Best 5 star water heater: Top 10 energy-saving picks from Crompton, AO Smith, V-Guard, Bajaj, Racold for hot water

A 5-star water heater combines top-notch energy efficiency with excellent performance, making it ideal for environmentally conscious households. Its advanced technology ensures rapid heating while consuming minimal electricity, helping reduce energy bills. Designed for durability, it features corrosion-resistant materials that enhance longevity and reliability. Best 5 star water heater: Save energy and reduce bills with 5-star water heaters offering efficiency, safety, and durability.

The 5-star rating guarantees optimal energy savings, aligning with sustainable living practices. Most models include smart features like temperature control, safety measures, and user-friendly interfaces for effortless operation. These water heaters are suitable for various needs, from quick showers to long baths, providing consistent hot water. Compact and stylish, they blend seamlessly into modern home interiors.

Why choose a 5-star water heater? It’s an investment in quality, efficiency, and sustainability. Save money while enjoying uninterrupted hot water and contributing to a greener planet. Perfect for homes that value comfort and eco-friendliness.

We have bunched together a group of 10 5 star water heater. Check them out here.

The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5-Star Storage Water Heater offers excellent energy efficiency, winning the National Energy Conservation Award 2023. With a durable copper heating element, advanced 3-level safety features, and a rust-proof design, it ensures long-lasting performance. Ideal for medium-sized households, it provides reliable hot water while saving electricity. Its robust warranty and eco-conscious features make it a dependable choice for sustainable and comfortable living.

Specifications of Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres, ideal for medium-sized families.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rated with low electricity consumption.

Safety Features: Advanced 3-level safety with thermostat and thermal cut-out.

Heating Element: Durable copper heating element for rapid heating.

Warranty: 7-year tank warranty, 2-year product warranty.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy Saver: Highly efficient, winning the National Energy Conservation Award 2023. Limited Capacity: May not suffice for larger households. Durable Build: Robust design with a rust-proof body. Preheating Time: Slightly longer heating time for full capacity.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate its energy efficiency, reliable safety features, and sturdy build. Some mention the heating time could improve, but overall satisfaction is high.

Why choose this product

Choose the Crompton Arno Neo for award-winning efficiency, reliable safety, and long-lasting durability, making it a trusted choice for eco-conscious households.

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 15-Litre Water Heater offers excellent energy efficiency with a BEE 5-star rating. Its Blue Diamond glass-lined tank ensures durability and corrosion resistance, ideal for high-rise buildings with high water pressure. The compact, wall-mounted design fits seamlessly into any space. Reliable performance, low power consumption, and enhanced durability make it an excellent choice for households prioritising efficiency and long-lasting quality in their water heating solutions.



Specifications of AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS BEE 5 Star

Capacity: 15 litres, suitable for medium-sized households.

Energy Efficiency: BEE 5-star rated for low power consumption.

Tank Material: Blue Diamond glass-lined tank for enhanced durability and corrosion resistance.

Compatibility: Designed for high-rise buildings with high-pressure resistance.

Installation: Wall-mounted vertical design for compact spaces.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable Tank: Blue Diamond technology ensures longer life and rust resistance. Limited Colour Options: Available in a standard design only. Energy-Saving: Highly efficient with reduced electricity bills. Installation Fees: Professional installation may incur additional charges.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers praise its durability, energy efficiency, and suitability for high-pressure water systems. Some note the installation process could be smoother, but satisfaction is generally high.

Why choose this product

The AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 combines superior durability, energy savings, and high-pressure resistance, making it perfect for high-rise homes prioritising performance and reliability.

Also read: Best 10-litre geysers for your home in 2024: Top 10 instant and energy-saving options

The Crompton Amica Pro 25-Litre Water Heater offers exceptional energy efficiency with its 5-star rating and quick heating via a powerful 2000W element. Its superior glassline-coated tank ensures durability, while the rust-proof plastic body adds longevity. With advanced 3-level safety features, it’s ideal for large households. Stylish in white and blue, this water heater combines performance, reliability, and safety for a comfortable and energy-efficient bathing experience.



Specifications of Crompton Amica Pro 25-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Capacity: 25 litres, suitable for larger households.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rated for reduced power consumption.

Tank Material: Superior glassline-coated tank for enhanced durability.

Heating Element: Powerful 2000W heating element for quick water heating.

Body Material: Rust-proof plastic body for long-lasting performance.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast Heating: The 2000W element ensures rapid hot water availability. Bulky Size: May require larger wall space for installation. Safety Features: Advanced 3-level safety for protection against overheating and pressure. Limited Colour Options: Only available in white and blue.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate its large capacity, quick heating, and durable tank. Some mention the installation process could improve, but the product's efficiency and safety features receive praise.

Why choose this product

The Crompton Amica Pro is perfect for large households, offering fast heating, durability, and energy efficiency. Its robust safety features ensure reliable performance, making it a trusted choice.

The V-Guard Divino 15-Litre Water Heater offers excellent energy efficiency with its 5-star rating and advanced safety features. Its vitreous enamel-coated tank ensures durability, especially in hard water conditions. Designed for high-rise buildings, it handles high pressure with ease. Combining reliability, corrosion resistance, and energy savings, this water heater is ideal for small to medium households seeking a dependable, long-lasting, and eco-friendly water heating solution.

Specifications of V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating

Capacity: 15 litres, ideal for small to medium households.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating for reduced electricity bills.

Tank Material: Vitreous enamel-coated tank for corrosion resistance.

Safety Features: Advanced multi-layered safety with thermal cut-out and pressure release valve.

Compatibility: Designed for hard water usage and high-rise building water pressure.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable Tank: The vitreous enamel coating resists rust and extends tank life. Capacity Limit: Not suitable for larger households. Energy-Saving: Efficient heating with a 5-star energy rating. Design Choices: Available only in a standard white finish.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers commend its suitability for hard water and high-rise buildings, along with its energy efficiency and robust build. A few users mention installation costs as a drawback.

Why choose this product

The V-Guard Divino is perfect for homes in high-rise buildings or areas with hard water. Its durability, safety features, and energy savings ensure a reliable, long-lasting water heating solution.

Also read: Best water heaters Nov 2024: Unlock 10 next-level models for endless hot water, advance performance, and smart savings

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Water Heater is perfect for large households, offering 5-star energy efficiency and advanced safety systems. Designed for high-rise buildings, it handles high-pressure water with ease. Its robust build, comprehensive warranty (10 years on the tank), and multiple safety features ensure long-lasting, reliable performance. Combining durability, efficiency, and security, it’s an excellent choice for energy-conscious households prioritising quality and peace of mind.

Specifications of Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater For Home| 5-Star Rated Geyser

Capacity: 25 litres, ideal for large households.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rated for superior energy savings.

Safety Features: Multiple safety systems, including thermostat, thermal cut-out, and pressure release valve.

Build Quality: Durable design suitable for high-rise buildings and high-pressure water.

Warranty: 10-year tank, 6-year heating element, and 4-year product warranty.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Extensive Warranty: Offers long-term peace of mind with comprehensive coverage. Installation Charges: Professional installation may incur extra costs. Safety First: Equipped with multiple safety systems for secure operation. Bulky Size: May not suit smaller bathrooms or spaces.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers praise its durability, energy efficiency, and suitability for high-rise buildings. Some mention the need for professional installation as a minor inconvenience. Overall, reviews are positive.

Why choose this product

The Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti offers energy efficiency, advanced safety, and excellent durability. Perfect for large households, it’s a reliable, long-term investment with unmatched warranty support.

Also read: Best Racold geysers in India: Explore top 8 efficient and reliable options for superior heating and energy savings

The Racold BUONO PRO NXG 25L Water Heater offers 5-star energy efficiency and a durable rust-proof ABS body with a titanium coating. Designed for large households, it provides efficient heating and three safety levels, including thermal cut-out and pressure release valve. The free standard installation and pipes add convenience. Ideal for bathrooms, its robust construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it a reliable and energy-efficient choice for your home.

Specifications of Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 25L - Free Standard Installation & Pipes, 5 Star Rated

Capacity: 25 litres, suitable for large households.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rated for energy savings.

Body Material: Rust-proof ABS body with titanium coating for enhanced durability.

Safety Features: 3 safety levels including thermal cut-out and pressure release valve.

Installation: Free standard installation and pipes included.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durable Construction: Titanium-coated rust-proof body ensures long-lasting performance. Large Size: May require more space for installation in smaller bathrooms. Free Installation: Standard installation and pipes included, adding convenience. Heating Time: Slightly longer preheating time compared to some models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the efficient heating, rust-proof body, and free installation. The 5-star energy rating is widely praised for cost savings, though some mention that the size may not fit all bathrooms.

Why choose this product

The Racold BUONO PRO NXG offers excellent energy efficiency, durability with a rust-proof titanium-coated body, and three safety levels, making it a reliable and convenient choice for large households.

The Hindware Atlantic Xceed 15L Electric Water Heater offers 5-star energy efficiency and a corrosion-resistant, glass-lined tank for enhanced durability. Its wall-mounted design saves space, making it ideal for small to medium-sized households. With a 2-year product warranty and efficient performance, it ensures reliable hot water while reducing energy bills. Perfect for homes seeking an eco-friendly, long-lasting, and compact water heater for everyday use.

Specifications of hindware smart appliances Atlantic Xceed 15L 5-Star Rated Electric Water Heater

Capacity: 15 litres, suitable for small to medium-sized households.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rated for reduced energy consumption.

Tank Material: Corrosion-resistant, highly durable glass-lined tank for longer life.

Installation: Wall-mounted design for space-saving installation.

Warranty: 2-year product warranty for added peace of mind.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Durability: Glass-lined tank prevents corrosion, enhancing lifespan. Limited Capacity: May not suffice for larger households. Energy Saving: 5-star rating ensures low energy consumption, reducing electricity bills. Installation Fees: Professional installation may involve additional charges.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate its energy efficiency, durability, and compact design. Some note that the 15L capacity is ideal for smaller families, but larger households may require a bigger model.

Why choose this product

The Hindware Atlantic Xceed 15L Water Heater offers a perfect blend of energy efficiency, durability, and space-saving design. Ideal for small to medium households, it provides reliable hot water and long-lasting performance.

The Polycab Celestia 15L Water Heater offers 5-star energy efficiency, ensuring lower electricity bills. Its enhanced safety features provide secure operation, while the temperature control knob allows for precise adjustments. Ideal for small to medium households, it comes with free installation for added convenience. The rust-proof tank ensures durability, making it a reliable and energy-efficient choice for daily hot water needs in a compact design.

Specifications of Polycab Celestia 5-Star 15L Water Heater (Geyser)

Capacity: 15 litres, ideal for small to medium-sized households.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rating for lower electricity consumption.

Safety Features: Enhanced safety features for secure operation.

Temperature Control: Convenient temperature control knob for precise adjustments.

Installation: Free installation provided for added convenience.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy Efficient: 5-star rating ensures reduced electricity bills. Limited Capacity: Not suitable for large households. Enhanced Safety: Includes multiple safety features for peace of mind. Design: Only available in a white colour, limiting style options.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate the efficient heating, easy installation, and energy savings. Many users highlight its safety features, but some feel it may be too small for larger families.

Why choose this product

The Polycab Celestia 15L Water Heater offers a combination of energy efficiency, enhanced safety, and easy installation, making it a great choice for small to medium households seeking a reliable and affordable water heater.



The Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro 25L Water Heater is perfect for larger households, offering 5-star energy efficiency and high-pressure compatibility (8-bar) for use in high-rise buildings. Its epoxy-coated tank ensures durability and corrosion resistance. With a 5-year tank warranty, it provides long-lasting reliability and value. This water heater combines performance, energy savings, and robust construction, making it an ideal choice for those seeking efficient and reliable hot water solutions in modern homes.

Specifications of Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro| 25L Storage Water Heater| High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank |5 Star rated

Capacity: 25 litres, ideal for larger households.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rated for energy savings.

Tank Material: High-pressure epoxy-coated tank for enhanced durability.

Pressure Compatibility: Suitable for 8-bar pressure, ideal for high-rise buildings.

Warranty: 5 years tank warranty for peace of mind.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High Pressure Compatibility: Perfect for high-rise buildings with 8-bar pressure. Larger Size: May not be suitable for small bathrooms due to its size. Durable Tank: Epoxy-coated tank increases longevity and corrosion resistance. Installation Fees: Professional installation may incur additional charges.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers appreciate its high-pressure compatibility, energy efficiency, and durability. Many highlight its suitability for high-rise buildings, while a few note that the size may not fit in compact spaces.

Why choose this product

The Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro 25L Water Heater offers excellent energy efficiency, high-pressure compatibility, and a durable epoxy-coated tank, making it a reliable and long-lasting choice for larger households or high-rise buildings.

The Haier Precis-Pro 10L Water Heater combines energy efficiency and safety with its 5-star rating and 8 advanced safety levels. Its shock-proof ABS body and glass-lined tank ensure durability, while the compact 10L capacity suits small households. Ideal for high-rise buildings, it includes a temperature indicator and free pipe installation, offering convenience and performance. A reliable choice for those seeking an energy-efficient, secure, and space-saving water heating solution.

Specifications of Haier Precis-Pro 10-L 5 Star Storage Wall Mount Water Heater(Geyser)

Capacity: 10 litres, ideal for small to medium-sized households.

Energy Efficiency: 5-star rated for reduced energy consumption.

Safety Features: 8 safety levels, including thermal cut-out and pressure release valve.

Tank Material: Glass-lined tank for enhanced durability and rust resistance.

Body Material: Shock-proof ABS body, suitable for high-rise buildings.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive Safety: Equipped with 8 safety levels for secure operation. Limited Capacity: 10L may not be enough for larger families. Compact Design: Perfect for smaller bathrooms with limited space. Installation Charges: While pipe installation is free, professional installation might incur additional fees.

What are buyers saying on Amazon

Buyers praise its compact design, energy efficiency, and multiple safety features. Many appreciate the free pipe installation, but some note that the 10L capacity may be insufficient for larger families.

Why choose this product

The Haier Precis-Pro 10L Water Heater offers energy savings, robust safety features, and durable construction. Ideal for small to medium households, it's a reliable and compact choice for high-rise buildings and secure hot water.

What is the 5-star rating in geyser?

A 5-star rating in geysers indicates high energy efficiency, meaning the appliance consumes less electricity while providing effective heating. It helps reduce power bills, making it an eco-friendly and cost-effective choice for households seeking reliable hot water solutions.

Which is better, a 3 star or a 5-star geyser?

A 5-star geyser is better than a 3-star one as it offers higher energy efficiency, consuming less electricity and reducing utility bills over time. While a 3-star geyser is less expensive upfront, a 5-star model saves more in the long run.

Which geyser is better, 4 star or 5-star?

A 5-star geyser is generally better than a 4-star one, offering superior energy efficiency and lower electricity consumption. While both are energy-efficient, the 5-star model provides greater savings on electricity bills and is more eco-friendly in the long run.

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best 5 star water heater

Capacity: Choose a water heater with the appropriate capacity for your household needs. A 15-25L capacity is ideal for small to medium families, while larger households may require higher capacities.

Energy efficiency: Look for a 5-star rated model to ensure maximum energy savings. This will help reduce electricity consumption, lowering your bills.

Safety features: Ensure the water heater has essential safety features like thermal cut-out, pressure release valves, and anti-corrosion technology to ensure long-term, secure operation.

Durability: Opt for a model with a rust-proof tank, preferably glass-lined or enamel-coated, for enhanced longevity and performance.

Warranty: Check the warranty period for the tank, heating element, and overall product, ensuring peace of mind.

Top 3 features of best 5 star water heater

Best 5-Star Water Geysers Special Feature Wattage Colour Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023 2000W White AO Smith HSE-SHS-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank, Suitable for High Rise Buildings 2000W White Crompton Amica Pro 25-L, 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater Glassline Coated Tank, Powerful 2000W Heating Element, Rust Proof Plastic Body 2000W White and Blue V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating, Advanced Multi-Layered Safety, Suitable for Hard Water 2000W White Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater Multiple Safety Systems, For High Rise Buildings, 10-Year Tank Warranty 2000W White Racold BUONO PRO NXG Storage Water Heater 25L Free Standard Installation, Rust Proof Body with Titanium Coating 2000W White Hindware Smart Appliances Atlantic Xceed 15L 5-Star Rated Electric Water Heater Corrosion Resistant Glass Lined Tank, Wall Mounting 2000W White Polycab Celestia 5-Star 15L Water Heater Enhanced Safety, Rust Proof Tank, Temperature Control Knob, Free Installation 2000W White Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro 25L Storage Water Heater High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank, 8 Bar Pressure Compatibility, 5-Year Tank Warranty 2000W White Haier Precis-Pro 10-L 5 Star Storage Wall Mount Water Heater Shock Proof, Glasslined Tank, 8 Safety Levels, Suitable for High Rise Buildings 2000W White

Best value for money 5 star water heater

The V-Guard Divino 15L 5-Star Geyser offers excellent value for money. With advanced multi-layered safety, a vitreous enamel tank coating, and compatibility with high-rise buildings, it provides durability, efficient heating, and enhanced protection. Its affordability, combined with reliable performance, makes it a top choice for cost-conscious buyers.

Best overall 5 star water heater

The Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5-Star Water Heater stands out as the best overall product, offering exceptional energy efficiency, advanced 3-level safety, and a robust design. It is recognised with the National Energy Conservation Award 2023, making it a reliable, eco-friendly, and secure choice for any household.

FAQs on 5 star water heater What does a 5-star rating mean for a water heater? A 5-star rating indicates that the water heater is highly energy-efficient, consuming less electricity while providing effective heating. It helps reduce energy bills and is more environmentally friendly.

How do I choose the right size water heater? Choose a water heater based on your household’s hot water needs. A 10-15L model is suitable for small families, while 25L or higher is ideal for larger households.

Are 5-star water heaters more expensive? 5-star water heaters may have a higher initial cost but save money in the long term due to their energy efficiency, lowering electricity bills.

How long does a 5-star water heater last? A well-maintained 5-star water heater can last 8-12 years, depending on the brand and usage conditions.

Can a 5-star water heater be used in high-rise buildings? Yes, many 5-star rated water heaters are designed for high-rise buildings, offering high-pressure compatibility and advanced safety features to work effectively at greater heights.

