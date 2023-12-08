Heater price: Check out top 10 options with details on how much they cost

In the frosty embrace of North India's winters and the chilling cold waves that sweep through the hilly regions, finding the right room heater becomes a necessity rather than a luxury. With a plethora of options available, selecting the best room heater to combat these bone-chilling temperatures requires careful consideration. Get all information on heaters and all price details to prepare you for the winter.

For these extreme cold conditions, oil-filled radiators stand out as a reliable choice. They operate silently, efficiently distributing heat evenly across the room. The oil inside the radiator retains heat, allowing it to continue emitting warmth even after being switched off. These heaters are excellent for providing long-lasting comfort, making them ideal for extended periods of cold.

Another popular option is the convection heater, known for its ability to swiftly warm up a room. These heaters use a fan to circulate warm air, ensuring a rapid increase in temperature. They're effective in larger spaces and often come with adjustable settings for customized heating.

Infrared heaters are gaining traction due to their energy efficiency and targeted heat emission. They emit rays that heat objects directly without warming the air, making them suitable for immediate, focused warmth. However, they might not be as effective in larger rooms or spaces with obstacles.

Fan heaters, compact and portable, are perfect for small areas or as supplementary heating. They are quick to provide warmth but might be a bit noisy due to the fan operation. Nonetheless, their portability makes them convenient for targeted heating in specific areas.

For the hilly regions where electricity might be intermittent, or as a backup, considering gas or propane heaters is crucial. These heaters are powerful and can heat larger spaces efficiently. However, they require proper ventilation to prevent the buildup of carbon monoxide.

When selecting a room heater, safety features like tip-over protection, overheat protection, and adjustable thermostat settings are essential considerations. Always follow safety guidelines and usage instructions provided by the manufacturer to ensure safe and efficient operation.

Ultimately, the choice of the best room heater for North India's freezing winters and the icy winds of the hilly regions should be based on the specific requirements of the space, efficiency, safety features, and personal preferences for warmth and comfort during the colder months.

We have shortlisted a bunch of some of the best heaters with details on their prices. Check them out here.

1) Russell Hobbs 2500 Watts 15 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater OFR (ROR15F, Grey) | Oil Filled Radiator Electric Room Heater | ISI Approved

The Russell Hobbs 2500 Watts 15 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (ROR15F, Grey) is a reliable choice for winter comfort. With 15 fins for efficient heat distribution and a substantial 2500 Watts power capacity, it ensures quick warming in chilly spaces. This oil-filled radiator boasts ISI approval, assuring safety and quality standards. Its sleek grey design blends well with interiors while providing effective and silent heating, making it a dependable addition to beat the cold in any room.

Specifications of Russell Hobbs 2500 Watts 15 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater (ROR15F, Grey):

Power: 2500 Watts

Fin Configuration: 15 Fins for efficient heat dispersion

Heating Method: Oil-filled radiator

Colour: Grey

Certification: ISI Approved for safety standards

Pros Cons Efficient Heating: 2500 Watts power for quick and effective warmth distribution. Weight: Oil-filled heaters can be heavier and less portable. Silent Operation: Runs quietly without disturbing ambient noise. Initial Cost: Initial investment might be higher compared to some other heater types.

2) Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater (Black)

The Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater in Black is a robust winter solution. Combining 11 fins for oil-based heating with a PTC fan, it swiftly warms spaces with its 2900 Watts power. This versatile heater offers a blend of efficient heating and air circulation, ensuring rapid warmth dissemination. Its sleek black design complements various interiors, making it a powerful yet aesthetic choice for combating the cold.

Specifications of Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater in Black:

Power: 2900 Watts

Fin Configuration: 11 fins for effective oil-based heating

Heating Method: PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) Fan Heater

Colour: Black

Additional Features: Integrated fan for enhanced air circulation

Pros Cons High Power: 2900 Watts ensures rapid heating of spaces. Possibly High Energy Consumption: Higher wattage may lead to increased power consumption. Combined Heating and Fan: Blends oil-based heating with a fan for quicker warmth dispersion. Limited Portability: Oil-based heaters might be heavier and less portable.

3) Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater with Fan (Black,Oil Filled Radiator)

The Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater with Fan in Black offers efficient warmth in a sleek design. With nine fins utilizing oil-filled heating and a PTC fan, it swiftly warms spaces using its 2400 Watts power. This heater balances traditional oil-based heating with a fan for quick and even distribution of warmth. Its black finish adds a touch of elegance while ensuring effective heating, making it a versatile choice for combating winter chills.

Specifications of Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater with Fan in Black:

Power: 2400 Watts

Fin Configuration: 9 fins for efficient oil-filled heating

Heating Method: PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient) Room Heater with Fan

Color: Black

Additional Features: Integrated fan for enhanced heat dispersion

Pros Cons Efficient Heating: 2400 Watts power ensures quick warmth in spaces. Possibly High Power Consumption: Higher wattage may result in increased energy usage. Combined Heating and Fan: Utilizes oil-based heating alongside a fan for effective heat distribution. Limited Portability: Oil-filled heaters might be heavier and less portable.

4) COMFYHOME 70CM 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater for Home w/Remote, 12H Timer, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, ISI Approved, PTC Ceramic Electric Fan Heater Ideal for Small and Medium Area up to 270 sq.ft

The COMFYHOME 70CM Room Heater delivers versatile comfort with its 2000/1000 Watts power settings and PTC ceramic technology. Its 12-hour timer, remote control, and overheat/tip-over protection ensure safety and convenience. ISI approval signifies adherence to safety standards. Ideal for small to medium areas up to 270 sq. ft., this heater efficiently warms spaces. With a comprehensive feature set including ceramic technology, safety measures, and user-friendly controls, it offers effective and tailored heating solutions for cosy home environments.

Specifications of COMFYHOME 70CM Room Heater:

Power: 2000/1000 Watts (adjustable settings)

Heating Technology: PTC Ceramic Electric Fan Heater

Coverage Area: Suitable for small and medium areas up to 270 sq. ft.

Additional Features: Remote control, 12-hour timer, Overheat & Tip-over protection

Certification: ISI Approved for safety standards

Pros Cons Versatile Heating: Adjustable power settings for tailored warmth. Possibly Limited Coverage: May not be suitable for larger rooms or spaces beyond 270 sq. ft Comprehensive Safety Features: Overheat & Tip-over protection, ensuring safety during operation. Reliance on Electricity: Requires a power source, limiting usage in areas with intermittent electricity.

5) AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Home with Remote, 40° Oscillation, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, 12H Timer, Electric Heater with 2 Heat Settings (1000W/2000W) for Bedroom Indoor

The AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater offers optimal warmth with its 1000W/2000W heat settings and PTC ceramic technology. With a 40° oscillation feature and a remote for convenience, it ensures even heat distribution. Safety measures like overheat & tip-over protection guarantee secure operation. Its 12-hour timer adds scheduling flexibility. Tailored for indoor use, especially bedrooms, this heater amalgamates multiple features for efficient and safe heating solutions, catering to various preferences and comfort needs during chilly nights.

Specifications of AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater:

Power: 1000W/2000W (adjustable settings)

Heating Technology: PTC Ceramic

Oscillation: 40° oscillation for even heat dispersion

Additional Features: Remote control, Overheat & Tip-over protection, 12-hour timer

Recommended Use: Suitable for bedroom indoor heating

Pros Cons Customizable Heating: Adjustable settings for personalized warmth. Possibly Noisier Operation: Fans or oscillation might produce noticeable noise. Enhanced Safety Features: Overheat & Tip-over protection ensure secure usage. Limited Coverage: Might not be suitable for larger spaces beyond a specific room size

6) Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black)



The Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater in black offers efficient heating with its carbon-based technology. With a power output of 1000 Watts, it swiftly warms spaces while ensuring energy efficiency. Its carbon heating element provides quick and effective warmth without drying the air. The sleek black design blends seamlessly with various interiors, making it a stylish and reliable choice for keeping cozy during colder seasons, providing both functionality and aesthetics in a compact form.



Specifications of Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater in Black:

Power: 1000 Watts

Heating Technology: Carbon Heater

Colour: Black

Efficiency: Provides quick and effective warmth without drying the air

Design: Sleek and compact design for versatile placement



Pros Cons Efficient Heating: Utilizes carbon heating technology for quick warmth. Possibly Limited Coverage: May not be suitable for larger areas or rooms. Aesthetic Design: Sleek black finish adds style to spaces while providing functionality. Single Power Setting: Lack of adjustable settings might limit customization for different heating needs.

7) Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob &Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black)

The Havells Comforter Room Heater offers versatile warmth with its 2000 Watts power, adjustable thermostat knob, and adjustable air vent for customized heating. With overheat protection, it ensures safety during operation. Its white and black design seamlessly blends with interiors while offering efficient heating. This heater combines safety features with user control, allowing tailored warmth, making it a reliable choice for winter comfort, ensuring both safety and convenience in a sleek, adaptable design.

Specifications of Havells Comforter Room Heater:

Power: 2000 Watts

Safety Feature: Overheat Protection

Thermostat Control: Adjustable thermostat knob

Air Delivery: Adjustable vent for customized air dispersion

Colour: White and Black

Pros Cons Customizable Heating: Adjustable thermostat and vent for tailored warmth. Possibly Limited Portability: Larger wattage heaters might be less portable. Safety Measures: Overheat protection ensures safe usage during operation. Aesthetics Might Not Suit All: The white and black design might not fit every interior

8) Crompton Insta Delight Fan Circulator Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings (Slate Grey & Black, 2000 Watt)

The Crompton Insta Delight Fan Circulator Room Heater offers three heat settings with its 2000 Watts power for versatile warmth. Combining fan circulation and heating, it swiftly warms spaces in slate grey & black design. Its multi-setting functionality ensures adaptable heating. With a blend of power and control, this heater caters to various comfort needs during colder seasons, offering efficient heating options in a stylish, dual-tone exterior, making it a reliable choice for cozy home environments.

Specifications of Crompton Insta Delight Fan Circulator Room Heater:

Power: 2000 Watts

Heat Settings: Three adjustable heat settings

Functionality: Fan Circulator for swift warmth dispersion

Colour: Slate Grey & Black

Design: Stylish and functional dual-tone exterior

Pros Cons Versatile Heating: Three heat settings offer adaptable warmth. Possibly Noisy Operation: Fan circulator might produce noticeable noise. Effective Heat Circulation: Fan circulator ensures swift and even heat distribution. Larger Wattage Limitation: Higher power consumption may impact electricity bills.

9) Morphy Richards Orbit 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater (White)

The Morphy Richards Orbit 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater in white delivers reliable warmth with its PTC technology. Its 2000 Watts power efficiently heats spaces, offering swift and effective warmth. With a focus on functionality, safety, and aesthetics, this heater seamlessly blends into interiors while ensuring efficient heating. The PTC technology optimizes performance, making it a dependable choice for combating winter chills, providing both effective warmth and a sleek design for cozy home environments.

Specifications of Morphy Richards Orbit 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater in White:

Power: 2000 Watts

Heating Technology: PTC (Positive Temperature Coefficient)

Colour: White

Efficiency: Efficiently heats spaces with PTC technology

Design: Sleek design for seamless integration into interiors

Pros Cons Efficient Heating: Utilizes PTC technology for effective warmth. Possibly Limited Features: May lack advanced functionalities compared to other models. Aesthetic Design: White finish adds a clean and stylish look to spaces. Single Power Setting: Lack of adjustable settings might limit customization for different heating needs.

10) Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater For Home|2-Heat Settings (1000W/2000W)|Adjustable Thermostat|Dual Use|Personal Fan|Triple Safety Assurance|Best Mini Room Heater|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White

The Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater offers versatility and safety with its 1000W/2000W settings and adjustable thermostat. Serving as both a room heater and personal fan, it provides tailored warmth. Triple safety measures ensure secure operation. Its compact size, backed by a 2-year warranty, makes it an ideal choice for smaller spaces. With advanced features, dual functionality, and safety assurance, this mini room heater by Bajaj offers reliable heating and peace of mind in a sleek white design.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater:

Heat Settings: 1000W/2000W with dual settings

Thermostat: Adjustable thermostat for temperature control

Functionality: Functions as a room heater and a personal fan

Safety Features: Triple safety assurance

Warranty: 2-year warranty by Bajaj

Pros Cons Versatile Use: Doubles as a room heater and a personal fan. Possibly Noisy: Blower fan operation might generate noticeable noise. Safety Assurance: Triple safety features for secure operation. Limited Coverage: Might not be suitable for larger areas due to its compact size.

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Russell Hobbs 2500 Watts 15 Fin Oil Filled Room Heater OFR (ROR15F, Grey) ISI Approved 15 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Efficient 2500 Watts Power Consumption Havells OFR - 11Fin 2900-Watt PTC Fan Heater (Black) PTC Fan Heater 11 Fin Oil Filled Radiator High 2900 Watts Power for Quick Heating Havells OFR - 9Fin 2400-Watt PTC Room Heater with Fan (Black,Oil Filled Radiator) PTC Room Heater 9 Fin Oil Filled Radiator Added Fan for Enhanced Air Circulation COMFYHOME 70CM 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater for Home w/Remote, 12H Timer, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, ISI Approved, PTC Ceramic Electric Fan Heater Ideal for Small and Medium Area up to 270 sq.ft Remote Control 12H Timer PTC Ceramic Technology for Efficient Heating AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Home with Remote, 40° Oscillation, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, 12H Timer, Electric Heater with 2 Heat Settings (1000W/2000W) for Bedroom Indoor Remote Control Oscillation (40°) Dual Heat Settings for Versatile Use Havells Walthero 1000 Watt Carbon Heater (Black) Carbon Heater 1000 Watts Power Efficient Carbon Heating Technology Havells Comforter Room Heater 2000 Watt with Overheat Protection, Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob & Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery (White and Black) Overheat Protection Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob Adjustable Vent for Air Delivery Crompton Insta Delight Fan Circulator Room Heater with 3 Heat Settings (Slate Grey & Black, 2000 Watt) Fan Circulator 3 Heat Settings Swift 2000 Watts Power Consumption Morphy Richards Orbit 2000 Watts PTC Room Heater (White) PTC Room Heater Efficient 2000 Watts Power Consumption Morphy Richards Brand Assurance Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater For Home 2-Heat Settings (1000W/2000W) Adjustable Thermostat Dual Use

Best value for money

The Havells Comforter Room Heater stands out as the best value for money with its 2000 Watts power, overheat protection, adjustable thermostat, and customizable air vent. It combines essential features for efficient heating in a versatile design, ensuring warmth and safety while offering customizable settings at a reasonable price, making it a reliable investment for home comfort during chilly seasons.

Best overall product





The COMFYHOME 70CM Room Heater emerges as the best overall product due to its versatility, encompassing features like remote control, PTC ceramic technology, overheat protection, and a 12-hour timer. Designed for small to medium spaces, its ability to combine safety, efficient heating, and user-friendly controls in a compact form makes it an exceptional choice, ensuring warmth and convenience while offering a comprehensive set of functionalities for varied heating needs.

How to but best heater in India

To choose the best heater in India, consider the room size, preferred heating method (radiant, convection, or fan), energy efficiency, safety features, and additional functionalities like timers or remote controls. Evaluate products from reputable brands offering ISI or BIS certifications for safety standards. Assess power consumption, heating capacity, and consider user reviews for reliability. Select a heater that suits your specific needs, whether it's for a small room, energy-saving features, or advanced safety mechanisms, ensuring an optimal balance between effectiveness, safety, and convenience.

