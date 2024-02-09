Top 7 laser printers for high-quality printing

In today's digital world, a high-quality laser printer is a must-have for any home or office. Whether you need monochrome or colour printing, we've compiled a list of the top laser printers available on Amazon. With detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons, we aim to help you find the perfect printer to meet your needs and budget. Take a look at these top 7 laser printers for high grade printing(pexels)

1. Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Wireless Monochrome Printer

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a versatile multi-function printer that offers wireless printing and high-quality monochrome output. With fast printing speeds and automatic duplex printing, this printer is ideal for busy offices. It also features a convenient mobile printing option.

Specifications of Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Wireless Monochrome Printer

Print Speed: Up to 30 ppm

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Paper Handling: 250-sheet capacity

Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi

Duplex Printing: Yes

Pros Cons Fast printing speed Monochrome printing only Wireless connectivity Automatic duplex printing

2. HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer

The HP Laserjet M126nw is a reliable all-in-one monochrome printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With wireless connectivity and easy mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer

Print Speed: Up to 20 ppm

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity

Print Resolution: 600 x 600 dpi

Duplex Printing: Manual

Pros Cons All-in-one functionality Manual duplex printing Wireless printing Compact design

3. Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

The Brother HL-L2321D is a high-speed monochrome laser printer that offers crisp and clear printing. With automatic duplex printing and a large paper tray, this printer is perfect for heavy-duty printing tasks in a busy office environment.

Specifications of Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer

Print Speed: Up to 30 ppm

Connectivity: USB

Paper Handling: 250-sheet capacity

Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi

Duplex Printing: Yes

Pros Cons High-speed printing No wireless connectivity Automatic duplex printing Large paper tray

4. HP Laser 136w All-in-One Wireless Monochrome Printer

The HP Laser 136w is a versatile all-in-one monochrome printer that offers wireless printing, scanning, and copying. With fast printing speeds and easy mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of HP Laser 136w All-in-One Wireless Monochrome Printer

Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity

Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

Duplex Printing: Manual

Pros Cons All-in-one functionality Manual duplex printing Wireless printing Fast printing speed

5. Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Automatic Duplex Printing Printer

The Brother DCP-B7500D is a multi-function printer that offers automatic duplex printing and high-quality monochrome output. With a large paper tray and fast printing speed, this printer is ideal for demanding printing tasks in a busy office environment.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Automatic Duplex Printing Printer

Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm

Connectivity: USB

Paper Handling: 250-sheet capacity

Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

Duplex Printing: Yes

Pros Cons Automatic duplex printing No wireless connectivity Fast printing speed Large paper tray

6. HP Bluetooth 150-sheet Wireless Monochrome Printer

The HP Bluetooth printer offers wireless printing and high-quality monochrome output. With a compact design and easy mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.

Specifications of HP Bluetooth 150-sheet Wireless Monochrome Printer

Print Speed: Up to 19 ppm

Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB

Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity

Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi

Duplex Printing: Manual

Pros Cons Wireless connectivity Manual duplex printing Compact design Easy mobile printing

7. HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer

The HP Colour Laser printer offers wireless color printing with high-quality output. With fast printing speeds and convenient mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and creative professionals.

Specifications of HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer

Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity

Print Resolution: 600 x 600 dpi

Duplex Printing: Manual

Pros Cons Wireless color printing Manual duplex printing Fast printing speed Convenient mobile printing

Comparison Table

Product Name Print Speed Connectivity Paper Handling Brother DCP-L2541DW Up to 30 ppm Wi-Fi, USB 250-sheet capacity HP Laserjet M126nw Up to 20 ppm Wi-Fi, USB 150-sheet capacity Brother HL-L2321D Up to 30 ppm USB 250-sheet capacity HP Laser 136w Up to 21 ppm Wi-Fi, USB 150-sheet capacity Brother DCP-B7500D Up to 34 ppm USB 250-sheet capacity HP Bluetooth Up to 19 ppm Bluetooth, USB 150-sheet capacity HP Colour Laser Up to 21 ppm Wi-Fi, USB 150-sheet capacity

Best value for money:

The Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Wireless Monochrome Printer offers the best value for money with its fast printing speeds, automatic duplex printing, and wireless connectivity, making it an ideal choice for busy offices.

Best overall product:

The Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Automatic Duplex Printing Printer stands out as the best overall product with its high-speed printing, large paper tray, and automatic duplex printing, making it perfect for demanding printing tasks.

How to find the perfect laser printers

When selecting the best laser printer, prioritize features like print speed, print quality, connectivity options, and cost per page. Look for models with efficient toner usage, duplex printing, and compatibility with various paper sizes. Consider additional features like mobile printing, scanner capabilities, and cloud integration for added convenience. Read expert reviews and user feedback to find a reliable printer that meets your specific needs and budget.