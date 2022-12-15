Story Saved
10 best JBL headphones: A complete buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 15, 2022 22:00 IST
JBL is a leading brand of headphones with functional features such as auto-off timers and music sharing. Check out the best JBL headphones in this article.

JBL headphones offer top-notch sound experience.

As one of the leading audio brands, JBL has a vast collection of headphones. From premium quality over-the-ear headphones to super cheap earbuds, there is always a suitable JBL product for every user, regardless of your lifestyle and budget. If you want a set of bass-forward, soothing sound characteristic headphones, the ones from JBL are a great option.

So, here's a list of the top 10 best JBL headphones to help you decide on the ones that will be perfect for your listening requirements.

1. JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones

JBL Endurance RunBT Bluetooth earphones in flexible 2-way design allow you to wear them either behind-the-ear or in-ear. Designed to outlast and endure intensive indoor and outdoor workout sessions in all weather conditions, they will also help you enjoy music wirelessly from any mobile device. Other exclusive features include magnetic buds, hands-free calls, and voice assistance.

Price: Rs. 1,769

Form Factor: In-Ear

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery

Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices

Connector Type: Wireless

Product Dimensions: 3.6 x 9.5 x 16.1 centimetres

Special Features: Magnetic Earbuds, Flexsoft Eartips, Twist Lock Technology, and Fliphook

Weight: 1 g

ProsCons
Good sound qualityBattery backup is just 4 to 5 hours
Easy to plugWire is short in length
Comfortable fit 
cellpic
JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Mic, Sweatproof, Flexsoft eartips, Magnetic Earbuds, Fliphook & TwistLock Technology, Voice Assistant Support (Black)
30% off 2,099 2,999
Buy now

2. JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones

40 mm dynamic drivers deliver the signature sound JBL Quantum is known for in these headphones. Its signature audio design lets you experience the loudest explosions and the tiniest footsteps. The detachable voice focus directional boom mic comes with a mute option to deliver crystal-clear communications.

Price: Rs. 2,605

Form Factor: Over-Ear

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Compatible Devices: All Gaming Platforms, Windows Sonic Spatial Sound in Windows 10 PC and Xbox One Consoles

Connector Type: Wired

Product Dimensions: 23 x 25 x 10 centimetres

Special Features: Windshield foam for the microphone, safety sheet, and detachable mic

Weight: 220 g

ProsCons
Amazing sound qualityNot worth the money
Fantastic mic clarity, Splash protection bodyAverage build quality
Scratch-resistant glass protectionEar cups and headbands are small and uncomfortable
Well-defined and clear audio. Easy sound adjustmentNot ideal for multitasking or gaming
cellpic
JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with mic for PC, Mobile, Laptop, PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, VR (Blue)
35% off 2,617 3,999
Buy now

3. JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with Mic

Comfortable and lightweight, the JBL C100SI In-Ear headphones come with true JBL bass and voice assistant. With these headphones, experience the deepened notes to make your regular musical journey more appealing. The premium quality metallic finish, 1-button remote, and 3.5 mm gold plated jack are also noteworthy.

Price: Rs. 599

Form Factor: In-Ear

Batteries: No batteries required

Compatible Devices: Laptops, audio players, tablets, and mobile phones

Connector Type: Wired

Product Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 17.5 centimetres

Special Features: Microphone available

Weight: 50 g

ProsCons
Good build qualityNo volume buttons near the mic
Excellent bassWire can tangle anytime. Tiny mic
Good quality mic . Value for moneyEarbuds keep falling off due to their unusual shape
cellpic
JBL C100SI Wired In Ear Headphones with Mic, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-function Remote, Premium Metallic Finish, Angled Buds for Comfort fit (Red)
50% off 649 1,299
Buy now

4. JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic

These headphones from JBL reproduce impressive, precise sound. It punches out powerful deep bass and lets players listen to their favourite music wirelessly from any Bluetooth device. With up to 11 hours of constant audio playback on one charge, the headphones offer enough battery to last throughout the day.

Price: Rs. 2,499

Form Factor: On-Ear

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices

Connector Type: Wireless

Product Dimensions:18.5 x 7.6 x 15 Centimetres

Special Features: Flat foldable, lightweight and portable

Weight: 300 g

ProsCons
Strong buildBass is not good
Great sound qualityNoise cancellation feature is missing
Has music and call controls 
Comfortable over the ears 
cellpic
JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On Ear Headphones with Mic, Pure Bass, Portable, Lightweight & Flat Foldable, Voice Assistant Support for Mobiles (Black)
29% off 2,499 3,499
Buy now

5. JBL Tune 500BT by Harman Powerful Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These on-ear headphones by JBL boast a noise-cancelling feature, double-figure battery life and wireless Bluetooth connectivity. They look pretty appealing with their hardwearing finish and preferable sound quality and carry a lot of power and 16 hours of playtime. They also feature multi-point connections allowing users to switch between two devices easily.

Price: Rs. 3,179

Form Factor: On-Ear

Batteries: 1 Lithium Metal battery

Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices

Connector Type: Wireless

Product Dimensions: 22.4 x 5 x 20.5 Centimetres

Special Features: Microphone, volume control and wireless

Weight: 155 g

ProsCons
Impressive detailsVery heavy
Good battery lifeAggressive balance
Good ANCCan scratch easily
 Overbearing bass
cellpic
JBL Tune 500BT by HarmanPowerful Bass Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Mic, 16 Hours Playtime & Multi Connect Connectivity (White)
16% off 3,189 3,799
Buy now

6. JBL C50HI, Wired in-Ear Headphones with Mic

Compatible with all Android devices, the JBL C50HI comes with a voice assistant that lets you activate Google Assistant for convenient usage. Comfortable and lightweight, these headphones will surely help you make a statement wherever you go. Its one-button universal remote with a noise-isolation mic enables you to manage calls effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 499

Form Factor: In-Ear

Batteries: Batteries not required

Compatible Devices: All Android devices

Connector Type: Wired

Product Dimensions: 6 x 3 x 17.5 Centimetres

Special Features: L-shaped 3.5 mm jack, one-button multi-function remote and noise isolation

Weight: 13 g

ProsCons
Super-balanced soundBuilt quality should improve
Comfortable for the ears even after prolonged useAverage wire quality
Decent performance for regular useThe bass is not very deep
Great value for money, Lightweight 
cellpic
JBL C50HI, Wired in Ear Headphones with Mic, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Lightweight & Comfortable fit (Black)
50% off 499 999
Buy now

7. JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

These headphones are compact and can be folded down and stashed in a bag or coat pocket. With an impressive battery life of 15 hours with Bluetooth and activated noise cancelling, they cut out plenty of noise because of their sleek design. And charging the headphones for just 5 minutes will give you 3 hours of extra playtime.

Price: Rs. 4,499

Form Factor: Over-Ear

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices

Connector Type: Wireless

Product Dimensions: 20.5 x 6.2 x 22.3 Centimetres

Special Features: AUX & Voice Assistant support; wireless Bluetooth 5.0 and dual pairing

Weight: 220 g

ProsCons
Clear and open soundBalance skewed to bass
Deep bass 
Stylish design 
cellpic
JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
13% off 4,799 5,499
Buy now

8. JBL Tune 500, Wired On-Ear Headphones with Mic

These JBL headphones are famous for their powerful and top-quality sound, pure bass, one-button universal remote and 32 mm JBL drivers. The padded headband and soft ear cushions make these headphones comfortable and lightweight while also being foldable for convenient portability.

Price: Rs. 1,999

Form Factor: On-Ear

Batteries: Batteries not required

Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices

Connector Type: Wired

Product Dimensions: 22.4 x 5 x 20.5 Centimetres

Special Features: Tangle-free cord; volume control and microphone

Weight: 148 g

ProsCons
Comfortable on the earsPoor noise cancellation
Convertible for easy storageLow bass
Good sound and build qualityNot suitable for calls and meetings
cellpic
JBL Tune 500, Wired On Ear Headphone with Mic, Headphones for Work from Home, Conference Calls, Online Learning & Teaching, JBL Pure Bass Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote (Blue)
20% off 1,999 2,499
Buy now

9. JBL Tune 700BT by Harman, 27-Hours Playtime with Quick Charging, Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

With impressive JBL Pure Bass Sound, the JBL Tune 700BT headphones offer maximum comfort owing to their lightweight, over-the-ear design. Manage sound and take call hands-free, all thanks to its convenient buttons on the ear cups that activate Voice Assistants for on-the-go support. Enjoy your favourite music throughout the day, thanks to 27 hours of battery life.

Price: Rs. 4,499

Form Factor: Over-Ear

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery

Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices

Connector Type: Wireless

Product Dimensions: 20.5 x 6.2 x 22.3 Centimetres

Special Features: Quick charging; multi-point connection; 27 hours of continuous playtime; use 2 Bluetooth devices simultaneously and detachable audio cable.

Weight: 220 g

ProsCons
Great sound qualityMediocre performance
Noise cancellation available 
Decent value for the money 
cellpic
JBL Tune 700BT by Harman, 27-Hours Playtime with Quick Charging, Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Dual Pairing, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (White)
Check Price on Amazon

10. JBL Tune 510BT, On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic

With these headphones, stream powerful, pure bass sound. Comfortable to wear and easy to use, they offer 40 hours of playback and 2 hours of additional battery power. And all these you get by charging it for only 5 minutes with a USB-C charging cable. If you get a call while watching a video on another device, this JBL Tune headphone seamlessly switches to your phone. These Bluetooth 5.0-enabled headphones let you connect to Google or Siri without your mobile.

Price: Rs. 2,899

Form Factor: On-Ear

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery

Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices

Connector Type: Wireless

Product Dimensions: 27 x 23 x 26 Centimetres

Special Features: Wireless Bluetooth; voice assistant support and dual pairing

Weight: 160 g

ProsCons
Decent look and performanceAverage sound quality
Great treble 
Value for money 
Fits comfortably without any pressure on the ears 
cellpic
JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)
22% off 3,499 4,499
Buy now

Price of JBL headphones at a glance:

ProductPrice
JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth EarphonesRs. 1, 769
JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming HeadphonesRs. 2, 605
JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with MicRs. 599
JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On-Ear Headphones with MicRs. 2, 499
JBL Tune 500BT by Harman Powerful Bass Wireless On-Ear HeadphonesRs. 3, 179
JBL C50HI, Wired in-Ear Headphones with MicRs. 499
JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesRs. 4, 499
JBL Tune 500, Wired On-Ear Headphones with MicRs. 1, 999
JBL Tune 700BT by Harman, 27-Hours Playtime with Quick Charging, Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesRs. 4, 499
JBL Tune 510BT, On-Ear Wireless Headphones with MicRs. 2, 899

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Form FactorBatteriesConnector Type
JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth EarphonesIn-Ear1 Lithium Ion batteryWireless
JBL Quantum 100, Wired Over Ear Gaming HeadphonesOver-Ear1 Lithium Polymer batteryWired
JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphones with MicIn-EarBatteries not requiredWired
JBL T460BT by Harman, Wireless On-Ear Headphones with MicOn-Ear1 Lithium Polymer batteryWireless
JBL Tune 500BT by Harman Powerful Bass Wireless On-Ear HeadphonesOn-Ear1 Lithium Metal batteryWireless
JBL C50HI, Wired in-Ear Headphones with MicIn-EarBatteries not requiredWired
JBL Tune 710BT by Harman, 50 Hours Playtime with Quick Charging Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesOver-Ear1 Lithium Polymer batteryWireless
JBL Tune 500, Wired On-Ear Headphones with MicOn-EarBatteries not requiredWired
JBL Tune 700BT by Harman, 27-Hours Playtime with Quick Charging, Wireless Over-Ear HeadphonesOver-Ear1 Lithium Polymer batteryWireless
JBL Tune 510BT, On-Ear Wireless Headphones with MicOn-Ear1 Lithium Ion batteryWireless

Best value for money

Available at an affordable range of Rs. 499 only, JBL C5HI in-ear headphones offer convenient usage with a voice assistant feature that activates Google Assistant. Within this price range, you cannot expect any other headphones in the market to be as comfortable and feature-rich as those from JBL. The best thing is it is only 13 grams, so you can easily carry it everywhere.

Best overall

The JBL Tune 710BT headphones are the best overall product in this list of 10 best JBL headphones because they offer decent sound quality; stylish design; deep bass, and other smart features within an affordable range of Rs. 4,499. Compact and comfortable, users can easily carry these headphones along in small pockets and bags.

How to find the best JBL headphones?

A few things you must note when searching for the best JBL headphones are as follows:

Sound Quality:Undoubtedly, all JBL headphones offer excellent audio performance at an affordable price. But before committing to any pair, know the difference between JBL Pro sound and JBL Signature. While the former delivers an entertaining and powerful listening experience with boosted bass, the Pro sound is more detail-rich and balanced.

Companion App:Always opt for JBL headphones with a companion app that lets you customise sound and its controls. Also, the companion app keeps the product's features and firmware updated.

Additional Features:Check the updated Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, a future-proof USB-C connector for charging and robust battery life.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

