Top 7 laser printers for high-quality printing
Laser printers offer high-quality printing, faster speeds, and cost-effective output. Check out these 7 laser printers.
In today's digital world, a high-quality laser printer is a must-have for any home or office. Whether you need monochrome or colour printing, we've compiled a list of the top laser printers available on Amazon. With detailed product descriptions, specifications, pros, and cons, we aim to help you find the perfect printer to meet your needs and budget.
1. Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Wireless Monochrome Printer
The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a versatile multi-function printer that offers wireless printing and high-quality monochrome output. With fast printing speeds and automatic duplex printing, this printer is ideal for busy offices. It also features a convenient mobile printing option.
Specifications of Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Wireless Monochrome Printer
- Print Speed: Up to 30 ppm
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
- Paper Handling: 250-sheet capacity
- Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi
- Duplex Printing: Yes
Pros
Cons
Fast printing speed
Monochrome printing only
Wireless connectivity
Automatic duplex printing
2. HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer
The HP Laserjet M126nw is a reliable all-in-one monochrome printer that offers high-quality printing, scanning, and copying. With wireless connectivity and easy mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.
Specifications of HP Laserjet M126nw All-in-One Monochrome Printer
- Print Speed: Up to 20 ppm
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
- Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity
- Print Resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
- Duplex Printing: Manual
Pros
Cons
All-in-one functionality
Manual duplex printing
Wireless printing
Compact design
3. Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
The Brother HL-L2321D is a high-speed monochrome laser printer that offers crisp and clear printing. With automatic duplex printing and a large paper tray, this printer is perfect for heavy-duty printing tasks in a busy office environment.
Specifications of Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer
- Print Speed: Up to 30 ppm
- Connectivity: USB
- Paper Handling: 250-sheet capacity
- Print Resolution: 2400 x 600 dpi
- Duplex Printing: Yes
Pros
Cons
High-speed printing
No wireless connectivity
Automatic duplex printing
Large paper tray
4. HP Laser 136w All-in-One Wireless Monochrome Printer
The HP Laser 136w is a versatile all-in-one monochrome printer that offers wireless printing, scanning, and copying. With fast printing speeds and easy mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.
Specifications of HP Laser 136w All-in-One Wireless Monochrome Printer
- Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
- Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity
- Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi
- Duplex Printing: Manual
Pros
Cons
All-in-one functionality
Manual duplex printing
Wireless printing
Fast printing speed
5. Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Automatic Duplex Printing Printer
The Brother DCP-B7500D is a multi-function printer that offers automatic duplex printing and high-quality monochrome output. With a large paper tray and fast printing speed, this printer is ideal for demanding printing tasks in a busy office environment.
Specifications of Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Automatic Duplex Printing Printer
- Print Speed: Up to 34 ppm
- Connectivity: USB
- Paper Handling: 250-sheet capacity
- Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi
- Duplex Printing: Yes
Pros
Cons
Automatic duplex printing
No wireless connectivity
Fast printing speed
Large paper tray
6. HP Bluetooth 150-sheet Wireless Monochrome Printer
The HP Bluetooth printer offers wireless printing and high-quality monochrome output. With a compact design and easy mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and home offices.
Specifications of HP Bluetooth 150-sheet Wireless Monochrome Printer
- Print Speed: Up to 19 ppm
- Connectivity: Bluetooth, USB
- Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity
- Print Resolution: 1200 x 1200 dpi
- Duplex Printing: Manual
Pros
Cons
Wireless connectivity
Manual duplex printing
Compact design
Easy mobile printing
7. HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer
The HP Colour Laser printer offers wireless color printing with high-quality output. With fast printing speeds and convenient mobile printing, this printer is perfect for small businesses and creative professionals.
Specifications of HP Colour Laser Wireless Printer
- Print Speed: Up to 21 ppm
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB
- Paper Handling: 150-sheet capacity
- Print Resolution: 600 x 600 dpi
- Duplex Printing: Manual
Pros
Cons
Wireless color printing
Manual duplex printing
Fast printing speed
Convenient mobile printing
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Print Speed
|Connectivity
|Paper Handling
|Brother DCP-L2541DW
|Up to 30 ppm
|Wi-Fi, USB
|250-sheet capacity
|HP Laserjet M126nw
|Up to 20 ppm
|Wi-Fi, USB
|150-sheet capacity
|Brother HL-L2321D
|Up to 30 ppm
|USB
|250-sheet capacity
|HP Laser 136w
|Up to 21 ppm
|Wi-Fi, USB
|150-sheet capacity
|Brother DCP-B7500D
|Up to 34 ppm
|USB
|250-sheet capacity
|HP Bluetooth
|Up to 19 ppm
|Bluetooth, USB
|150-sheet capacity
|HP Colour Laser
|Up to 21 ppm
|Wi-Fi, USB
|150-sheet capacity
Best value for money:
The Brother DCP-L2541DW Multi-Function Wireless Monochrome Printer offers the best value for money with its fast printing speeds, automatic duplex printing, and wireless connectivity, making it an ideal choice for busy offices.
Best overall product:
The Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Automatic Duplex Printing Printer stands out as the best overall product with its high-speed printing, large paper tray, and automatic duplex printing, making it perfect for demanding printing tasks.
How to find the perfect laser printers
When selecting the best laser printer, prioritize features like print speed, print quality, connectivity options, and cost per page. Look for models with efficient toner usage, duplex printing, and compatibility with various paper sizes. Consider additional features like mobile printing, scanner capabilities, and cloud integration for added convenience. Read expert reviews and user feedback to find a reliable printer that meets your specific needs and budget.