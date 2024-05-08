Best office tables for maximum comfort during long hours of work: Top 8 aesthetic and versatile picks

A modern office table, designed with ergonomic features, can promote better posture and comfort during long hours of work. With adjustable height settings and customisable configurations, these desks cater to individual preferences, reducing strain on the neck, back and wrists. By providing a comfortable workspace, a good office table can contribute to long-term health and productivity. In this article, we have researched and shortlisted the 8 best office tables with ample workspace and storage space to refurbish your workstation. Bring home a functional, ergonomic and aesthetically appealing office table today!

These modern desks come in a variety of styles, finishes and materials to complement your existing decor and reflect your personal taste. Whether you prefer a sleek and contemporary design or a more traditional look, there are options to suit every preference. A well-designed office table can create a professional and inviting environment, boosting morale and motivation.

Moreover, new office tables offer improved functionality and durability. With advanced features such as ample surface area, integrated storage solutions, and built-in cable management systems, these desks are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern work environments. High-quality materials and construction ensure longevity, minimising the risk of wear and tear over time. By investing in a new office table, you're not just upgrading your workspace; you're investing in your comfort, productivity, and overall satisfaction with your work environment.

So, let’s check out the best picks for you without any further ado!

1.

CubiCubi Multi-Purpose Computer Desk, Laptop Table, Home Office Writing Study Desk, Ideal for Work from Home, Office Desk, DIY Table, Easy to Assemble (Brown)

The CubiCubi Multi-Purpose Computer Desk is an ideal addition to your home or office. Crafted with sturdy engineered wood and a sleek powder-coated steel frame, this desk blends modern style with functionality. With an ample workspace measuring 32 inches x 19.7 inches, it's perfect for writing, studying, or gaming. The included storage bag adds convenience and organisation, while adjustable feet ensure stability on any surface. Easy assembly means you'll be enjoying your new desk in no time.

Specifications of CubiCubi Multi-Purpose Office Table:

Brand: CubiCubi

Dimensions: 51D x 81W x 76H cm

Colour: Brown

Material: Engineered Wood

Style: Modern

Special Feature: Portable

Room Type: Office, Work From Home, Living Room, Classroom

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sturdy and stable construction Not suitable for heavy-duty use Ample workspace for various activities Easy to assemble with included tools

2.

DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (Wotan Oak and White)

DeckUp presents the Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk, a contemporary addition to your workspace. Constructed with high-grade European standard E2 engineered wood in a matte wood grain finish, this desk exudes modern sophistication. With dimensions of 40D x 120W x 120H centimetres, it offers ample space for productivity. The Wotan Oak and White colour scheme complements any décor, while the DIY assembly ensures easy setup. Perfect for offices or bedrooms, this desk combines style and functionality seamlessly.

Specifications DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study, Office Table:

Brand: DeckUp

Dimensions: 40D x 120W x 120H Centimetres

Colour: Wotan Oak and White

Material: Engineered Wood

Style: Contemporary

Special Feature: Engineered Wood

Room Type: Office, Bedroom

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek contemporary design Not suitable for heavy-duty use Spacious workspace for productivity Matte finish may show fingerprints Easy DIY assembly with included hardware

3.

DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (White, Matte Finish)

Wish to give your office a modern and sophisticated upgrade? Check out the DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk, an essential piece for modern workspaces. Made with engineered wood and boasting a sleek white matte finish, this desk adds a touch of contemporary elegance to any office. With dimensions of 57D x 116W x 73H centimetres, it offers a spacious surface for work or study. The laminated top ensures durability, while the included drawer provides convenient storage. Easy to maintain with a simple wipe, this desk is perfect for staying organised and productive in your working hours

Specifications of DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk:

Brand: DeckUp

Dimensions: 57D x 116W x 73H Centimetres

Colour: White Matte

Material: Engineered Wood

Style: Contemporary

Special Feature: Engineered Wood

Room Type: Office

Number of Drawers: 1

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek contemporary design Assembly required Ample workspace and drawer storage Matte finish may show fingerprints Durable laminated top

4.

Green Soul® | Venue | Study & Office Table, Computer Desk | Sturdy Built Quality | Engineered Wood | 1-Year Warranty | Writing Desk for Students & Professionals | 1 Drawer, 1 Cabinet (Rolex Brown)

The Green Soul Venue Study & Office Table is an exquisite addition to any professional environment. Meticulously crafted from premium engineered wood and durable particle board, this desk flaunts a robust 15mm thickness and a captivating Rolex Brown hue with a luxurious suede finish. Featuring 1 drawer, 1 shelf and 1 cabinet, it offers ample storage and organisational options. With a generous total load capacity of 90 kg, including 45 kg on the table, 15 kg for the drawer & shelf, and 30 kg for the cabinet, it effortlessly accommodates all essentials. Effortless assembly with provided tools guarantees a seamless setup.

Specifications of Green Soul Venue Study & Office Table:

Brand: Green Soul

Dimensions: 60D x 120W x 79H Centimetres

Colour: Venue (Rolex Brown)

Material: Engineered Wood

Style: Venue (Rolex Brown)

Special Feature: Compact

Room Type: Office, Garage, Store room, Bedroom, Study Room

Number of Drawers: 1

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sturdy built quality Not suitable for heavy-duty Use Ample storage options Assembly required 1-year warranty

5.

DeckUp Hermes Engineered Wood Study & Computer Table and Office Desk (Walnut, Matte Finish)

Precision-crafted from resilient engineered wood, and adorned with a walnut finish, the DeckUp Hermes Engineered Wood Study & Computer Table and Office Desk adds a touch of elegance to your workspace. With dimensions measuring 60D x 120W x 78H centimetres, it offers abundant room for productivity or study. Furnished with a convenient drawer, it ensures easy access to essentials. Assembly is a breeze with comprehensive DIY instructions and hardware included. Maintain a clutter-free workspace with straightforward maintenance guidelines. Whether in living rooms or bedrooms, this desk seamlessly blends style with functionality.

Specifications of DeckUp Hermes Engineered Wood Study and Office Table:

Brand: DeckUp

Dimensions: 60D x 120W x 78H Centimetres

Colour: Walnut

Material: Engineered Wood

Style: Contemporary

Special Feature: Engineered Wood

Room Type: Living Room, Bedroom

Number of Drawers: 1

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sleek contemporary design May come with a few scratches Ample workspace and drawer storage Matte finish may show fingerprints Easy DIY assembly Not suitable for heavy-duty use

6.

TEKAVO - Home Office Computer Table Desk Workstation,Desktop PC Table, Gaming Computer Table for Home - RB (120x60x76 cm) Engineered Wood, Matte, Brown

The TEKAVO Home Office Computer Table Desk Workstation is made with sturdy powder-coated CRC metal legs and a thick particle board. This desk ensures stability and durability with a weight capacity of over 150 kg. The rustic brown finish and natural wood grain variation design give it a modern industrial style. With dimensions of 60D x 120W x 76H centimetres, it's ideal for small rooms or limited spaces while still providing ample storage. This multifunctional desk can serve as a study table, computer desk, home office desk, or writing table. Plus, it's super easy to assemble, with clear instructions provided for quick setup in just 15-20 minutes.

Specifications of TEKAVO - Home Office Computer Table Desk Workstation:

Brand: TEKAVO

Dimensions: 60D x 120W x 76H Centimetres

Colour: Rustic Brown

Material: Engineered Wood, CRC Metal Legs

Style: Modern

Special Feature: Retractable

Room Type: Office, Living Room

Recommended Uses: Office

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sturdy and stable construction Not suitable for heavy-duty use Rustic industrial style for modern charm May require regular maintenance Ample storage in compact design Customers have complained about missing screws essential for assembling

7.

Callas Computer Desk Home/Office Desk 29.52 Inch Height Writing Modern Simple Study Desk |Sturdy Small Desks for Small Spaces | (Engineered Wood)(Wallnut | CA-ST-02)

With abundant storage options, the Callas Computer Desk is an essential addition to both domestic and professional settings. Fashioned from engineered wood in an elegant walnut hue, this desk features a sleek and contemporary design. It gets assembled in under 10 minutes ensuring convenience and portability. Its robust triangular junctions guarantee stability and safeguard your floors against scratches. Ideal for diverse purposes such as remote work, studying, or gaming, it suits compact spaces perfectly. Versatile enough for offices, living areas, bedrooms, or dormitories, this desk seamlessly integrates into any setting. Benefit from exceptional customer service from Callas, ensuring prompt resolution of any concerns.

Specifications of Callas Computer Desk Home/Office Table:

Brand: Callas

Dimensions: 45D x 80W x 74.5H Centimetres

Colour: Walnut

Material: Engineered Wood

Style: Classic

Special Feature: Ergonomic, Sturdy, Easy to Install, Durable

Room Type: Office, Living Room, Bedroom

Number of Drawers: 2

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Simple and modern design Some customers have complained about the table being less sturdy Easy assembly in less than 10 minutes Not suitable for heavy-duty use

8.

FURLAY Office Desk and Table (Ark - Acacia), Wood, Wood, Brown

Crafted with engineered wood in a rich brown finish, this desk boasts a timeless design. With dimensions of 10D x 10W x 10H centimetres and a height of 75cm, it provides ample space for work while remaining portable and adjustable. The sturdy construction ensures no shaking even when bearing weight, providing stability for all your office needs. Packaged securely, this desk arrives scratch-free, with no scuffs or imperfections typically found in this price range. Assembly is straightforward with careful reading of the manual. Perfect for floor mounting, this desk is ideal for various office tasks.

Specifications of FURLAY Office Desk and Table:

Brand: FURLAY

Dimensions: 10D x 10W x 10H Centimetres

Style: Ark - Acacia

Material: Engineered Wood

Finish Type: Wood

Special Feature: Portable, Adjustable

Room Type: Office

Recommended Uses: Office

Mounting Type: Floor Mount

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sturdy and stable construction Not suitable for heavy-duty use Scratch-free packaging Easy assembly with clear manual

Top 3 features of best office tables for you

Best office tables Dimensions Material Special features CubiCubi Multi-Purpose Office Desk 51D x 81W x 76H cm Engineered Wood Portable DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table 40D x 120W x 120H cm Engineered Wood Extra storage, sturdy DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table 57D x 116W x 73H cm Engineered Wood Laminated Green Soul® Venue Study & Office Table 60D x 120W x 79H cm Engineered Wood Compact DeckUp Hermes Engineered Wood Study and Office Desk 60D x 120W x 78H cm Engineered Wood Easy to assemble, sturdy TEKAVO - Home Office Computer Table Desk 60D x 120W x 76H cm Engineered Wood Retractable Callas Computer Desk Home/Office Table 45D x 80W x 74.5H cm Engineered Wood Ergonomic, Sturdy, Easy to install, Durable FURLAY Office Desk and Table 10D x 10W x 10H cm Engineered Wood Portable, Adjustable

Best value for money office table

DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk

The DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk offer exceptional value for money due to its combination of affordability, quality, and functionality. Crafted from engineered wood with a sleek white matte finish, this desk boasts a contemporary design suitable for modern workspaces. Despite its reasonable price, it provides ample workspace with dimensions of 57D x 116W x 73H centimetres, making it suitable for various tasks. The laminated top ensures durability, while the included drawer offers convenient storage. Additionally, it requires minimal maintenance and is easy to assemble with provided instructions and hardware. With its versatile design and sturdy construction, this desk offers excellent value for both professional and personal use.

Best overall office table

CubiCubi Multi-Purpose Office Desk

The CubiCubi Multi-Purpose Office Desk stands out as the best overall office table due to its exceptional blend of quality, functionality, and versatility. Constructed with sturdy engineered wood and a powder-coated steel frame, this desk offers durability and stability for various tasks. With dimensions of 51D x 81W x 76H centimetres, it provides ample workspace for writing, studying, or gaming. The included storage bag adds convenience and organisation, while adjustable feet ensure stability on any surface. Moreover, its modern design complements any space, making it suitable for offices, living rooms, classrooms, or work-from-home setups. Easy assembly and portability further enhance its appeal, making it a top choice for a wide range of users.

How to find the best office table?

To find the best office table, consider the following factors:

Purpose and Functionality: Determine how you'll use the desk – for work, studying, gaming, or other activities – and choose a table that meets those needs. Size and Space: Consider the available space in your office or room and select a desk with dimensions that fit comfortably without overcrowding the area. Material and Durability: Look for desks made from high-quality materials like engineered wood or metal to ensure durability and longevity. Style and Design: Choose a desk that complements your existing decor and personal preferences, whether you prefer a modern, contemporary, or classic design. Additional Features: Consider any special features you may need, such as storage drawers, cable management systems, adjustable height, or portability, based on your specific requirements.

FAQs on the best office tables

1. What materials are commonly used in office tables?

Office tables are often made from materials like engineered wood, metal, glass, or a combination of these materials.

2. How do I choose the right size of an office table for my space?

Measure the available space in your office or room and choose a table with dimensions that fit comfortably without overcrowding the area.

3. Are office tables easy to assemble?

Many office tables come with assembly instructions and hardware for easy DIY assembly. However, some may require professional assembly for complex designs.

4. What special features should I look for in an office table?

Consider features like storage drawers, cable management systems, adjustable height, portability, or ergonomic design based on your specific needs.

5. How do I maintain and clean an office table?

Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for maintenance and cleaning, which may include using a dry cloth for regular cleaning and avoiding water or harsh chemicals.

