELLIN- Electric Handy Room Heater

Wattage: 400 Watts

Type: Fan Room Heater

Colour: Black

Features: Button controls, compact and portable design

Pros Cons Quick heating Lower wattage (500 Watts) Rust-free metal grill front Suitable for small spaces Lightweight and portable design

SUMMERCOOL Nano Carbon 500 Watts Room Heater | Quick heating | Rust-free metal grill front | Lightweight for easy portability | Can be placed vertically and horizontally

This portable powerhouse heats up any room in a flash. Made of lightweight ABS plastic with a rust-free metal grill front, the Summercool nano carbon heater quickly raises the temperature with 500 watts of cozy heat. Simply adjust the thermostat to either low or high setting based on how much warmth you need. The compact design allows you to place it vertically or horizontally for optimal airflow. When you first turn it on, you may notice a slight burning smell as the elements heat up - this is normal. The lightweight, portable design makes it easy to move from room to room as needed. Ideal for small to medium-sized spaces, this efficient heater is perfect for staying toasty on chilly days or nights without taking up much space.

Specifications of SUMMERCOOL Nano Carbon 500 Watts Room Heater

Wattage: 500 Watts

Type: Room Heater

Features: Quick heating, rust-free metal grill front, lightweight, can be placed vertically and horizontally

Pros Cons Radiant heating for focused warmth Limited wattage (1000 Watts) Quick heating No fan for even heat distribution

Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater

Instant warmth and comfort in a flash! The Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts radiant room heater provides quick heating for small spaces during chilly weather. The wire wound heating element generates radiant warmth for personalized comfort, and an adjustable thermostat lets you customize the temperature. Built with a cotton-braided cord for safety, nickel-chromium plated mesh grid for effective heating, and overheat protection, this radiant heater operates in a neat and clean manner. Featuring a durable CRCA body and a 2-year warranty, the Flashy is a reliable and safe choice for supplementary heating. Simply plug it in and enjoy the cozy radiant heat, taking the chill off any room in an instant.

Specifications of Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater

Wattage: 1000 Watts

Type: Radiant Room Heater

Pros Cons Quartz heating elements for efficiency Limited wattage (800 Watts) Low power consumption May take longer to heat larger rooms Tip-over protection for safety

Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption and Tip Over Protection (4302, Grey)

The two heating positions of this compact heater allow you to target heat exactly where you need it most, while the safety tip-over switch automatically shuts off power if accidentally knocked over. The front safety grill protects little fingers from getting too close to the heating elements inside. Made with high-quality materials in a simple gray blend, this heater is designed for low power consumption and long-lasting durability. No matter if you need a little extra warmth in the living room, bedroom, or home office, this Usha heater provides efficient, reliable heat without taking up much space.

Specifications of Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater with Low Power Consumption

Wattage: 800 Watts

Type: Quartz Heater

Features: Low Power Consumption, Tip Over Protection

Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Quick heating May be noisy on the highest setting Adjustable thermostat Limited heating range Fan-only mode for ventilation Overheat protection for safety 2000-Watt power for effective heating

Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey)

This energy-efficient heater is a must for small spaces that need a little extra warmth. With 2000 watts of power, it uses plenty of heat to quickly warm rooms up to 250 square feet. The safety mesh grill and overheat protection ensure safe operation, while the touch sensor thermal cut-off provides added peace of mind. The variable thermostat lets you adjust the temperature to your exact comfort level, and the two heat settings give you flexibility depending on how much heat you need. The 100% pure copper motor and non-sagging heating element provide durability and longevity, so you can count on this fan heater to keep you cozy for years to come. Power up this little space heater, feel the rush of warm air and transform your small room into a cozy, comfortable place.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Type: Fan Heater

Colour: Grey

Features: Adjustable thermostat, fan-only mode, overheat protection

Pros Cons Compact and portable plug-in design Lower wattage (400 Watts) Convenient wall outlet space heater Limited heating capacity Handy air blower for quick heating May not be suitable for larger rooms

EVERNEST Small Electric Handy Room Heater Compact Plug-in-Portable Wall Outlet Space Heater 400 Watts, Handy Air Warmer Blower

Simply plug it into any outlet, and instantly, the EVERNEST Handy Room Heater starts generating cozy heat. The digital display lets you set the ideal temperature, while the 12-hour timer allows you to schedule heating. Adjust the heat level from low to high as needed using the convenient push-button control. Its mini size and lightweight aluminum alloy construction mean you can take the warmth with you to the garage, office, or anywhere you want a spot of comfort. Within seconds of turning it on, the ceramic heating elements quickly generate energy-efficient warmth that fills the room. An on/off switch and two-speed settings give you full temperature control. Small yet mighty, this portable plug-in heater is an easy way to chase away the chill.

Specifications of EVERNEST Small Electric Handy Room Heater

Wattage: 400 Watts

Type: Plug-in Portable Wall Outlet Space Heater

Features: Compact design, plug-in and portable, air blower for heating

Pros Cons Double rod design for efficient heating Limited wattage (2000 Watts) Suitable for small to medium rooms May consume more power

Enamic UK Double Rod Type Heater || Priya Smart 2 Rod Electric Room Heater 2000 Watt Ideal for small to medium room/area || Make in India || QA343

This Enamic double rod heater brings efficiency and reliability to your space, infusing it with warmth and comfort. Crafted with a bright nickel chrome plated reflector and superior nickel chrome plated mesh grid, this heater delivers even heating through its 2000 watt heating elements. The ISO 9001:2015 certified manufacturing ensures that only the highest grade materials are used for maximum performance and efficiency. This heater will efficiently warm small to medium rooms while its stylish design adds a touch of sophistication. Start it and enjoy the perfect ambiance for reading a book, relaxing after a long day, or catching up with loved ones - all with the assurance that Enamic's quality and craftsmanship will keep you toasty for years to come.

Specifications of Enamic UK Double Rod Type Heater || Priya Smart 2 Rod Electric Room Heater

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Type: Electric Room Heater

Ideal for small to medium room/area

Features: Double rod design

Pros Cons Double rod design for efficient heating Limited wattage (2000 Watts) Suitable for small to medium rooms May consume more power

3 best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White) Quick heating Adjustable thermostat Fan-only mode for ventilation Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater Adjustable wattage (2000/1000 Watts) ISI certified for safety Suitable for small to medium rooms SAIELLIN- Electric Handy Room Heater Compact and portable design Easy-to-use button controls Budget-friendly SUMMERCOOL Nano Carbon 500 Watts Room Heater Quick heating Rust-free metal grill front Lightweight and portable design Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater Radiant heating for focused warmth Quick heating Compact and portable design Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater Quartz heating elements for efficiency Low power consumption Tip-over protection for safety Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey) Quick heating Adjustable thermostat Fan-only mode for ventilation EVERNEST Small Electric Handy Room Heater Compact and portable plug-in design Convenient wall outlet space heater Handy air blower for quick heating Enamic UK Double Rod Type Heater Double rod design for efficient heating Suitable for small to medium rooms Made in India

Best value for money product

There’s nothing more welcoming on a chilly winter day than a well-designed room heater to cozy up the space. Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater provides instant warmth the moment you switch it on, perfect for making smaller rooms feel comfortably heated. Customize the perfect temperature with the adjustable thermostat dial so you never feel too hot or cold. The nickel-chromium wire heating element evenly distributes warmth while staying cool to the touch, and the cotton braided cord ensures safe and reliable operation. Safety features like overheat protection and the powder-coated mesh grid give you peace of mind during use. With a two year warranty and simple, neat design, this room heater helps beat the cold while maintaining an uncluttered look.

Best overall product

Usha 2 Rod 800 Watt Quartz Heater will keep you warm without breaking the bank. The two rod style with front safety grill ensures efficient heating at an affordable price. The tip-over switch automatically shuts it off if it is accidentally knocked over, providing peace of mind. Weighing just over three pounds, this compact 800-watt heater is lightweight enough to move from room to room as needed. Simply plug it in, turn it on, and enjoy instant radiant heat, perfect for taking the chill off on cooler days and nights.

How to find the best small room heater?

To choose the ideal small room heater for your bedroom, you must take into account several factors to ensure that it meets your particular requirements and desires. Here is a step-by-step guide that can assist you in finding the best small room heater that is tailored to your needs.

Determine Your Heating Needs:Measure the size of your bedroom in square footage. Assess how cold your bedroom typically gets during the coldest months of the year.

Choose the Right Type of Heater:Consider the type of small room heater that suits your preferences:

Ceramic Heaters: Provide even heat distribution and are safe to touch, making them suitable for families with children or pets.

Radiant Heaters: Radiate heat directly to objects and people, making them efficient for spot heating.

Fan Heaters: Use a fan to distribute warm air quickly, heating the room faster.

Set Your Budget:Determine how much you are willing to spend on a small room heater. Typically, there are good options available under ₹ 1500.

1500. Consider Energy Efficiency:Look for heaters with energy-saving features like adjustable thermostat settings, multiple heat settings, and programmable timers. Energy-efficient heaters can help you save on heating costs.

Check Safety Features:Ensure the heater has safety features such as overheat protection and tip-over switches to minimize risks.

Read Reviews and Ratings: Research small room heaters online and read reviews from other customers to get insights into their performance, durability, and safety.

Size and Portability:Ensure the heater's size and design fit well in your bedroom without being obtrusive. Portable models with handles are convenient for moving the heater between rooms.

Noise Level: If you're sensitive to noise, check reviews for information on the heater's noise level. Some models operate more quietly than others.

Warranty and Customer Support:Check the warranty offered by the manufacturer. Also, consider the availability of customer support in case you encounter any issues.

Compare Prices:Compare prices from different brands and models and to find the best deal. Keep in mind that discounts and promotions may be available.

Consider Additional Features:Some small room heaters come with extra features like remote controls, oscillation for even heat distribution, and digital displays. Assess whether these features are essential for your needs.

Check for Safety Certifications:Ensure that the heater you choose has been certified by relevant safety organizations to meet safety standards.

Purchase from a Reputable Brand:Buy your small room heater from a trusted and reputable brand to ensure product authenticity and a hassle-free shopping experience.

Read the User Manual:Once you've purchased your heater, thoroughly read the user manual to understand its operation, safety instructions, and maintenance requirements.

