Best TV stands with ample storage space: Top 8 picks that complement every home decor

Having a TV stand offers numerous advantages, making it an essential piece of furniture for any living room or entertainment area. Firstly, TV stands provide an organised space to house your television, media players, gaming consoles, and other entertainment devices, helping to maintain a clutter-free environment. They also feature built-in cable management systems, ensuring neat and tidy cable routing to prevent tangling and tripping hazards. TV stands come in various styles, sizes and designs to accommodate TVs of different sizes.

Additionally, TV stands offer stability and safety by securely supporting your TV, reducing the risk of accidents, especially in households with children or pets. Moreover, these stands come in various styles, sizes, and designs to accommodate different decor themes and TV sizes, providing versatility to suit individual preferences. Many TV stands also offer additional storage options, such as shelves, cabinets, or drawers, allowing you to store media collections, remote controls, and accessories conveniently. Not to mention, TV stands contribute to the aesthetic appeal of your space, enhancing the overall look with their diverse materials, finishes, and styles.

Are you interested in exploring some of the best-selling TV stands? If yes, we have compiled a list of 8 best TV stand options that you can consider before purchasing one. Let’s dive right in without any further ado.

1.

DeckUp TV1240B Tube-N-Turn Engineered Wood TV Unit (Dark Wenge, Engineered Wood)

This elegant TV stand from DeckUp is available in a dark wenge colour. It's made of high-grade European standard E2 engineered wood, which is basically a particle board with a pre-laminate finish. It's best used in the living room. The stand's size is 120 cm long, 40 cm wide, and 41 cm tall. It needs to be put on the floor, not hung on the wall. It can hold things up to 100 kilograms in weight. The finish is a matte wood grain, and it has a contemporary style. You can clean it by wiping it with a dry cloth but don't use water. If there are spills, wipe them up right away. It requires assembly and it comes with instructions and hardware for you to put it together yourself.

Specifications of DeckUp TV1240B Tube-N-Turn Engineered Wood TV stand:

Brand: DeckUp

Colour: Dark Wenge

Material: Engineered Wood

Recommended Room: Living Room

Dimensions: 120D x 40W x 41H cm

Mounting Type: Floor Mount

Door Style: Wood

Weight Limit: 100 Kilograms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek contemporary design Assembly required Durable and stable May not suit traditional decor Easy to clean

2.

AAROORA Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Display Cabinet Rack with Decor Shelf (30 L x 75 W x 45 H cm)(Wenge Finish)

This TV entertainment unit from AAROORA is a brown colour with a wenge finish, made of engineered wood. It's designed in a contemporary style and has dimensions of 30 cm in length, 75 cm in width, and 45 cm in height. It weighs about 8.3 kilograms and has a rectangular shape. You'll need to assemble it yourself, but don't worry, it comes with all the necessary hardware and instructions. Once set up, it adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to your living room decor. It's suitable for TVs up to 40 inches and can comfortably hold your set-top box, DVD player, external speakers and even has shelves for your media collection, decor items, books, and more.

Specifications of AAROORA Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Stand:

Brand: AAROORA

Colour: Brown (Wenge Finish)

Size: Standard

Item Dimensions: 30 x 75 x 45 cm

Item Weight: 8.3 Kilograms

Style: Contemporary

Assembly Required: Yes

Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant and sophisticated design Assembly required Ample storage space for media and decor items Limited size compatibility (up to 32 inch TVs) Durable engineering wood construction

3.

BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit Bed Living Room Upto 55 Inches - DIY (Wenge & White)

This TV stand from BLUEWUD is a mix of wenge and white colours, made of engineered wood. It's meant for use in the living room and has dimensions of 140 cm in length, 36 cm in width, and 59.3 cm in height. It's designed in a contemporary style and has a rectangular shape. You have the option to mount it on the wall. It features two flat panel doors and one drawer, providing ample storage space. It can hold TVs up to 55 inches and has a weight limit of 60 kilograms. The unit comes with screws, the TV unit itself, and all the necessary hardware for assembly.

Specifications of BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood Floor Standing TV Stand:

Brand: BLUEWUD

Colour: Wenge & White

Material: Engineered Wood

Recommended Room: Living Room, Bedroom

Product Dimensions: 36D x 140W x 59.3H cm

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Door Style: Flat Panel

Weight Limit: 60 Kilograms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish contemporary design Assembly required Ample storage space for media accessories Limited weight capacity Versatile use in living room or bedroom Edges finishing is not very good

4. ABOUT SPACE Wooden TV Stand

The ABOUT SPACE Wooden TV Stand is an essential addition to your living room decor. This versatile piece doubles as both a TV entertainment unit and multipurpose shelf storage. Crafted with a modern contemporary design and a walnut brown finish, it adds elegance to any space. With dimensions of 76 x 45 x 76 cm, it accommodates TVs ranging from 32 to 50 inches. Made of durable engineered wood with a pre-laminated matte finish, it features five compartments for storage and display. When not used for your TV, it conveniently stores playstation, set-top boxes, remotes, and more. Assembly is easy with included instructions and tools, making it a fun DIY project for two people.

Specifications of ABOUT SPACE Wooden TV Stand:

Brand: ABOUT SPACE

Colour: Walnut Brown

Size: Standard (Between 20-40 In Width, 30-40 In Height)

Item Dimensions: 76 x 45 x 76 cm

Item Weight: 35 Kilograms

Style: Contemporary

Assembly Required: Yes

Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile design for both TV and storage needs Assembly required Modern contemporary aesthetic enhances living room decor Heavy product, may be difficult to move Ample storage space for various items

5.

Anikaa Irina Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Unit TV Stand TV Cabinet TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand (Wenge White) (Ideal for 43 Inch) (D.I.Y)

This Anikaa Irina TV stand table is designed to be mounted on the wall, freeing up space in your living room. Measuring 25 x 130 x 112 cm, it provides ample space for cable boxes, set-top boxes, DVDs, and more. Constructed from high-grade prelam engineering wood with a natural wood grain finish, it offers a sleek and modern look to your space. It requires assembling as it is a DIY product, You'll need to install it yourself or hire a carpenter for installation. The package includes all the necessary hardware and a detailed installation guide.

Specifications of Anikaa Irina Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Stand:

Brand: Anikaa

Colour: White

Item Dimensions: 25 x 130 x 112 cm

Material: Engineered Wood

Item Weight: 15.6 Kilograms

Assembly Required: Yes

Style: Modern

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek design frees up valuable space Assembly required Ample storage space for various items Professional installation recommended Durable engineered wood construction Some people disagree on the quality of wood

6.

Redwud Henley Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit, TV Cabinet, Wall Mounted TV Unit (Wenge White) - Ideal for Upto 52"

Refurbish your living room with this practical and modern TV cabinet, featuring dimensions of 25D x 155W x 115H cm. Featuring a contemporary style with a matte finish, it adds a modern touch to your home decor. It includes one door and one drawer, providing storage space for your entertainment essentials. Made of high-grade prelam engineering wood, it ensures durability and comes with a 1-year warranty against manufacturing defects. It is a plus if you are a DIY enthusiast since it requires assembly. However, it's designed for easy self-installation with basic tools and instructions that come in handy with the package.

Specifications of Redwud Henley Engineered Wood TV Stand:

Brand: Redwud

Colour: Wenge White

Material: Engineered Wood

Product Dimensions: 25D x 155W x 115H cm

Special Feature: Matte Finish

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Room Type: Living Room

Door Style: Wood

Weight Limit: 15 Kilograms

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stylish contemporary design Limited weight limit Ample storage space for entertainment essentials Self-installation required Durable engineered wood construction

7.

Anikaa Crystal Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Stand/Wall Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet/Entertainment Unit (Wenge)(Ideal for 42.52 Inch)(D.I.Y)

The Anikaa Crystal wall-mounted TV stand combines modern and antique styles, featuring a wenge colour and made of engineered wood. It is perfect for TV of up to 42.5 inches. It is made of engineered wood with a scratch-resistant finish and ample storage space for your setup box, DVDs, books, and more, this TV unit adds both style and functionality to your room. Smooth edges and resistance to humidity ensure durability, while the versatile design allows it to blend effortlessly with your decor. The package includes all necessary hardware and an instruction guide for the DIY assembling process.

Specifications of Anikaa Crystal Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Stand:

Brand: Anikaa

Colour: Wenge

Size: Large

Item Dimensions: 120 x 25 x 84.4 cm

Item Weight: 11 Kilograms

Style: Antique, Contemporary, Unique

Assembly Required: Yes

Shape: Rectangular

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Elegant design with unique aesthetics Assembly required Ample storage space for various items Limited weight capacity Durable engineered wood construction

8.

BLUEWUD Anatdol Engineering Wood Floor Standing TV Entertainment Unit Set Top Box Stand/TV Cabinet with Shelves for Books & Décor Display Unit, Upto 60 Inches (Brown Maple)

The BLUEWUD Anatdol TV entertainment unit is a large, floor-standing piece designed for TVs up to 60 inches. It comes in a brown maple colour and is made of engineered wood, with dimensions of 41.5 x 120 x 35 cm. Additionally, it features shelves for storing books and displaying decor, helping you maintain an organised and elegant living space. With its classic Brown Maple finish, it complements a variety of interior styles, adding sophistication to your entertainment area. Since it's a DIY product it comes with all the essential hardware and an instruction manual to assist you.

Specifications of BLUEWUD Anatdol Engineering Wood Standing TV Stand:

Brand: BLUEWUD

Colour: Brown Maple

Size: Large, Up to 60 Inches

Shape: Rectangular

Item Dimensions: 41.5 x 120 x 35 cm

Style: Contemporary

Assembly Required: Yes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Accommodates TVs up to 60 inches Assembly may require assistance Ample space for entertainment essentials A few customers have found the assembling process a bit complicated Durable construction with 2-year warranty

Top 3 features of the best TV stand

TV Stand Maximum Weight Limit Material Special Feature DeckUp TV1240B Tube-N-Turn Engineered Wood TV stand 100 Kg Engineered Wood Sleek contemporary design AAROORA Engineered Wood TV Entertainment Unit Stand 10 Kg Engineered Wood Elegant and sophisticated design BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood Floor Standing TV Stand 60 Kg Engineered Wood Stylish contemporary design ABOUT SPACE Wooden TV Stand 40 Kg - 45 Kg Engineered Wood Versatile design for both TV and storage needs Anikaa Irina Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Stand 20 Kg - 30 Kg Engineered Wood Sleek design frees up valuable space Redwud Henley Engineered Wood TV Stand 15 Kg Engineered Wood Stylish contemporary design Anikaa Crystal Engineered Wood Wall Mount TV Stand 18 Kg Engineered Wood Elegant design with unique aesthetics BLUEWUD Anatdol Engineering Wood Floor Standing TV Entertainment Unit 20 Kg Engineered Wood Accommodates TVs up to 60 inches

Best value for money TV stand

BLUEWUD Skiddo Engineered Wood Floor Standing TV Entertainment Unit

The BLUEWUD Skiddo TV stand offers excellent value for money due to its stylish contemporary design, ample storage space, and sturdy engineered wood construction. With a weight limit of 60 kilograms, it can accommodate most TVs, making it versatile for various living spaces. Additionally, its blend of wenge and white colours adds a modern touch to any room, enhancing its aesthetic appeal while providing functionality and durability.

Best overall TV stand

DeckUp TV1240B Tube-N-Turn Engineered Wood TV stand

The DeckUp TV1240B Tube-N-Turn TV stand stands out as the best overall TV stand due to its sleek contemporary design, durable construction, and ample storage space. With a weight limit of 100 kilograms, it offers exceptional stability for larger TVs, making it suitable for a wide range of living room setups. Its high-grade European standard E2 engineered wood construction ensures longevity, while its matte wood grain finish adds a touch of elegance to any decor.

How to find the best TV stand

When looking for the best TV stand, consider factors such as size compatibility with your TV, weight capacity, material quality, style, and additional features like storage space and cable management. Measure your TV and the intended space for the stand to ensure a proper fit. Look for stands made of durable materials like engineered wood or metal for long-lasting use. Consider the style of the stand to complement your existing decor. Additionally, prioritise stands with ample storage space and cable management options to keep your entertainment area organised and clutter-free.

FAQs on the best TV stand

1. Can I mount a TV on a wall-mounted TV stand?

It depends on the design and weight capacity of the stand. Some wall-mounted TV stands are designed to support the weight of a TV, while others may not be suitable for mounting TVs directly.

2. Are TV stands easy to assemble?

Most TV stands come with assembly instructions and necessary hardware for easy installation. However, some may require more complex assembly, so it's essential to check the product details before purchasing.

3. What should I consider when choosing a TV stand for a small space?

For small spaces, prioritise compact designs with efficient storage options. Look for TV stands with shelves or compartments to maximise storage without taking up too much floor space.

4. Can I use a TV stand with a fireplace feature?

Yes, there are TV stands available with built-in electric fireplaces. These provide both warmth and a stylish focal point for your living room, but make sure to check the dimensions and weight capacity to ensure compatibility.

5. Are there TV stands designed for outdoor use?

Yes, some TV stands are specifically designed for outdoor use, featuring weather-resistant materials like stainless steel or aluminium. These stands are ideal for outdoor entertainment areas like patios or decks.

