Amazon Clearance Sale: Lowest price on washing machine, refrigerators, AC, and more

If you are looking for large appliances like washing machines, refrigerators, AC, Chimneys, and more, you are at the right place. Amazon Clearance Sale is in fact the ideal time to buy the large appliances for your home. The Amazon Clearance Sale on appliances is a highly anticipated event for savvy shoppers looking to upgrade their home with top-of-the-line gadgets at unbeatable prices. During this sale, Amazon offers significant discounts on a wide range of appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwaves, vacuum cleaners, and more. Amazon Clearance Sale: Lowest price ever on large appliances(pexels)

With limited stock and time-sensitive offers, the Amazon Clearance Sale on appliances is the perfect occasion to enhance your home's functionality and efficiency while enjoying substantial savings. So, have a look at the amazing deals:

Are you on the lookout for a washing machine for your home? Then it's time to make the most of this deal. During the Amazon Clearance Sale, you can get up to 55% off on washing machines from brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.



The Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine offers a perfect blend of efficiency and performance. With an 8 kg capacity, it is ideal for medium to large households. The 5-star energy rating ensures maximum energy savings without compromising on washing quality. The machine features multiple wash programs tailored for different fabric types and soiling levels. Its advanced technology ensures thorough cleaning with gentle care for your clothes. The anti-vibration design provides stability and reduces noise, making it a quiet addition to your home. Equipped with a reload function, you can add or remove items even after the wash cycle has started.

Specifications of Bosch 8 kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine

Capacity: 8 kg

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: 12

Spin Speed: 1200 RPM

Special Features: Anti-Vibration Design, Reload Function, ActiveWater Plus

Dimensions: 60 x 60 x 85 cm

Color: White

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency Higher upfront cost Multiple wash programs Requires more space Anti-vibration design reduces noise Heavier than some models Reload function for adding clothes mid-cycle Longer wash cycles compared to top loaders

Some more washing machines for you:

Up to 55% off on refrigerators: If you want to buy a brand-new refrigerator for your home, then the time is now. Amazon Clearance Sale is the best time to buy a refrigerator as you get up to 55% off on brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and more.

2.Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 301 L 3 Star Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter Refrigerator offers advanced cooling technology and versatility. With a 301-liter capacity, it's perfect for medium-sized families. The Convertible 5-in-1 feature allows flexible storage options, converting the freezer into a fridge when needed. The Digital Inverter Compressor ensures energy efficiency and quieter operation, while the frost-free technology prevents ice build-up, reducing maintenance. The sleek design, along with the LED display, adds a modern touch to your kitchen. With its powerful cooling performance and smart features, this refrigerator meets various storage needs while conserving energy.

Specifications of Samsung 301 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator

Capacity: 301 L

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Type: Frost Free

Convertible Modes: 5-in-1

Compressor Type: Digital Inverter

Display Type: LED

Dimensions: 171.5 cm x 60 cm x 66.5 cm

Warranty: 1 year on product, 10 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Convertible 5-in-1 feature Moderate energy rating (3 star) Digital Inverter Compressor for energy efficiency Higher price compared to standard models Frost-free technology Requires regular defrosting of the freezer Modern design with LED display

Some more refrigerators for you:

AC starting at ₹25,990: The summer heat calls for an efficient cooling system and what else could be the ideal way to beat the heat than to install an efficient AC in your home. During the Amazon Clearance sale, you can get ACs at a starting price of ₹25,990 only.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is designed to provide efficient cooling while minimizing energy consumption. With its 1.5-ton capacity, it is suitable for medium-sized rooms. The inverter technology adjusts the compressor speed to maintain the desired temperature, ensuring consistent cooling and energy savings. The AC features Coanda airflow for even air distribution, enhancing comfort. The copper condenser coil offers better cooling and requires low maintenance. The AC's sleek design, along with its quiet operation, makes it a perfect addition to any room. The Daikin AC also comes with an anti-dust filter, providing clean and fresh air.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor Type: Inverter

Cooling Type: Split

Condenser Coil: Copper

Airflow Type: Coanda Airflow

Filter Type: Anti-Dust

Noise Level: Low

Dimensions (Indoor Unit): 30 cm x 90 cm x 22 cm

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient inverter technology Moderate energy rating (3 star) Coanda airflow for even cooling Higher initial cost Copper condenser for better cooling Installation cost Quiet operation

Some more ACs for you:

Up to 50% off on chimney: Get a smoke-free and fume-free kitchen with these kitchen chimneys that are available at up to 50% off during the Amazon Clearance sale. Pick from filter or filterless options.

5. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney is designed to keep your kitchen smoke-free and odor-free. With a powerful suction capacity of 1000 m³/HR, it efficiently removes smoke, grease, and odors. The pyramid design adds a modern touch to your kitchen, while the 60 cm width makes it suitable for medium to large stovetops. The chimney features push-button controls for easy operation and comes with two baffle filters that are easy to clean and maintain. The powerful motor ensures long-lasting performance and quiet operation, making your cooking experience more pleasant.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/HR

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Push Button

Noise Level: Low

Dimensions: 60 cm width

Design: Pyramid

Motor Power: 200 Watts

Warranty: 1 year on product, 5 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High suction capacity Higher noise level at maximum speed Easy-to-clean baffle filters Requires regular filter cleaning Sleek and modern design Installation cost Efficient smoke and odour removal

Some more Chimneys for you:

Up to 50% off on dishwasher: Dishwashers are an excellent appliance when it comes to cleaning the dirty dishes and get sparkling clean utensils in minutes.

The Bosch 13 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher offers convenience and efficiency for daily dishwashing needs. With 13 place settings, it is ideal for medium to large families. This dishwasher features multiple wash programs tailored to different types of loads, ensuring thorough cleaning. The EcoSilence Drive motor provides quiet and efficient operation, while the VarioSpeed option reduces wash time without compromising on performance. The dishwasher's adjustable racks and spacious interior accommodate various dish sizes. The sleek design and easy-to-use controls make it a great addition to any modern kitchen, providing sparkling clean dishes with minimal effort.

Specifications of Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher

Capacity: 13 Place Settings

Wash Programs: Multiple

Motor Type: EcoSilence Drive

Noise Level: Low

Control Type: Push Button

Dimensions: 84.5 cm x 60 cm x 60 cm

Water Consumption: 9.5 liters per cycle

Energy Consumption: A+++

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity (13 place settings) Higher initial cost Multiple wash programs Requires adequate space Energy-efficient (A+++) Installation cost

Some more dishwashers for you:

FAQ for best large appliances in India 1. What are the most important factors to consider when buying a washing machine in India? When purchasing a washing machine, consider factors such as capacity, energy efficiency, wash programs, brand reputation, and after-sales service. An 8 kg capacity is ideal for a medium-sized family. Look for a high energy star rating for better efficiency. Ensure the machine offers various wash programs for different fabrics and stains. Reliable brands with good after-sales service are preferable.

2. How do I choose the right refrigerator for my home? To choose the right refrigerator, consider the capacity based on your family size, energy efficiency, type (single door, double door, side-by-side, etc.), and additional features like inverter technology, frost-free operation, and convertible modes. A 300-400 liter capacity is suitable for a medium-sized family. Ensure the refrigerator has a good energy rating to save on electricity bills.

3. What are the benefits of an inverter AC compared to a non-inverter AC? Inverter ACs offer several benefits over non-inverter ACs, including better energy efficiency, consistent temperature maintenance, quieter operation, and longer lifespan. Inverter technology adjusts the compressor speed according to the room's cooling needs, reducing energy consumption and providing more consistent cooling.

4. How often should I clean the filters of my kitchen chimney? The frequency of cleaning kitchen chimney filters depends on the type of filter and usage. Baffle filters should be cleaned every 2-3 weeks if you cook daily, while mesh filters may require more frequent cleaning. Regular cleaning ensures efficient operation and prolongs the life of the chimney.

5. What capacity dishwasher should I buy for a family of four? For a family of four, a dishwasher with a capacity of 12-14 place settings is ideal. This size can accommodate the daily dishes and cookware of a medium-sized family, ensuring efficient and thorough cleaning without needing multiple cycles.

