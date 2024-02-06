Best laser printers in India: Compare, review and buy now!
Best laser printers in India: Discover reliable printing solutions with high-quality laser printers, perfect for home offices or businesses.
Are you looking for a reliable and high-quality laser printer for your home or office? With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. This comprehensive guide will help you compare and review the top 9 laser printers available in India. Whether you need a budget-friendly option or a high-end multifunctional printer, we have got you covered.
1. HP Laser 136w
The HP Laser 136w is a compact and efficient laser printer that offers fast printing speeds and wireless connectivity. It is ideal for small businesses and home users who need professional-quality prints. With its multifunctional capabilities, this printer is a versatile and reliable choice for everyday printing needs.
Specifications of HP Laser 136w
- Print speed: Up to 20 ppm
- Wireless printing
- Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy
- Input tray capacity: 150 sheets
- Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
Pros
Cons
Fast printing speeds
Limited input tray capacity
Wireless connectivity
Multifunctional capabilities
2. Canon LBP6030W
The Canon LBP6030W is a reliable and compact laser printer that offers high-quality prints at an affordable price. With its wireless connectivity and easy-to-use design, this printer is perfect for small offices and homes. Its fast printing speeds and low maintenance make it a popular choice among users.
Specifications of Canon LBP6030W
- Print speed: Up to 18 ppm
- Wireless printing
- Single-function: Print only
- Input tray capacity: 150 sheets
- Print resolution: Up to 2400 x 600 dpi
Pros
Cons
Affordable price
Single-function printer
Fast printing speeds
Wireless connectivity
Also read: Printers on sale online: Check out top 10 picks for home and office
3. HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A
The HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A is a high-performance laser printer with Bluetooth connectivity and a large input tray capacity. It is designed for heavy-duty printing tasks in large offices and businesses. With its advanced features and high-speed printing, this printer is a top choice for professional users.
Specifications of HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A
- Print speed: Up to 40 ppm
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy
- Input tray capacity: 250 sheets
- Print resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
Pros
Cons
High-speed printing
Large and heavy design
Large input tray capacity
Bluetooth connectivity
4. Canon imageCLASS MF275dw
The Canon imageCLASS MF275dw is a versatile monochrome laser printer with advanced printing and scanning capabilities. It is suitable for small to medium-sized businesses that require high-quality prints and efficient workflow. With its automatic duplex printing and wireless connectivity, this printer offers convenience and productivity.
Specifications of Canon imageCLASS MF275dw
- Print speed: Up to 40 ppm
- Wireless printing
- Multifunctional: Print, scan, copy, and fax
- Input tray capacity: 250 sheets
- Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
Pros
Cons
Automatic duplex printing
Higher price point
Multifunctional capabilities
Large and heavy design
High-speed printing
5. Brother DCP-B7535DW
The Brother DCP-B7535DW is a high-performance laser printer with wireless connectivity and automatic duplex printing. It is designed for small businesses and home offices that require efficient and cost-effective printing solutions. With its multifunctional capabilities and low maintenance, this printer offers great value for money.
Specifications of Brother DCP-B7535DW
- Print speed: Up to 36 ppm
- Wireless printing
- Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy
- Input tray capacity: 250 sheets
- Print resolution: Up to 2400 x 600 dpi
Pros
Cons
Fast printing speeds
Limited color printing capabilities
Wireless connectivity
Automatic duplex printing
6. HP Laserjet M126nw
The HP Laserjet M126nw is a compact and affordable laser printer with wireless connectivity and multifunctional capabilities. It is suitable for small businesses and home users who need reliable and cost-effective printing solutions. With its easy-to-use design and high-quality prints, this printer offers great value for money.
Specifications of HP Laserjet M126nw
- Print speed: Up to 20 ppm
- Wireless printing
- Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy
- Input tray capacity: 150 sheets
- Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
Pros
Cons
Affordable price
Limited input tray capacity
Wireless connectivity
Multifunctional capabilities
Also read: best printers for home use: Top picks for printing, scanning and more
7. Canon MF3010
The Canon MF3010 is a compact and affordable monochrome laser printer with efficient printing and scanning capabilities. It is suitable for small offices and home users who require high-quality prints and easy-to-use features. With its space-saving design and low maintenance, this printer offers great value for money.
Specifications of Canon MF3010
- Print speed: Up to 19 ppm
- Single-function: Print only
- Input tray capacity: 150 sheets
- Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi
Pros
Cons
Affordable price
Single-function printer
Compact design
Efficient printing and scanning
8. HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A
The HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A is a high-performance laser printer with Bluetooth connectivity and a large input tray capacity. It is designed for heavy-duty printing tasks in large offices and businesses. With its advanced features and high-speed printing, this printer is a top choice for professional users.
Specifications of HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A
- Print speed: Up to 40 ppm
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy
- Input tray capacity: 250 sheets
- Print resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
Pros
Cons
High-speed printing
Large and heavy design
Large input tray capacity
Bluetooth connectivity
9. Pantum P2210
The Pantum P2210 is an affordable and efficient monochrome laser printer with high-speed printing and wireless connectivity. It is suitable for small businesses and home users who need reliable and cost-effective printing solutions. With its compact design and low maintenance, this printer offers great value for money.
Specification of Pantum P2210:
- Print speed: Up to 22 ppm
- Wireless printing
- Single-function: Print only
- Input tray capacity: 150 sheets
- Print resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
Pros
Cons
Affordable price
Single-function printer
Wireless connectivity
High-speed printing
Comparison Table
|Product Name
|Print Speed
|Wireless Printing
|Multifunctional
|Input Tray Capacity
|Print Resolution
|HP Laser 136w
|Up to 20 ppm
|Yes
|Yes
|150 sheets
|Up to 600 x 600 dpi
|Canon LBP6030W
|Up to 18 ppm
|Yes
|No
|150 sheets
|Up to 2400 x 600 dpi
|HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A
|Up to 40 ppm
|Yes
|Yes
|250 sheets
|Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
|Canon imageCLASS MF275dw
|Up to 40 ppm
|Yes
|Yes
|250 sheets
|Up to 600 x 600 dpi
|Brother DCP-B7535DW
|Up to 36 ppm
|Yes
|Yes
|250 sheets
|Up to 2400 x 600 dpi
|HP Laserjet M126nw
|Up to 20 ppm
|Yes
|Yes
|150 sheets
|Up to 600 x 600 dpi
|Canon MF3010
|Up to 19 ppm
|Yes
|No
|150 sheets
|Up to 600 x 600 dpi
|HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A
|Up to 40 ppm
|Yes
|Yes
|250 sheets
|Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
|Pantum P2210
|Up to 22 ppm
|Yes
|No
|150 sheets
|Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi
Best value for money:
The Brother DCP-B7535DW stands out as the best value for money, offering fast printing speeds, wireless connectivity, and automatic duplex printing at an affordable price. It is a reliable and cost-effective option for small businesses and home offices.
Best overall poduct:
The HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A is the best overall product in this category, with its high-speed printing, large input tray capacity, and advanced Bluetooth connectivity. It is designed for heavy-duty printing tasks and professional users.
How to find the perfect laser printer:
To discover the ideal laser printer, consider your printing needs, such as volume and document type. Research reputable brands like HP, Canon, and Brother. Evaluate features like print speed, resolution, connectivity options, and operating costs. Read reviews, compare prices, and prioritize reliability and warranty for a wise investment in printing excellence.