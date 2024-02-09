 Top 7 laser printers for high-quality printing - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Top 7 laser printers for high-quality printing

Top 7 laser printers for high-quality printing

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 09, 2024 03:04 PM IST

Laser printers offer high-quality printing, faster speeds, and cost-effective output. Check out these 7 laser printers.

In today's digital world, a high-quality laser printer is a must-have for any home or office. Whether you need monochrome or colour printing, we've compiled a list of the top laser printers available on Amazon. With detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons, we aim to help you find the perfect printer to meet your needs and budget.

Take a look at these top 7 laser printers for high grade printing(pexels)
Take a look at these top 7 laser printers for high grade printing(pexels)

1. Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Wireless Monochrome Printer

B00SMRUW10

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a versatile multi-function printer that offers wireless printing and high-quality monochrome output. With fast printing speeds and automatic duplex printing, this printer is ideal for busy offices. It also features a convenient mobile printing option.

Specifications of Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Wireless Monochrome Printer

  • Print Speed: Up to 30 ppm
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Paper Handling: 250-sheet capacity
  • Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi
  • Duplex Printing: Yes

Pros

Cons

Fast printing speed

Monochrome printing only

Wireless connectivity

Automatic duplex printing

2. HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer

B00LO3NQYY

The HP Laserjet M126nw is a reliable all-in-one monochrome printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With wireless connectivity and easy mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer

  • Print Speed: Up to 20 ppm
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity
  • Print Resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
  • Duplex Printing: Manual

Pros

Cons

All-in-one functionality

Manual duplex printing

Wireless printing

Compact design

3. Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

B00SHFP99W

The Brother HL-L2321D is a high-speed monochrome laser printer that offers crisp and clear printing. With automatic duplex printing and a large paper tray, this printer is perfect for heavy-duty printing tasks in a busy office environment.

Specifications of Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

  • Print Speed: Up to 30 ppm
  • Connectivity: USB
  • Paper Handling: 250-sheet capacity
  • Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi
  • Duplex Printing: Yes

Pros

Cons

High-speed printing

No wireless connectivity

Automatic duplex printing

Large paper tray

4. HP Laser 136w All-in-One Wireless Monochrome Printer

B0C28FHWFF

The HP Laser 136w is a versatile all-in-one monochrome printer that offers wireless printing, scanning, and copying. With fast printing speeds and easy mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of HP Laser 136w All-in-One Wireless Monochrome Printer

  • Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity
  • Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Duplex Printing: Manual

Pros

Cons

All-in-one functionality

Manual duplex printing

Wireless printing

Fast printing speed

5. Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Automatic Duplex Printing Printer

B07GLPN3RV

The Brother DCP-B7500D is a multi-function printer that offers automatic duplex printing and high-quality monochrome output. With a large paper tray and fast printing speed, this printer is ideal for demanding printing tasks in a busy office environment.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Automatic Duplex Printing Printer

  • Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm
  • Connectivity: USB
  • Paper Handling: 250-sheet capacity
  • Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Duplex Printing: Yes

Pros

Cons

Automatic duplex printing

No wireless connectivity

Fast printing speed

Large paper tray

6. HP Bluetooth 150-sheet Wireless Monochrome Printer

B09T3QG1ZN

The HP Bluetooth printer offers wireless printing and high-quality monochrome output. With a compact design and easy mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of HP Bluetooth 150-sheet Wireless Monochrome Printer

  • Print Speed: Up to 19 ppm
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB
  • Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity
  • Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi
  • Duplex Printing: Manual

Pros

Cons

Wireless connectivity

Manual duplex printing

Compact design

Easy mobile printing

7. HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer

B07R99FQ91

The HP Colour Laser printer offers wireless color printing with high-quality output. With fast printing speeds and convenient mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and creative professionals.

Specifications of HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer

  • Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
  • Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity
  • Print Resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
  • Duplex Printing: Manual

Pros

Cons

Wireless color printing

Manual duplex printing

Fast printing speed

Convenient mobile printing

Comparison Table

Product NamePrint SpeedConnectivityPaper Handling
Brother DCP-L2541DWUp to 30 ppmWi-Fi, USB250-sheet capacity
HP Laserjet M126nwUp to 20 ppmWi-Fi, USB150-sheet capacity
Brother HL-L2321DUp to 30 ppmUSB250-sheet capacity
HP Laser 136wUp to 21 ppmWi-Fi, USB150-sheet capacity
Brother DCP-B7500DUp to 34 ppmUSB250-sheet capacity
HP BluetoothUp to 19 ppmBluetooth, USB150-sheet capacity
HP Colour LaserUp to 21 ppmWi-Fi, USB150-sheet capacity

Best value for money:

The Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Wireless Monochrome Printer offers the best value for money with its fast printing speeds, automatic duplex printing, and wireless connectivity, making it an ideal choice for busy offices.

Best overall product:

The Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Automatic Duplex Printing Printer stands out as the best overall product with its high-speed printing, large paper tray, and automatic duplex printing, making it perfect for demanding printing tasks.

How to find the perfect laser printers

When selecting the best laser printer, prioritize features like print speed, print quality, connectivity options, and cost per page. Look for models with efficient toner usage, duplex printing, and compatibility with various paper sizes. Consider additional features like mobile printing, scanner capabilities, and cloud integration for added convenience. Read expert reviews and user feedback to find a reliable printer that meets your specific needs and budget.

