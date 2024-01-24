Heater blower: Keep your home cosy and warm with premium and top-notch heaters

Escaping the warmth of your blanket in chilly winters is indeed a daunting task. So, how do you plan to make your life easy in the cold weather? Heater blower is the only affordable and reliable option. So, as winter's icy fingers grip our surroundings, investing in a reliable heater becomes paramount for creating a snug and inviting living space. Hence, its time to bring home a heater blower to beat the winter blues. Heater blower: Ensure a warm and comfortable indoor environment during the colder months of the year.

This article is your guide to transforming winter blues into a season of coziness. Explore a curated selection of premium and top-notch heaters, each designed to elevate your comfort and provide a haven from the winter chill. From efficient warmth to sophisticated design, these heaters promise not just heat, but an ambiance that beckons you to linger a little longer in your cocoon of comfort.

Discover the perfect heater to complement your lifestyle, ensuring that even the coldest days are met with a warm and inviting atmosphere. Bid farewell to winter's grip and welcome the warmth that these heaters bring, turning your home into a sanctuary where chilly evenings are a thing of the past. Check out our top 8 picks exclusively for you.

1. Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000W|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj| White Color

Experience targeted heating with the Bajaj blow hot portable room heater. Designed for rooms up to 250 sq ft, it boasts a compact design, two heat settings (1000W/2000W), and an automatic thermal cut-off for safety. The motor, crafted from 100% pure copper wire, ensures durability and optimal performance. Easy to move and featuring a sleek off-white finish, this heater adds warmth to your space while complementing your home decor.

Specifications Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater For Bedroom |2 Heat Settings-1000W/2000W|Ideal Room Heater For Winter|Easy Mobility|Compact Design|Auto-Thermal Cut-Off|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj| White Color

Brand: Bajaj

Special feature: Portable

Colour: Off white

Heating method: Forced air, convection

Power source: Electric

Item weight: 14400 Grams

Heat output: 2000 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable design Room size limitation Dual heat attings Relatively heavy Safety features

2. Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

The Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater in classic white ensures spot heating for rooms up to 250 sq ft. With a 100% pure copper wire motor for longevity, it features two heat settings, a safety mesh grill, and a cool-touch body for added safety. The heating element is non-sagging and stitch-type, providing a long life. This fan heater also includes safety features like thermal cut-off and overheat protection, making it an ideal choice for a cozy and secure heating experience.

Specifications of Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater (White)

Brand: Orpat

Special feature: Cord rewind

Colour: White

Form factor: Mat

Power source: Electric

Weight: 1012 Grams

Heat output: 2000 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient heating Noise level Safety features Limited room size Durable construction Plug compatibility

3. AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Home with Remote, 40° Oscillation, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, 12H Timer, Blower Heater with 2 Heat Settings (1000W/2000W) for Bedroom Indoor (White)

Boost your living space with the AEXERO 2000W PTC ceramic room heater. Boasting versatile heating modes, a 40 degree oscillation feature, and a user-friendly remote, this tower-shaped heater ensures swift warmth and total control. With intelligent energy-saving temperature control and safety features like overheat and tip-over protection, it creates a consistently warm and hazard-free environment. The 1-12 hour timer, ultra-quiet operation at 40dB, and built-in night light add convenience and customization.

Specifications of AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater for Home with Remote, 40° Oscillation, Overheat & Tip-Over Protection, 12H Timer, Blower Heater with 2 Heat Settings (1000W/2000W) for Bedroom Indoor (White)

Brand: AEXERO

Special feature: 1-12 hour timer, energy-saving temperature control

Colour: White

Form factor: Tower

Indoor/outdoor usage: Indoor

Power source: Corded electric

Heating method: Convection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile heating modes Higher initial cost Intelligent energy efficiency with temperature control Tower form factor may be bulky for smaller spaces Safety features Some users may find the 12-hour timer and oscillation unnecessary

4. GRSHUB Portable Room Heater For Home- Digital Electric Blower Heater- Handy Room Heater with Digital Display For Bedroom/Office

Enhance the warmth of your bedroom or home office with the GRS HUB Portable Room Heater. This digital electric blower heater boasts a compact design, making it perfect for on-the-go warmth. With a digital temperature display and a programmable 12-hour timer, it ensures personalized comfort. The portable heater is not only convenient but also features overheating protection for safety. Plug it in for instant heat wherever you relax, and enjoy a cozy atmosphere.

Specifications of GRSHUB Portable Room Heater For Home- Digital Electric Blower Heater- Handy Room Heater with Digital Display For Bedroom/Office

Brand: GRS HUB

Colour: Black

Mounting type: Wall mount

Power source: Corded electric

Heating method: Convection

Power: 2000 watts

Voltage: 220 - 240 volts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Portable design for easy travel Requires a 16A plug for optimal performance Digital temperature display and programmable timer Initial burning smell during the first-time usage Overheating protection for enhanced safety

5. Unleash Huracan Electric Room Fan Heater, Fan Blower Heater With Adjustable Thermostate And 100% Copper Motor (2000W, WHITE)

Featuring a powerful 100% copper motor, this 2000W heater from Unleash ensures efficient heating with adjustable thermostat control. Safety is prioritized with an auto cut off thermostat, and its lightweight design offers portability. Stay calm with less noise production, and choose between two heat settings for personalized comfort. The melt-free wire and durable ABS body add to its longevity, making it an ideal solution for small to medium-sized rooms.

Specifications of Unleash Huracan Electric Room Fan Heater, Fan Blower Heater With Adjustable Thermostate And 100% Copper Motor (2000W, WHITE)

Brand: Unleash

Special feature: Adjustable speed control, lightweight

Colour: White

Heating method: Convection

Power source: Corded electric

Mounting type: Floor mount

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Adjustable thermostat Limited room size Less noise No remote control

6. Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater For Home|2-Heat Settings (1000W/2000W)|Adjustable Thermostat|Dual Use|Personal Fan|Triple Safety Assurance|Best Mini Room Heater|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White

Experience immediate warmth with the Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater. With 2000 Watts of heating power, dual heat settings, and an adjustable thermostat, it provides customizable comfort during chilly winters. This convection heater boasts triple safety features, including a customizable thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and a thermal fuse. The dual-use functionality allows it to transform into a personal fan for cooling during the summer.

Specifications of Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater For Home|2-Heat Settings (1000W/2000W)|Adjustable Thermostat|Dual Use|Personal Fan|Triple Safety Assurance|Best Mini Room Heater|2-Yr Warranty By Bajaj|White

Brand: Bajaj

Colour: White

Form factor: Personal

Indoor/outdoor usage: Indoor

Power source: Electric

Weight: 10100 Grams

Heating method: Convection

Heat output: 2000 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful heating Size and weight Versatile use Noise level Triple safety assurance

7. Ozoy All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater, White | 1 Year Warranty - 2000 Watts Umbrella Umbrella for Men, Umberallas for Rain Big (ROOM-Heater-1)

Stay comfortably warm with the Ozoy All in one silent blower fan room heater in elegant white. This 2000 Watts Heat Convector ensures immediate warmth in chilly winters. Tailor your comfort with adjustable thermostat settings and dual heat options (1000 W/2000 W). Experience triple safety with customizable thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out, and thermal fuse. This versatile heater transforms into a cooling fan for summer comfort.

Specifications of Ozoy All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater, White | 1 Year Warranty - 2000 Watts Umbrella Umbrella for Men, Umberallas for Rain Big (ROOM-Heater-1)

Brand: Bajaj

Special feature: Durability

Colour: White

Form factor: personal

Indoor/Outdoor usage: Indoor

Power source: Electric

Heating method: Convection

Weight: 10100 Grams

Heat output: 2000 Watts

Reasons of buy Reasons to avoid 2000 Watts for quick heat May be bulky for smaller rooms Adjustable thermostat Higher wattage Triple safety for peace of mind Can be used indoor only

8. Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts

Combat the winter chill with the Havells Cista Room Heater in elegant white. With a powerful 2000 Watts heat output, this convection heater ensures warmth in any space. The cool-touch exterior and portable design make it a versatile addition to your home. Enjoy two heat settings, a cool touch body, and the convenience of indoor/outdoor use. Backed by a one-year warranty, this Havells heater guarantees reliable warmth and safety.

Specifications of Havells Cista Room Heater, White, 2000 Watts

Brand: Havells

Special feature: Cool touch exterior, portable

Colour: White

Power source: Corded electric

Heating method: Convection

Weight: 3500 Grams

Heat output: 2000 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful heating Limited heat settings Versatile usage Not touch sensor enabled Cool touch exterior

9. Orient electric Areva fan heater|2000W power|2 heating modes|Compact design |1 year replacement warranty

Stay warm and cozy this winter with the Orient Electric Areva Fan Heater. With 2000W power and two heating modes, its compact design and versatile placement options make it ideal for any room. The 100% Copper motor ensures lasting performance, and the 2300 RPM high-speed motor provides instant warmth. Adjust heat settings and enjoy safety features like a thermostat, thermal cutouts, FR-grade plastic, and overload protector.

Specifications of Orient electric Areva fan heater|2000W power|2 heating modes|Compact design |1 year replacement warranty

Brand: Orient electric

Special feature: Fast heating

Colour: White

Form factor: Pedestal

Power source: Electric

Heating method: Convection

Weight: 1200 Grams

Heat output: 2000 Watts

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast heating Limited heat settings Versatile placement options Relatively heavyweight Safety features Basic design

Top 3 features for you

Product name Form factor Heat output special feature Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater Tower 2000 Watts Auto-thermal cut-off for safety Orpat OEH-1220 2000-Watt Fan Heater Mat 2000 Watts Compact and portable design AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater Tower 2000 Watts Remote control, overheat & tip-over pProtection, 12H timer GRSHUB Portable Room Heater Wall mount 2000 Watts Digital display for easy temperature control Unleash Huracan Electric Room Fan Heater Floor mount 2000W Adjustable thermostat, 100% copper motor, dual use Bajaj Majesty RX11 Blower Fan Room Heater Mat/personal 1000W/2000W Triple safety assurance, adjustable thermostat Ozoy All in One Silent Blower Fan Room Heater Floor mount 2000W Silent operation, umbrella design for enhanced heat distribution Havells Cista Room Heater Cabinet 2000W Cool touch exterior, portable Orient Electric Areva Fan Heater Pedestal 2000W Versatile placement options, 100% Copper motor, 1-year warranty

Best value for money

The Bajaj Blow Hot Portable Room Heater emerges as the best value for money, offering two heat settings (1000W/2000W), auto-thermal cut-off for safety, and a compact design. With a 2-year warranty, this heater ensures reliable warmth during winters without compromising on budget-friendly efficiency.

Best overall product

The AEXERO 2000W PTC Ceramic Room Heater stands out as the best overall heater. With a remote control, 40° oscillation, overheat & tip-over protection, and a 12-hour timer, it combines advanced features for comprehensive control. Ideal for bedrooms, its 2 heat settings (1000W/2000W) cater to varying temperature needs, making it a versatile and efficient choice.

How to find the best heater blower

To discover the best heater blower, consider factors such as wattage, heat output, special features, and safety measures. Assess your room size to match the heater's capacity, and prioritize safety features like overheat protection. Reading user reviews and expert opinions can provide insights into durability and performance. Additionally, compare prices to ensure that the chosen heater offers the desired features within your budget.

