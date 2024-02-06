 Best laser printers in India: Compare, review and buy now! - Hindustan Times
News / Technology / Best laser printers in India: Compare, review and buy now!

Best laser printers in India: Compare, review and buy now!

ByAffiliate Desk
Feb 06, 2024 07:51 PM IST

Best laser printers in India: Discover reliable printing solutions with high-quality laser printers, perfect for home offices or businesses.

Are you looking for a reliable and high-quality laser printer for your home or office? With so many options available in the market, choosing the right one can be overwhelming. This comprehensive guide will help you compare and review the top 9 laser printers available in India. Whether you need a budget-friendly option or a high-end multifunctional printer, we have got you covered.

Best laser printers in India can give your crisp and clear documents at all times.(Pexels)
Best laser printers in India can give your crisp and clear documents at all times.(Pexels)

1. HP Laser 136w

B07RY417JQ

The HP Laser 136w is a compact and efficient laser printer that offers fast printing speeds and wireless connectivity. It is ideal for small businesses and home users who need professional-quality prints. With its multifunctional capabilities, this printer is a versatile and reliable choice for everyday printing needs.

Specifications of HP Laser 136w

  • Print speed: Up to 20 ppm
  • Wireless printing
  • Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy
  • Input tray capacity: 150 sheets
  • Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi

Pros

Cons

Fast printing speeds

Limited input tray capacity

Wireless connectivity

Multifunctional capabilities

2. Canon LBP6030W

B00NPW13DS

The Canon LBP6030W is a reliable and compact laser printer that offers high-quality prints at an affordable price. With its wireless connectivity and easy-to-use design, this printer is perfect for small offices and homes. Its fast printing speeds and low maintenance make it a popular choice among users.

Specifications of Canon LBP6030W

  • Print speed: Up to 18 ppm
  • Wireless printing
  • Single-function: Print only
  • Input tray capacity: 150 sheets
  • Print resolution: Up to 2400 x 600 dpi

Pros

Cons

Affordable price

Single-function printer

Fast printing speeds

Wireless connectivity

3. HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A

B09T3SK8M9

The HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A is a high-performance laser printer with Bluetooth connectivity and a large input tray capacity. It is designed for heavy-duty printing tasks in large offices and businesses. With its advanced features and high-speed printing, this printer is a top choice for professional users.

Specifications of HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A

  • Print speed: Up to 40 ppm
  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy
  • Input tray capacity: 250 sheets
  • Print resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Pros

Cons

High-speed printing

Large and heavy design

Large input tray capacity

Bluetooth connectivity

4. Canon imageCLASS MF275dw

B0CG8YSYR1

The Canon imageCLASS MF275dw is a versatile monochrome laser printer with advanced printing and scanning capabilities. It is suitable for small to medium-sized businesses that require high-quality prints and efficient workflow. With its automatic duplex printing and wireless connectivity, this printer offers convenience and productivity.

Specifications of Canon imageCLASS MF275dw

  • Print speed: Up to 40 ppm
  • Wireless printing
  • Multifunctional: Print, scan, copy, and fax
  • Input tray capacity: 250 sheets
  • Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi

Pros

Cons

Automatic duplex printing

Higher price point

Multifunctional capabilities

Large and heavy design

High-speed printing

5. Brother DCP-B7535DW

B07GQT7PPW

The Brother DCP-B7535DW is a high-performance laser printer with wireless connectivity and automatic duplex printing. It is designed for small businesses and home offices that require efficient and cost-effective printing solutions. With its multifunctional capabilities and low maintenance, this printer offers great value for money.

Specifications of Brother DCP-B7535DW

  • Print speed: Up to 36 ppm
  • Wireless printing
  • Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy
  • Input tray capacity: 250 sheets
  • Print resolution: Up to 2400 x 600 dpi

Pros

Cons

Fast printing speeds

Limited color printing capabilities

Wireless connectivity

Automatic duplex printing

6. HP Laserjet M126nw

B00LO3NQYY

The HP Laserjet M126nw is a compact and affordable laser printer with wireless connectivity and multifunctional capabilities. It is suitable for small businesses and home users who need reliable and cost-effective printing solutions. With its easy-to-use design and high-quality prints, this printer offers great value for money.

Specifications of HP Laserjet M126nw

  • Print speed: Up to 20 ppm
  • Wireless printing
  • Multifunctional: Print, scan, and copy
  • Input tray capacity: 150 sheets
  • Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi

Pros

Cons

Affordable price

Limited input tray capacity

Wireless connectivity

Multifunctional capabilities

7. Canon MF3010

B009LJKURO

The Canon MF3010 is a compact and affordable monochrome laser printer with efficient printing and scanning capabilities. It is suitable for small offices and home users who require high-quality prints and easy-to-use features. With its space-saving design and low maintenance, this printer offers great value for money.

Specifications of Canon MF3010

  • Print speed: Up to 19 ppm
  • Single-function: Print only
  • Input tray capacity: 150 sheets
  • Print resolution: Up to 600 x 600 dpi

Pros

Cons

Affordable price

Single-function printer

Compact design

Efficient printing and scanning

9. Pantum P2210

B09MRRRQDH

The Pantum P2210 is an affordable and efficient monochrome laser printer with high-speed printing and wireless connectivity. It is suitable for small businesses and home users who need reliable and cost-effective printing solutions. With its compact design and low maintenance, this printer offers great value for money.

Specification of Pantum P2210:

  • Print speed: Up to 22 ppm
  • Wireless printing
  • Single-function: Print only
  • Input tray capacity: 150 sheets
  • Print resolution: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Pros

Cons

Affordable price

Single-function printer

Wireless connectivity

High-speed printing

Comparison Table

Product NamePrint SpeedWireless PrintingMultifunctionalInput Tray CapacityPrint Resolution
HP Laser 136wUp to 20 ppmYesYes150 sheetsUp to 600 x 600 dpi
Canon LBP6030WUp to 18 ppmYesNo150 sheetsUp to 2400 x 600 dpi
HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2AUp to 40 ppmYesYes250 sheetsUp to 1200 x 1200 dpi
Canon imageCLASS MF275dwUp to 40 ppmYesYes250 sheetsUp to 600 x 600 dpi
Brother DCP-B7535DWUp to 36 ppmYesYes250 sheetsUp to 2400 x 600 dpi
HP Laserjet M126nwUp to 20 ppmYesYes150 sheetsUp to 600 x 600 dpi
Canon MF3010Up to 19 ppmYesNo150 sheetsUp to 600 x 600 dpi
HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2AUp to 40 ppmYesYes250 sheetsUp to 1200 x 1200 dpi
Pantum P2210Up to 22 ppmYesNo150 sheetsUp to 1200 x 1200 dpi

Best value for money:

The Brother DCP-B7535DW stands out as the best value for money, offering fast printing speeds, wireless connectivity, and automatic duplex printing at an affordable price. It is a reliable and cost-effective option for small businesses and home offices.

Best overall poduct:

The HP LaserJet 250-sheet 381U2A is the best overall product in this category, with its high-speed printing, large input tray capacity, and advanced Bluetooth connectivity. It is designed for heavy-duty printing tasks and professional users.

How to find the perfect laser printer:

To discover the ideal laser printer, consider your printing needs, such as volume and document type. Research reputable brands like HP, Canon, and Brother. Evaluate features like print speed, resolution, connectivity options, and operating costs. Read reviews, compare prices, and prioritize reliability and warranty for a wise investment in printing excellence.

  • mint-logo
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
