Best laser printers in India: Compare, review and buy now!

Are you looking for a reliable and high-quality laser printer for your home or office? With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. This comprehensive guide will help you compare and review the top 9 laser printers available in India. Whether you need a budget-friendly option or a high-end multifunctional printer, we have got you covered.

1. HP Laser 136w

The HP Laser 136w is a compact and efficient laser printer that offers fast printing speeds and wireless connectivity. It is ideal for small businesses and home users who need professional-quality prints. With its multifunctional capabilities, this printer is a versatile and reliable choice for everyday printing needs.

Specifications of HP Laser 136w

Print speed: Up to 20 ppm

Wireless printing

Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy

Input tray capacity: 150 sheets

Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi

Pros Cons Fast printing speeds Limited input tray capacity Wireless connectivity Multifunctional capabilities

2. Canon LBP6030W

The Canon LBP6030W is a reliable and compact laser printer that offers high-quality prints at an affordable price. With its wireless connectivity and easy-to-use design, this printer is perfect for small offices and homes. Its fast printing speeds and low maintenance make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Canon LBP6030W

Print speed: Up to 18 ppm

Wireless printing

Single-function: Print only

Input tray capacity: 150 sheets

Print resolution: Up to 2400 x 600 dpi

Pros Cons Affordable price Single-function printer Fast printing speeds Wireless connectivity

3. HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A

The HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A is a high-performance laser printer with Bluetooth connectivity and a large input tray capacity. It is designed for heavy-duty printing tasks in large offices and businesses. With its advanced features and high-speed printing, this printer is a top choice for professional users.

Specifications of HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A

Print speed: Up to 40 ppm

Bluetooth connectivity

Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy

Input tray capacity: 250 sheets

Print resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Pros Cons High-speed printing Large and heavy design Large input tray capacity Bluetooth connectivity

4. Canon imageCLASS MF275dw

The Canon imageCLASS MF275dw is a versatile monochrome laser printer with advanced printing and scanning capabilities. It is suitable for small to medium-sized businesses that require high-quality prints and efficient workflow. With its automatic duplex printing and wireless connectivity, this printer offers convenience and productivity.

Specifications of Canon imageCLASS MF275dw

Print speed: Up to 40 ppm

Wireless printing

Multifunctional: Print, scan, copy, and fax

Input tray capacity: 250 sheets

Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi

Pros Cons Automatic duplex printing Higher price point Multifunctional capabilities Large and heavy design High-speed printing

5. Brother DCP-B7535DW

The Brother DCP-B7535DW is a high-performance laser printer with wireless connectivity and automatic duplex printing. It is designed for small businesses and home offices that require efficient and cost-effective printing solutions. With its multifunctional capabilities and low maintenance, this printer offers great value for money.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7535DW

Print speed: Up to 36 ppm

Wireless printing

Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy

Input tray capacity: 250 sheets

Print resolution: Up to 2400 x 600 dpi

Pros Cons Fast printing speeds Limited color printing capabilities Wireless connectivity Automatic duplex printing

6. HP Laserjet M126nw

The HP Laserjet M126nw is a compact and affordable laser printer with wireless connectivity and multifunctional capabilities. It is suitable for small businesses and home users who need reliable and cost-effective printing solutions. With its easy-to-use design and high-quality prints, this printer offers great value for money.

Specifications of HP Laserjet M126nw

Print speed: Up to 20 ppm

Wireless printing

Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy

Input tray capacity: 150 sheets

Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi

Pros Cons Affordable price Limited input tray capacity Wireless connectivity Multifunctional capabilities

7. Canon MF3010

The Canon MF3010 is a compact and affordable monochrome laser printer with efficient printing and scanning capabilities. It is suitable for small offices and home users who require high-quality prints and easy-to-use features. With its space-saving design and low maintenance, this printer offers great value for money.

Specifications of Canon MF3010

Print speed: Up to 19 ppm

Single-function: Print only

Input tray capacity: 150 sheets

Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi

Pros Cons Affordable price Single-function printer Compact design Efficient printing and scanning

9. Pantum P2210

The Pantum P2210 is an affordable and efficient monochrome laser printer with high-speed printing and wireless connectivity. It is suitable for small businesses and home users who need reliable and cost-effective printing solutions. With its compact design and low maintenance, this printer offers great value for money.

Specification of Pantum P2210:

Print speed: Up to 22 ppm

Wireless printing

Single-function: Print only

Input tray capacity: 150 sheets

Print resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Pros Cons Affordable price Single-function printer Wireless connectivity High-speed printing

Comparison Table

Product Name Print Speed Wireless Printing Multifunctional Input Tray Capacity Print Resolution HP Laser 136w Up to 20 ppm Yes Yes 150 sheets Up to 600 x 600 dpi Canon LBP6030W Up to 18 ppm Yes No 150 sheets Up to 2400 x 600 dpi HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A Up to 40 ppm Yes Yes 250 sheets Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi Canon imageCLASS MF275dw Up to 40 ppm Yes Yes 250 sheets Up to 600 x 600 dpi Brother DCP-B7535DW Up to 36 ppm Yes Yes 250 sheets Up to 2400 x 600 dpi HP Laserjet M126nw Up to 20 ppm Yes Yes 150 sheets Up to 600 x 600 dpi Canon MF3010 Up to 19 ppm Yes No 150 sheets Up to 600 x 600 dpi HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A Up to 40 ppm Yes Yes 250 sheets Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi Pantum P2210 Up to 22 ppm Yes No 150 sheets Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Best value for money:

The Brother DCP-B7535DW stands out as the best value for money, offering fast printing speeds, wireless connectivity, and automatic duplex printing at an affordable price. It is a reliable and cost-effective option for small businesses and home offices.

Best overall poduct:

The HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A is the best overall product in this category, with its high-speed printing, large input tray capacity, and advanced Bluetooth connectivity. It is designed for heavy-duty printing tasks and professional users.

How to find the perfect laser printer:

To discover the ideal laser printer, consider your printing needs, such as volume and document type. Research reputable brands like HP, Canon, and Brother. Evaluate features like print speed, resolution, connectivity options, and operating costs. Read reviews, compare prices, and prioritize reliability and warranty for a wise investment in printing excellence.