Best headphones with microphone: Check out the top 9 trustworthy options for gaming, work, and everyday use

In today's bustling world, our ears are constantly exposed to a symphony of sounds. Whether it's tuning into virtual meetings, catching up on podcasts during a commute, or simply enjoying some music at home, having a reliable headphone with a microphone has become an indispensable accessory. Whether you're navigating the demands of the office, working remotely from home, or embarking on a journey, the right headphones can make all the difference in enhancing your audio experience. Unlock your audio potential with the ultimate blend of sound and clarity offered by the best headphones with microphone.

But with the variety of brands and models saturating the market, selecting the perfect pair can be a challenging task. Fear not, for we've undertaken the challenge of sifting through the abundance of options to present you with a curated selection of the finest headphones with microphones available. Our aim? To alleviate the stress of choice and provide you with peace of mind in your decision-making process.

These headphones not only promise exceptional audio quality but also boast features designed to cater to the diverse needs of modern-day users. From noise-cancellation technology for uninterrupted focus to ergonomic designs ensuring comfort during prolonged wear, each option offers a unique blend of functionality and style.

So, without waiting any longer, we welcome you to check out our carefully selected top choices. With amazing sound quality and many useful features, these headphones will definitely make your listening experience much better.

1.

boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic, Upto 15 Hours Playback, 40MM Drivers, Padded Ear Cushions, Integrated Controls and Dual Modes(Luscious Black)

Immerse yourself in the rhythm of your favourite tunes with the boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones. Dive into music for up to 15 hours on a single charge, thanks to its long-lasting battery life. Feel the power of crisp, immersive sound delivered by 40mm dynamic drivers, ensuring every beat resonates with clarity. Sink into comfort with plush padded ear cushions that provide hours of fatigue-free listening. Seamlessly navigate through your playlist with integrated controls, allowing you to adjust volume, change tracks, and take calls effortlessly. Switch between Bluetooth and AUX modes for versatile connectivity options. Available in Luscious Black, these headphones not only deliver exceptional sound but also exude elegance and style.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic

Model: boAt Rockerz 450

Connectivity: Bluetooth, AUX

Playback Time: Up to 15 hours

Drivers: 40mm

Colour: Luscious Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long-lasting battery life for extended listening May feel tight for users with larger heads High-quality sound output with 40mm dynamic drivers Bluetooth connectivity range may be limited Comfortable padded ear cushions for extended wear Integrated controls for easy navigation and convenience

What are customers saying?

Customers praise the boAt Rockerz 450 for its impressive 15-hour battery life, convenient integrated controls, and comfortable, stylish design. Some users mention issues with the build quality, noting that the headphones feel fragile. Others report occasional Bluetooth connectivity problems and average noise isolation.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy seamless connectivity and hands-free calling with the built-in microphone.

Experience immersive audio with 40mm drivers and padded ear cushions for extended comfort during long listening sessions.

2.

boAt BassHeads 900 On-Ear Wired Headphone with Mic

Experience powerful bass and crystal-clear sound with the boAt BassHeads 900 On-Ear Wired Headphones. Designed for music enthusiasts, these headphones deliver an immersive audio experience with deep, thumping bass and precise highs. Equipped with an in-line microphone, you can easily take calls on the go without missing a beat. The sleek, lightweight design ensures comfort during extended listening sessions, while the adjustable headband provides a personalised fit. With tangle-free cables, you can enjoy hassle-free listening wherever you go. Whether you're commuting, working out, or relaxing at home, the boAt BassHeads 900 headphones are your perfect companion for superior audio performance.

Specifications of boAt BassHeads 900 On-Ear Wired Headphone with Mic:

Model: boAt BassHeads 900

Type: On-Ear Wired Headphones

Connectivity: Wired

Microphone: Yes

Weight: Lightweight

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful bass and clear sound quality Wired connectivity limits mobility In-line microphone for hands-free calls Not ideal for users who prefer wireless options Sleek and lightweight design for comfort Adjustable headband for a personalised fit

What are customers saying?

Customers love the exceptional bass, crystal-clear sound, and comfortable fit, with the built-in microphone enhancing convenience for hands-free calls. The headphones are highly recommended for delivering a satisfying audio experience for music enthusiasts.

Why choose this product?

Experience powerful bass and crisp audio quality for an immersive listening experience.

Enjoy the convenience of hands-free calling and clear communication with the integrated microphone, perfect for staying connected on the go.

3.

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Black)

Curious about the ultimate gaming headset? Explore the JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones for an immersive gaming experience. Engineered for gamers, these headphones boast 40mm dynamic drivers that deliver powerful and precise sound, enhancing every gaming experience. With JBL's Quantum Sound Signature, you'll hear every detail with unparalleled clarity and depth. The detachable microphone ensures crystal-clear communication with teammates, while memory foam cushioning provides long-lasting comfort during extended gaming sessions. Compatible with PC, mobile, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, and VR platforms, these headphones offer versatile connectivity options. With their sleek black design, the JBL Quantum 100 headphones are not just a gaming accessory but a statement of style and performance.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Gaming Headphones with Mic:

Model: JBL Quantum 100

Type: Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones

Drivers: 40mm Dynamic Drivers

Compatibility: PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful and precise sound for immersive gaming experience Wired connection may limit mobility JBL Quantum Sound Signature for unparalleled audio clarity Detachable microphone for crystal-clear communication Memory foam cushioning for long-lasting comfort

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate the exceptional audio quality, immersive sound, comfortable memory foam cushioning, and the convenience of the detachable microphone for clear communication during gaming sessions. Some users note that the headphones might feel a bit tight for larger heads, and others mention occasional issues with the microphone's durability.

Why choose this product?

Experience superior sound with 40mm dynamic drivers and Quantum Sound Signature.

Enjoy seamless communication with the detachable microphone and compatibility with multiple gaming platforms, ensuring a complete gaming experience.

4.

Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic Black

Enter the world of crisp audio and seamless communication with the Logitech H111 Wired On-Ear Headphones With Mic. Immerse yourself in rich sound quality, whether you're listening to music, gaming, or making calls. The adjustable mic ensures clear voice capture, perfect for virtual meetings or multiplayer gaming. With its lightweight and comfortable design, you can wear these headphones for hours without discomfort. The on-ear design provides a snug fit while blocking out external noise, enhancing your listening experience. Compatible with a wide range of devices, these headphones offer versatility and convenience for all your audio needs.

Specifications of Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones With Mic

Model: Logitech H111

Type: Wired On-Ear Headphones With Mic

Connectivity: Wired

Microphone: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp audio quality for music, gaming, and calls Wired connection limits mobility Adjustable mic for clear voice capture Lightweight and comfortable design for extended use On-ear design blocks out external noise

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate the impressive audio quality and comfortable fit, along with the built-in microphone's clear communication during calls and online meetings, making it a reliable choice for everyday use. Some users report that the durability of the headphones could be improved, experiencing issues such as the mic or earpieces becoming loose over time.

Why choose this product?

Experience clear and crisp audio for both listening and communication needs.

Enjoy the convenience of a built-in microphone, perfect for hands-free calls and online meetings.

5.

HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset for Playstation-Black (6H9B6Aa),Over Ear,Wired

Embark on an epic gaming journey with the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset. Crafted specifically for PlayStation, this headphone redefines audio excellence, whether you're navigating virtual battlefields or strategising with allies. Sink into hours of gameplay in total comfort, thanks to the plush over-ear design, while the wired connection ensures seamless performance without delays. The sleek black finish adds a touch of sophistication to your gaming setup, and the adjustable headband ensures a personalised fit for every gamer. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear sound and seamless communication, amplifying every gaming moment to its fullest potential. Upgrade your gaming experience with the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset, where every victory and defeat becomes a memorable adventure.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset with Mic

Model: HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core

Compatibility: PlayStation

Type: Over Ear

Connectivity: Wired

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional audio performance for gaming Wired connection limits mobility Supreme comfort during extended gaming sessions Sleek black design adds style to your gaming setup Adjustable headband for a customised fit

What are customers saying?

Customers praise the HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core for its outstanding comfort, allowing for extended gaming sessions without discomfort or fatigue. Users appreciate the headset's impressive sound quality, which enhances gaming immersion and allows for precise audio cues during gameplay.

Why choose this product?

Experience exceptional comfort and audio clarity, perfect for extended gaming sessions.

Benefit from the reliable microphone and compatibility with PlayStation, ensuring seamless communication and immersive gameplay.

6.

HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic for PC, DTS Headpone:X (Black)

Ready to level up your gaming experience? Meet the HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset. Crafted for PC gaming aficionados, this headset redefines audio excellence and communication clarity. Dive into epic battles with comfort, thanks to its on-ear design and adjustable headband. Coordinate strategies seamlessly with your team, thanks to the built-in microphone. Gain a competitive edge with immersive 7.1 surround sound powered by DTS Headphone X technology. With its sleek black design, this headset adds a touch of sophistication to your gaming setup. Plus, the wired connection ensures a stable, lag-free experience. So, upgrade your gameplay with the HyperX Cloud Core Gaming Headset and dominate the virtual battlefield with precision and style.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Mic

Model: HyperX Cloud Core

Compatibility: PC

Type: On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset

Features: DTS Headphone:X, Built-in Microphone

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Unparalleled audio performance for PC gaming Wired connection may limit mobility Comfortable on-ear design for long gaming sessions Clear voice capture for effective team communication

What are customers saying?

Customers consistently praise the HyperX Cloud Core for its outstanding comfort, allowing for extended gaming sessions without discomfort or fatigue.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy superior comfort and audio clarity for extended gaming sessions.

Benefit from the reliable microphone for clear communication, making it an ideal choice for gamers seeking immersive gameplay experiences.

7.

Havit H2232d Over Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Boom Microphone & RGB LED for PC, Laptop, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Step into the world of gaming with the Havit H2232d Over Ear Wired Gaming Headset. This headset is designed to enhance your gaming experience on PC, laptop, PS4, Xbox, and Switch. Immerse yourself in crystal-clear audio and communicate effectively with the boom microphone. The headset also features RGB LED lighting, adding a touch of style to your gaming setup. With its over-ear design, enjoy comfort during extended gaming sessions. The adjustable headband ensures a personalised fit for every gamer. Dive into intense battles and thrilling adventures with the Havit H2232d Gaming Headset and take your gaming to the next level.

Specifications of Havit H2232d Over Ear Wired Gaming Headset with Boom Microphone

Model: Havit H2232d

Compatibility: PC, Laptop, PS4, Xbox, Switch

Type: Over Ear Wired Gaming Headset

Features: Boom Microphone, RGB LED

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crystal-clear audio for immersive gaming experience Wired connection may limit mobility Effective communication with the boom microphone RGB LED lighting adds style to your gaming setup

What are customers saying?

Exceptional Audio Quality and Comfort: Customers consistently praise the Havit H2232d for its exceptional audio quality and comfortable fit, enhancing the overall gaming experience. Some users mention that the microphone quality could be improved, experiencing occasional issues with clarity and reliability during communication in multiplayer games.

Why choose this product?

Experience top-notch audio and comfort suitable for extended gaming sessions.

Benefit from the boom microphone and RGB LED lighting, making it an excellent option for gamers seeking immersive gameplay experiences across various platforms.

8.

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Blue)

Step into the electrifying world of gaming with the JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones. Equipped with powerful 40mm dynamic drivers, these headphones deliver superior sound quality that brings your gaming experience to life. With the Quantum Sound Signature, every audio detail is enhanced, providing a competitive edge. The detachable microphone ensures crystal-clear communication with your teammates, while the memory foam cushioning offers unmatched comfort during long gaming sessions. Compatible with PC, mobile, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, and VR platforms, these headphones provide versatile connectivity options. Enhance your gaming setup with the JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headphones in stylish blue, where every sound is amplified and every victory is celebrated.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphone with Mic

Model: JBL Quantum 100

Compatibility: PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR

Type: Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones

Features: 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior sound quality for immersive gaming experience Wired connection may limit mobility Crystal-clear communication with detachable microphone Memory foam cushioning for unparalleled comfort

What are customers saying?

Customers appreciate how comfortable and good-sounding the JBL Quantum 100 headphones are, making gaming sessions enjoyable. Some users mention that the headphones feel a bit cheaply made and might not hold up well over time, which can be disappointing.

Why choose this product?

Enjoy clear audio and comfortable wear for long gaming sessions.

Benefit from the detachable mic and wide compatibility, making it an excellent option for gamers seeking convenience and versatility.

9.

Logitech H340 Stereo Wired Over Ear Headphones With Mic With Noise-Cancelling, Usb, Pc/Mac/Laptop - Black

Indulge in the pure joy of sound with the Logitech H340 Stereo Wired Over-Ear Headphones. No matter if you're tackling tasks on your PC, Mac, or laptop, these headphones promise to deliver pristine audio quality and seamless communication. Thanks to the noise-cancelling feature, distractions fade away, letting you immerse yourself fully in your music or conversations. Setting up is a breeze with the convenient USB connection, ensuring you're ready to enjoy your favourite tunes or engage in clear chats in no time. And with an adjustable headband and cushioned ear cups, you can count on hours of cosy comfort, whether you're working late or gaming into the wee hours.

Specifications of Logitech H340 Stereo Wired Over Ear Headphones With Mic

Model: Logitech H340

Compatibility: PC/Mac/Laptop

Type: Stereo Wired Over-Ear Headphones

Features: Noise-Cancelling, USB Connection

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crystal-clear audio for immersive listening experience Wired connection may limit mobility Noise-cancelling feature for clear communication Convenient USB connection for easy setup Adjustable headband and padded ear cups for comfort

What are customers saying?

Customers really liked the Logitech H340 headphones for their fantastic comfort, impressive audio quality, and effective noise-cancelling feature, making them ideal for prolonged use during tasks or calls on PC, Mac, or laptops.

Why choose this product?

Experience crystal-clear audio and noise cancellation for immersive listening and clear calls.

Benefit from the convenience of USB connectivity and versatile compatibility, making it an ideal option for anyone in need of reliable headphones with a microphone.

Top 3 features of the best headphones with microphone:

Best Headphones with Microphone Connectivity Playback Time Colour boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones Bluetooth In-built Luscious Black boAt BassHeads 900 On-Ear Wired Headphone Wired In-line Black JBL Quantum 100 Wired Gaming Headphones Wired Detachable Blue Logitech H111 Wired On Ear Headphones Wired In-line Black HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Gaming Headset Wired Detachable Black HyperX Cloud Core On-Ear Wired Gaming Headset Wired Detachable Black Havit H2232d Over Ear Wired Gaming Headset Wired Boom Black JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphone Wired Detachable Black Logitech H340 Stereo Wired Over Ear Headphones Wired (USB) In-built Black

Best value for money headphone with microphone:

JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphone

For those seeking excellent value for money, consider the JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones. With 40mm dynamic drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, and a detachable mic, it offers premium audio quality and clear communication. The memory foam cushioning ensures comfort during long gaming sessions, while its compatibility with PC, mobile, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, and VR platforms makes it a versatile choice. Choose the JBL Quantum 100 for exceptional performance without breaking the bank.

Best overall headphone with microphone:

boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones with Mic

For the ultimate combination of style, performance, and convenience, the boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones stand out as the best overall choice. With up to 15 hours of playback time, powerful 40mm drivers, and padded ear cushions, they offer immersive sound and comfort for extended use. Integrated controls and dual modes add versatility, while the sleek design in Luscious Black ensures you'll look as good as you sound. Experience top-notch audio and functionality with the boAt Rockerz 450.

How important is audio quality and clarity in your headphone selection?

Crisp and clear audio is paramount for an immersive gaming experience, productive work calls, and enjoying music without distortion. It enhances the overall enjoyment and communication, allowing for better immersion in gaming worlds, clear communication during important calls, and an enjoyable music-listening experience without missing any details. Investing in headphones with excellent audio quality ensures a more satisfying user experience across various activities.

Are you seeking headphones with versatile compatibility across different devices?

Absolutely, versatile compatibility across various devices ensures flexibility and convenience in usage. Whether it's gaming consoles, laptops, smartphones, or tablets, having headphones that seamlessly work with all these devices allows for effortless switching between tasks and entertainment options without the need for additional accessories or adapters. It simplifies the user experience and enhances convenience in today's multi-device environment.

Do you prioritise comfort and durability for long-term usage?

Comfort and durability are crucial factors for prolonged headphone usage, especially during extended gaming sessions, work calls, or music-listening sessions. Features like padded ear cushions, adjustable headbands, and sturdy build quality are essential for ensuring comfort and longevity. Investing in headphones with these features not only enhances the overall user experience but also reduces the risk of discomfort or premature wear and tear, making them a worthwhile investment in the long run.

FAQs on the best headphones with microphone:

Are wireless headphones better than wired ones for gaming and calls?

It depends on your preferences and usage. Wireless headphones offer more freedom of movement, while wired ones ensure consistent connectivity and don't require battery charging. Choose based on your needs and priorities.

Can I use gaming headphones for work-related calls?

Yes, many gaming headphones with microphones offer clear voice communication and noise-cancelling features, making them suitable for work calls, online meetings, and video conferences.

How do I know if a headphone's microphone is good for calls?

Look for headphones with noise-cancelling microphones, adjustable sensitivity, and clear voice capture. Additionally, reading reviews and checking user feedback can provide insights into microphone quality.

Are there headphones suitable for both gaming and music?

Yes, many headphones offer a balanced audio profile suitable for both gaming and music. Look for headphones with good bass response, clear highs, and immersive soundstage for a versatile listening experience.

What factors should I consider when choosing headphones for streaming and content creation?

Consider features like low latency, high-quality microphone output, and comfort for long streaming sessions. Additionally, look for headphones with customizable EQ settings and compatibility with streaming platforms for optimal performance.

